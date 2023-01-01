대안 - Klearly
Outreach
outreach.io
Outreach Sales Engagement Platform은 효율적이고 효과적으로 잠재 고객의 참여를 유도하여 더 많은 파이프라인을 추진하고 더 많은 거래를 성사시키는 데 도움이 됩니다. 지금 데모를 요청하세요.
Gong.io
gong.io
영업 리더가 어떻게 Revenue Intelligence를 사용하여 담당자 성공률을 높이고 더 많은 거래를 성사시키는지 알아보세요. 귀하와 같은 수익 전문가들이 1위로 선정했습니다. 데모를 예약하세요.
Salesloft
salesloft.com
SalesLoft는 B2B 판매자가 더 빨리 "예"를 달성할 수 있도록 돕는 최고의 판매 참여 플랫폼입니다. 우리는 오늘날 최고의 CRM과 통합하여 귀하의 데이터를 돈으로 바꿔줍니다.
Clari
clari.com
B2B 수익 팀을 위한 예측, 활동 인텔리전스 및 파이프라인 관리.
Kizen
kizen.com
Kizen은 스마트 자동화 및 강력한 AI로 모든 데이터를 연결하여 모든 규모의 영업, 마케팅 및 서비스 팀에 우위를 제공합니다.
Groove
groove.co
원활한 판매의 힘을 경험해 보세요. 최고 등급의 Salesforce용 판매 참여 플랫폼을 사용하여 판매 프로세스의 마찰을 제거하고 더 많은 수익을 창출하세요.
Jiminny
jiminny.com
팀의 수익을 극대화하세요. 대화 인텔리전스를 통해 영업팀의 잠재력을 활용하여 수익을 창출하세요.
Syncari
syncari.com
Syncari는 팀이 모든 데이터를 완벽하게 제어할 수 있는 세계 최초의 코드 없는 완전한 데이터 자동화 플랫폼입니다. 전체 기술 스택에 걸쳐 데이터를 통합하고 관리하는 것이 그 어느 때보다 쉬워졌습니다.
Aviso
aviso.com
Aviso는 영업 및 시장 진출 팀이 더 많은 거래를 성사시키고 성장을 가속화하며 수익 진북을 찾을 수 있도록 안내하는 AI 나침반입니다.
Vertify
vertify.com
Grounded by the philosophy that all three key revenue teams—sales, marketing, and customer success—should be aligned by process and technology, Vertify provides business automation software that easily syncs, cleans, and curates customer data within existing revenue tech stacks. - Identify bottlenec...
Inselligence
inselligence.com
The Inselligence revenue intelligence platform provides sales performance optimization, pipeline management, and accurate revenue forecasting just by connecting your CRM. Works with HubSpot, Salesforce, PipeDrive, and more. Inselligence works with teams of all sizes.
SkyGeni
skygeni.com
SkyGeni is an Explainable-AI powered Revenue Growth Insights platform that delivers proactive, actionable insights to empower B2B revenue leaders to drive efficient and predictable revenue growth and transform rep productivity. SkyGeni's pre-built dashboards, ML models and algorithms combine data fr...
Sightfull
sightfull.com
Sightfull is the first fully automated revenue analysis and optimization solution for SaaS companies. The platform is trusted by some of the fastest growing SaaS companies including Wiz, OPSWAT, Vast Data and Armis. Built from the ground up for business users, it provides revenue leaders and RevOps ...
MeetRecord
meetrecord.com
MeetRecord helps sales teams get in-depth visibility into customer conversations to accelerate deal flow and automate coaching. Find patterns to accelerate deal flow -- Evaluate individual sales calls or analyze conversations across teams to discover patterns to close deals faster, how your sales re...
Fullcast
fullcast.com
Fullcast is the only go-to-market (GTM) planning platform that seamlessly connects your GTM planning activities with your tactical sales operations. It allows you to continuously update your strategy and deploy changes instantly. Companies that plan with Fullcast: -> Plan in days, not weeks or month...
