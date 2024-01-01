대안 - Just-Eat.dk
Zomato
zomato.com
인도 최대 규모의 음식 배달, 식사 및 레스토랑 검색 서비스입니다. 더 많은 사람들에게 더 나은 음식을 제공합니다.
Uber Eats
ubereats.com
Uber Eats는 Uber가 2014년에 출시하고 캘리포니아주 샌프란시스코에 본사를 둔 미국의 온라인 음식 주문 및 배달 플랫폼입니다.
DoorDash
doordash.com
DoorDash Inc.는 스탠포드 학생인 Tony Xu, Stanley Tang, Andy Fang 및 Evan Moore가 2013년에 설립한 미국의 주문형 조리 음식 배달 서비스입니다. Y Combinator의 지원을 받는 회사인 DoorDash는 물류 서비스를 사용하여 레스토랑에서 주문형 음식 배달을 제공하는 여러 기술 회사 중 하나입니다. DoorDash는 Palo Alto에서 출시되었으며 2019년 5월 현재 4,000개 이상의 도시로 확장되었으며 미국, 캐나다 및 호주 전역에 걸쳐 340,000개의 매장을 제공하고 있습...
Grubhub
grubhub.com
Grubhub Inc.는 식당과 현지 레스토랑을 연결하는 미국의 온라인 및 모바일 조리 식품 주문 및 배달 플랫폼입니다. 이 회사는 일리노이주 시카고에 본사를 두고 있으며 2004년에 설립되었습니다. 2019년 현재 이 회사는 미국 50개 주 전체와 3,200개 도시에 걸쳐 1,990만 명의 활성 사용자와 115,000개의 관련 레스토랑을 보유하고 있습니다. Grubhub Seamless는 2014년 4월에 상장되었으며 뉴욕 증권 거래소(NYSE)에서 티커 기호 "GRUB"으로 거래되고 있습니다. 2020년 6월 9일, 유럽 음식 ...
Deliveroo
deliveroo.co.uk
음식. 우리는 그것을 얻습니다. 우리 모두는 우리가 가장 좋아하는 것을 가지고 있습니다. Deliveroo를 사용하면 좋아하는 현지 레스토랑과 테이크아웃 음식을 집까지 직접 배달받을 수 있습니다. 모든 것이 메뉴에 있습니다. KFC, Wagamama, Nando's, Burger King, Subway 등 전국적으로 사랑받는 체인점부터 현지 음식과 좋아하는 테이크아웃 음식까지 모두 바로 먹을 수 있도록 배달됩니다. 중국 음식부터 쿠바 음식까지, 스시부터 샐러드, 피자, 페루 음식까지 Deliveroo에는 모든 사람을 위한 음식이 ...
Postmates
postmates.com
Postmates는 레스토랑에서 준비된 식사 및 기타 상품을 현지 배송으로 제공하는 미국 회사입니다. 2019년 2월 현재 Postmates는 미국 2,940개 도시에서 운영되고 있습니다. 이 서비스는 휴대폰 애플리케이션과 GPS(Global Positioning System) 기능을 사용하여 재고와 소비자 수요를 일치시킵니다. 2011년에 출시된 Postmates는 미국의 많은 주문형 배송 회사 중 하나입니다. 이전에 상품 배달을 제공하지 않았던 레스토랑 및 상점에서 배달 서비스를 제공합니다. Postmates는 주문형 회사의 ...
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet을 사용하면 라스트 마일 배송을 쉽게 관리할 수 있습니다. 직관적인 라우팅, 파견, 실시간 추적, 분석 등.
Just-Eat.ch
just-eat.ch
Just Eat로 간단하게 음식을 주문해보세요! 오늘은 피자, 스시, 채식을 원하시나요? 좋아하는 요리를 빠르게 배달하거나 테이크아웃으로 즐겨보세요.
Caviar
trycaviar.com
최고의 현지 레스토랑에서 배달 및 테이크아웃이 가능합니다. 아침, 점심, 저녁 식사 등이 집까지 안전하게 배달됩니다. 이제 픽업 및 비대면 배송을 제공합니다.
Seamless
seamless.com
Seamless는 배달이나 테이크아웃을 위해 음식을 주문하는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다. 당신이 원하는 것이 무엇이든, 당신이 원하는 것이 무엇이든, 당신은 그것을 얻을 수 있습니다. 메뉴도 없고, 전화도 없고, 반복할 필요도 없습니다. Seamless는 Grubhub Inc. 브랜드 포트폴리오의 일부입니다.
Slice
slicelife.com
Slice는 좋아하는 현지 피자를 주문하는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다. 우리는 수백만 명의 피자 애호가와 전국 수천 개의 피자 가게를 연결합니다.
Just-Eat.fr
just-eat.fr
Allo Resto의 새로운 이름인 Just Eat로 가까운 최고의 레스토랑에서 집으로 배달해 보세요! 지금 주문하세요!
ChowNow
chownow.com
ChowNow는 레스토랑이 배고픈 고객에게 음식을 제공할 수 있도록 돕는 수수료 없는 온라인 주문 시스템이자 음식 주문 앱입니다.
Allset
allsetnow.com
Allset is a marketplace connecting local eateries & coffee shops with local takeout diners. It provides restaurants with best-in-class online ordering and loyalty rewards solutions to attract and retain new customers without paying high commissions. Customers use Allset for fast & easy pickup, disco...
Tycode
tycode.tech
Tycode empowers you to revolutionize your food business. Now your customers can not only order from anywhere, be it a table, a hotel room or anywhere within your premises, but can pay you online, make simultaneous orders and avail various other unique benefits that are certainly bound to make your c...
EasyOrder
easyorderapp.com
Introducing EasyOrder - Your All-in-One Omnichannel Ordering and Marketing Solution for Restaurant Success! Unlock the full potential of your restaurant business with EasyOrder, the comprehensive platform designed to attract new customers, retain loyal patrons, and boost revenue like never before. S...
Ordermyfood
ordermyfood.io
Ordermyfood has been designed to be user-friendly, with intuitive menus and clear options that are easy to understand for both restaurant owners and customers. It allows customers to customize their orders, add special requests, and make payments through their phones with ease. The platform generate...
BeyondMenu
beyondmenu.com
Promote your restaurant on a custom website
Foodiv
foodiv.com
Foodiv provides online food ordering system created by the industry’s best engineers. It helps integrate food ordering system for restaurants in just matter of minutes. We also provide QR code Menus, customer mobile app for contactless ordering and convenient ordering experience along with an engagi...
Owner.com
owner.com
Owner.com is the all-in-one platform that independent restaurants use to power their digital presence. It gives the technology and marketing superpowers of major brands like Domino's, Chick Fil-A, and SweetGreen to independent restaurants. The platform can power everything from websites to online or...
LevelUp
thelevelup.com
LevelUp은 매사추세츠주 보스턴에 본사를 둔 스타트업 SCVNGR이 만든 미국의 모바일 주문 및 모바일 결제 플랫폼입니다. 2018년 7월 25일, 온라인 음식 배달 플랫폼인 Grubhub가 LevelUp을 3억 9천만 달러에 인수할 것이라고 발표했습니다.