대안 - Inksprout
Pictory
pictory.ai
Pictory의 강력한 AI를 사용하면 전문적인 기술이나 소프트웨어를 다운로드할 필요 없이 텍스트를 사용하여 전문적인 품질의 비디오를 만들고 편집할 수 있습니다.
vidIQ
vidiq.com
vidIQ는 YouTube와 그 외 영역에서 시청자를 더 빠르게 늘리는 데 필요한 도구와 지식을 얻을 수 있도록 도와줍니다.
Ripl
ripl.com
Ripl을 사용하면 소규모 기업에서는 전문가 수준의 애니메이션 비디오, 콜라주, 슬라이드쇼 및 계층화된 정적 이미지 게시물을 몇 분 안에 만들 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter 및 YouTube에 즉시 예약하거나 게시할 수 있습니다. 사용이 간편한 모바일 및 데스크톱 브라우저 앱이 모두 포함되어 있습니다.
Predis
predis.ai
ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai! AI를 통해 귀하의 브랜드 언어로 비디오, 캐러셀, 단일 이미지 게시물을 생성하고 공유할 수 있습니다.
Submagic
submagic.co
AI 기반 캡션으로 동영상의 품질을 높여보세요 🚀 AI가 생성한 완벽한 이모티콘과 지능적으로 강조된 키워드가 포함된 간편한 캡션입니다.
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
완전히 사용자 정의 가능한 WordPress용 소셜 미디어 피드 플러그인입니다. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter 및 YouTube 피드를 표시하세요. - 130만 명의 사용자가 신뢰합니다.
Blog2Social
blog2social.com
WordPress 웹사이트 및 블로그를 위한 소셜 미디어 자동화. Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest 등과 같은 다양한 소셜 플랫폼에서 콘텐츠를 자동 게시, 재공유, 교차 게시 및 자동 예약할 수 있습니다. WordPress 콘텐츠와 블로그 게시물, 또는 다른 소스의 텍스트, 이미지, 링크, 비디오를 소셜 미디어 게시물로 자동 공유하세요. Blog2Social은 소셜 미디어를 더 빠르고 쉽게 관리할 수 있는 다양한 옵션을 제공합니다.
SocialWall Pro
socialwallpro.com
SocialWall Pro provides social walls to reach, engage, and connect live audiences at events, meetings, conferences, brand activations and online. Our full-featured solution boosts your social strategy and gets results with powerful tools including gamification, sponsorship options, custom design, mo...
Supergrow
supergrow.ai
Supergrow helps you grow your audience on LinkedIn Key Features: * Ideas generator * Post generator * Carousel Maker * Engage & build relationships * Content style to write in your own style Why Choose SuperGrow.ai? 1. Trusted by over 3,000+ professionals across various industries 2. No credit car...
Ayrshare
ayrshare.com
Ayrshare's APIs provide the core infrastructure for social media posting, management, and analytics. The Ayrshare API takes care of the social media infrastructure so you don't have to. Your team can focus on building your product instead of stitching together and maintaining multiple social media ...
LinkTube
linktube.com
# Instagram Bio has a limit of One Link, LINKTUBE permanently resolves it & allows to Add Multiple Links in INSTAGRAM BIO. LinkTube is your personalized landing page that can easily drive traffic, visibility, and engagement for all your content. Ultimately, LinkTube is a one-click gateway for all ...
Kicksta
kicksta.co
Kickstart your Instagram following and convert your followers into customers. Kicksta connects you with the people who love what you do, and Kicksta excels in helping you monetize those relationships - in a big way - on Instagram. Kicksta's customized campaigns get these people to be part of your i...
TweetFull
tweetfull.com
Tweetfull is a Twitter growth automation software established in 2013. For over a decade, it has assisted users in expanding their audience on Twitter, enabling many to rise as influencers within their respective domains. The platform offers a range of tools designed to optimize and increase engagem...
GetFans
getfans.io
GetFans.io is a worldwide leader in the YouTube promotions and marketing industry. The platform was developed by experts who managed to create a state of the art algorithm that is constantly improving day after day, making sure your YouTube channel & videos goes viral.