SalesDirector.ai
salesdirector.ai
SalesDirector.ai is an agnostic revenue data platform that helps B2B sales organizations scale by capturing and delivering intelligent sales data and analytics to the entire revenue stack. SalesDirector.ai helps B2B sales organizations scale by delivering intelligent sales analytics to their CRM and...
Weflow
getweflow.com
Weflow is a sales performance & forecasting platform. Sales teams use Weflow to drive sales performance, process adherence, and forecast accuracy. - Save reps 4h/week by making Salesforce updates faster - Spot risks early to win 12% more deals - Get >92% forecast accuracy with an effective process &...
Kluster
kluster.com
Kluster의 수익 예측 플랫폼은 SaaS 기업이 매 분기 목표를 달성할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 우리는 수익 리더들이 전략, 계획, 실행을 통해 성장을 이룰 수 있도록 돕습니다. Kluster의 사용하기 쉬운 도구는 수익 팀이 성공적인 전략을 정의하고, 목표를 달성하는 계획을 설계하고, 거래 및 파이프라인 관리를 실행하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 우리는 통합 속도와 실시간 예측 부문에서 1위입니다. Kluster는 주요 수익 회의의 중심에 있습니다. 이사회 수준 분석 및 수익 계획부터 통화 예측 및 파이프라인 검토까지. 귀하의 비즈니스...
BoostUp.ai
boostup.ai
BoostUp.ai는 최초이자 유일한 RevBI 엔진으로 구동되는 RevOps 명령 센터입니다. 가장 중요한 수익 통찰력 제공을 가속화하고 수익 프로세스 채택을 단순화합니다. RevBI를 사용하면 BoostUp은 RevOps에 수익 데이터에 대한 완전한 제어권을 부여하여 팀을 조정하고 반박할 수 없는 통찰력으로 책임을 물을 수 있습니다. 이 플랫폼에는 RevBI 고급 분석, 거래 검토 및 관리, 예측 인텔리전스 및 관리 등 3가지 모듈이 포함되어 있으며 판매 활동, CRM 및 타사 데이터를 사전 연결하는 내장형 웨어하우스를 기반...
Collective[i]
collectivei.com
생산적이고 현명한 영업팀은 더욱 스마트하게 일하고 더 많은 성과를 거둘 수 있습니다. Collective[i]는 데이터, 사람, 프로세스를 정렬하는 전체적인 접근 방식입니다. 우리는 이것을 고객 관계 최적화라고 부릅니다. 데이터의 모든 것, 영업 팀의 운영 방식 및 활동 수행 방식을 상상해 보세요. 스택에 있는 기존 영업 도구를 사용하여 작업하면 더욱 효율적이 됩니다. 영업 운영 및 마케팅을 위해 Collective[i]는 깨끗하고 포괄적이며 자동화된 데이터 수집을 제공합니다. RPA(Robotic Process Automation...
SetSail
setsail.co
SetSail은 판매 활동 캡처를 자동화하고, 수익 인텔리전스를 제공하며, 판매 성과를 개선하여 더 많은 수익을 창출하는 판매 데이터 플랫폼입니다.
Mediafly
mediafly.com
B2B 최초이자 유일한 수익 창출을 위한 정거장 팀이 구매자의 참여를 유도하고, 판매자를 준비시키고, 가치를 정량화하고, 지속적으로 성과를 최적화하는 데 필요한 모든 것입니다. 하나의 모듈식 플랫폼 — 대규모로 예측 가능한 수익 성장을 제공합니다.
Dreamdata
dreamdata.io
파이프라인과 수익으로 연결된 B2B 마케팅 Dreamdata는 B2B 시장 진출 데이터를 자동으로 추출, 정리 및 단순화하여 수익을 창출하는 요소에 대한 완전한 투명성을 제공합니다.
Staircase AI
staircase.ai
모든 팀원을 수익 리더로 전환하세요. 인공 수익 인텔리전스를 활용하여 이탈을 예측하고, 숨겨진 성장 기회를 대규모로 식별하고, 사람의 피드백이 필요하지 않도록 하세요.