Fully Hosted and Managed Service for OpenSearch OpenSearch is a powerful search and analytics suite that allows for data ingest, logging, search, aggregation, viewing, and analysis. These capabilities enable a wide range of valuable use cases such as logging and application search. Instaclustr Managed OpenSearch is a 100% open source solution, which means you’ll get the benefits of community innovation and vendor choice, while also benefiting from our easy-to- use automated platform and expert support. Incorporate our Managed OpenSearch solution into your current workflows in minutes and free up your valuable resources to focus on the rest of your application stack.

카테고리 :

웹사이트: instaclustr.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Instaclustr에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.