Viral Content Bee
viralcontentbee.com
Viral Content Bee is a web based platform that utilizes a crowd-sourcing model to facilitate the generation of REAL social media buzz on quality content from sites like Twitter, Facebook, StumbleUpon, Pinterest and Google+. The basic idea is that you browse the user dashboard to find content that f...
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
미디어 운영을 보호하고 잘못된 광고 지출을 방지합니다. 미디어 구매자를 위한 효율적인 이상 감지를 통해 캠페인을 낭비적인 지출로부터 보호하고 ROI를 극대화합니다. 예산이 잘못되었나요? 타겟팅이 잘못되었나요? 계정이 해킹당했나요? 이는 광고 운영팀이 일상적으로 직면하게 되는 함정의 몇 가지 예입니다. 더 많은 DSP를 사용하여 더 짧은 시간에 더 많은 캠페인을 게시하면 오류가 발생할 위험이 높습니다. 작은 오류라도 미디어 예산이나 고객 신뢰에 막대한 영향을 미칠 수 있습니다. 당사의 비정상 감지 엔진은 귀하의 광고 운영 팀이 실수...
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting은 광고주가 수천 개의 숨겨진 Facebook 관심 분야를 찾는 데 도움이 되는 Facebook 관심 분야 타겟팅 도구입니다.
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio는 흑인 여성이 소유하고 운영하는 스타트업입니다. Link-in-Bio 공간의 창시자 3명 중 하나이며 다음과 같습니다. * 창작자/사용자 측면에서 전 세계에서 두 번째로 큰 링크인바이오 서비스입니다. * 도메인 포함: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at & Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio는 가장 인기 있고 강력한 바이오 링크 URL이며 자연적인 Google 검색의 첫 번째 결과입니다. * Lnk.at는 참여도를 높이고 트래픽을 유도하는 가장 효과적이고 인기 있는 URL입니다. * Ln.ki는 링크인바이오 업계에서 가장 짧고 귀...
Hypage
hypage.com
Hy.page를 사용하면 바이오 링크에서 판매할 수 있습니다. Stripe 및 Paypal과의 통합을 통해 팬 기부, 유료 요청을 수집하고, 독점 콘텐츠에 대한 제품 및 멤버십을 판매할 수 있습니다.
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed는 Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok, Google Reviews, Airbnb 및 21+ Networks와 같은 소셜 미디어 네트워크에서 매력적인 사용자 생성 콘텐츠를 수집하고 표시하는 소셜 미디어 수집기입니다. 선별된 콘텐츠는 위젯을 통해 귀하의 웹사이트에 맞춤형 소셜 월로 삽입됩니다.
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface는 브랜드가 마케팅 ROI를 극대화하기 위해 단일 플랫폼을 통해 인플루언서 마케팅, 직원 및 고객 옹호 캠페인을 실행할 수 있는 SaaS 도구입니다. Keepface는 Leo Burnett, Starcom, Havas, P&G, Danone, Mars, McDonald's, Microsoft, Samsung, PepsiCo, UNDP를 포함하여 35개국에서 약 400,000명의 등록된 인플루언서, 550개의 캠페인, 2,800명의 클라이언트를 보유하고 있으며 미국, MENA 및 아시아에서 빠르게 성장하고 있습니다. ,...
Curator
curator.io
무료로 사이트에 소셜 피드를 추가하는 가장 쉬운 방법 큐레이터는 콘텐츠를 수집하고 표시하는 데 도움이 되는 영원히 무료로 제공되는 소셜 미디어 수집기입니다. 5분 안에 피드를 설정하세요.
Engage AI
engage-ai.co
Engage AI는 LinkedIn에서 잠재 고객의 대규모 참여를 유도하기 위한 댓글을 생성합니다. 댓글을 작성하는 시간을 절약하여 잠재 고객의 관심을 끌고 추가된 모든 터치 포인트로 더 빠른 전환을 달성하세요.