대안 - Jasper
Otter
otter.ai
Otter는 음성 대화를 기억하고 검색하고 공유할 수 있는 스마트 메모 작성 앱입니다. Otter는 오디오, 전사, 화자 식별, 인라인 사진 및 핵심 문구를 결합한 스마트 음성 메모를 만듭니다. 이는 사업가, 언론인 및 학생이 회의, 인터뷰, 강의 및 중요한 대화가 이루어지는 모든 곳에서 더욱 집중하고, 협력하고, 효율적으로 일할 수 있도록 도와줍니다.
Krisp
krisp.ai
원격 회의, 팟캐스트, 녹음 중에 배경 소음과 반향 없이 HD 음성을 즐겨보세요. Krisp은 시끄러운 방해 요소를 방지하여 생산성과 전문성을 높입니다.
Notta
notta.ai
좋아하는 팟캐스트, 뉴스 및 토크 라디오, Discord 채팅, Zoom Classes 오디오를 녹음하고 텍스트로 변환하세요. 녹음을 재생하고, 대화 내용을 편집하고, 메모와 태그를 추가하고, 이미지를 삽입하여 모든 대화에서 중요한 정보를 캡처할 수 있습니다.
Hour One
hourone.ai
15분 이내에 AI 비디오 콘텐츠를 제작하세요. 텍스트, 슬라이드 또는 메시지를 몇 분 만에 전문 발표자가 진행하는 비디오로 변환할 수 있습니다. 어떤 언어로든
AssemblyAI
assemblyai.com
강력한 AI 모델에 액세스하여 음성을 텍스트로 변환하고 이해하세요. 우리의 간단한 API는 음성 인식, 화자 감지, 음성 요약 등을 위한 AI 모델을 공개합니다. 우리는 최신 최첨단 AI 연구를 기반으로 간단한 API를 통해 생산 준비가 되어 있고 확장 가능하며 안전한 AI 모델을 제공합니다. 수천 개의 획기적인 스타트업과 수십 개의 글로벌 기업에서 미션 크리티컬 워크로드를 위해 사용됩니다.
Deepgram
deepgram.com
앱에 Voice AI를 구축하세요. 스타트업부터 NASA까지 Deepgram API는 매일 수백만 분의 오디오를 기록하고 이해하는 데 사용됩니다. 빠르고 정확하며 확장 가능하고 비용 효율적입니다. 개발자가 자신 있게 구축하고 더 빠르게 출시하는 데 필요한 모든 것입니다.
AI Voice Detector
aivoicedetector.com
AI Voice Detector is a voice verification tool that helps detect authenticity and filter out AI-generated voices. It offers users peace of mind and protection against audio manipulation, misinformation, voice scams, and plagiarism in oral assessments. * AI Voice Detector is a tool designed to disti...
Speechlogger
speechlogger.com
Speech Logger is a web-based speech recognition and voice translation software that includes auto-punctuation, auto-save, timestamps, in-text editing capability, transcription of audio files, export options and more. * Speechlogger is a tool designed for automatic live captioning and translation of...
Talkatoo
talkatoo.com
Talkatoo is reinventing dictation for medical professionals. Whether you're in the veterinary or human medical industry, Talkatoo is the speech to text software solution for you. Talkatoo is compatible on both Windows and Mac, works in any field that you can type (PIMs and EHR's included), and is ve...
Speechmatics
speechmatics.com
Speechmatics is the world’s leading expert in Speech Intelligence, combining the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML to unlock the business value in human speech. Businesses use Speechmatics worldwide to accurately understand and transcribe human-level speech into text regardless of demographic, age, ...
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...