대안 - Labelbox
V7
v7labs.com
라벨링, 워크플로, 데이터 세트 및 루프 내 인력을 포괄하는 엔터프라이즈 교육 데이터를 위한 전체 인프라입니다.
Modal
modal.com
Modal은 데이터 엔지니어와 데이터 과학자를 위해 더 나은 인프라를 구축합니다.
Lightly AI
lightly.ai
Lightly helps machine learning teams to build better models through better data. It allows companies to select the right data for model training by using active learning. Intelligently select the best samples for model training through advanced filtering and active-learning algorithms. * Balance yo...
Cleanlab
cleanlab.ai
Pioneered at MIT and proven at Fortune 500 companies, Cleanlab provides the world's most popular Data-Centric AI software. Most AI and Analytics are impaired by data issues (data entry errors, mislabeling, outliers, ambiguity, near duplicates, data drift, low-quality or unsafe content, etc); Cleanl...
Galileo AI
usegalileo.ai
Galileo AI is revolutionizing the way UI design is done in the age of generative AI. Galileo's state-of-the-art AI creates high-quality UI designs from natural language, empowering people to design beyond their imagination.
Encord
encord.com
더 나은 모델을 더 빠르게 구축하는 데 필요한 모든 도구 Encord는 고급 컴퓨터 비전 팀을 위한 선도적인 데이터 플랫폼입니다. 라벨링 및 RLHF 워크플로를 간소화하고, 모델을 관찰 및 평가하며, 데이터를 관리 및 선별하여 프로덕션 AI에 더 빠르게 도달합니다.
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
마지막으로 기업용 솔루션 Mark AI의 포괄적인 브랜드 가이드와 AI 사용자 정의 기능을 통해 비즈니스 요구 사항에 맞게 AI의 아이덴티티와 메시지를 형성할 수 있는 엔터프라이즈급 솔루션을 제공합니다.