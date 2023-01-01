대안 - Immagnify
LinkedIn Sales Navigator
linkedin.com
6억 7천 5백만 명 이상의 회원 | 직업적 정체성을 관리하세요. 전문적인 네트워크를 구축하고 참여하세요. 지식, 통찰력, 기회에 접근하세요.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo는 워크플로우 내에 인텔리전스를 내장하여 성장 전략을 실행, 분석 및 개선하는 데 도움을 주는 데이터 우선 참여 플랫폼입니다.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo는 워싱턴 주 밴쿠버에 본사를 둔 미국의 구독 기반 SaaS(Software as a Service) 회사로 영업, 마케팅 및 채용 전문가에게 사업가 및 회사에 대한 정보 데이터베이스에 대한 액세스를 판매합니다. 이 회사는 원래 창립자인 Yonatan Stern과 Michel Decary가 2000년에 Eliyon Technologies로 설립했습니다. DiscoverOrg가 인수한 후 현재 CEO는 Henry Schuck입니다. 2020년 Zoominfo.com과 관련 법인 Zoominfo-privacy.com 및 ...
Crunchbase
crunchbase.com
Crunchbase는 민간 기업과 공공 기업에 대한 비즈니스 정보를 찾기 위한 플랫폼입니다. Crunchbase 정보에는 투자 및 자금 정보, 창립 멤버 및 리더십 위치에 있는 개인, 인수 합병, 뉴스 및 업계 동향이 포함됩니다. 원래 스타트업을 추적하기 위해 구축된 Crunchbase 웹사이트에는 글로벌 규모의 공공 및 민간 기업에 대한 정보가 포함되어 있습니다. Crunchbase는 벤처 프로그램, 기계 학습, 사내 데이터 팀 및 Crunchbase 커뮤니티의 네 가지 방법으로 데이터를 소싱합니다. 대중은 Crunchbase...
Hunter.io
hunter.io
Hunter는 전문 이메일 주소를 찾고 확인하는 최고의 솔루션입니다. Hunter 사용을 시작하고 귀하의 비즈니스에 중요한 사람들과 연결하세요.
Similarweb
similarweb.com
유사한 웹(Similarweb)은 기업 및 중소기업(SMB) 고객을 위한 디지털 인텔리전스 제공업체입니다. 플랫폼은 웹 분석 서비스를 제공하고 사용자에게 고객 및 경쟁사의 웹 트래픽에 대한 정보를 제공합니다.
Nimble
nimble.com
영업사원 그 이상을 위한 CRM입니다. 전체 팀을 위한 관계 중심 CRM입니다. 사용하기 쉽고 Outlook/Gmail 받은 편지함, 소셜, 웹에서 작동합니다.
Seamless.AI
seamless.ai
B2B 직통 전화, 휴대폰 번호 및 이메일을 위한 최고의 판매 도구입니다. 300,000명 이상의 영업 담당자가 Seamless.AI를 사용하여 영업 리드를 생성합니다.
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply는 다중 채널 지원을 자동화하고 확장하는 데 도움이 되는 영업 참여 플랫폼으로, 더 많은 리드를 생성하고 신규 고객을 확보하며 수익을 더 빠르게 늘릴 수 있습니다.
Snov.io
snov.io
더 많은 리드. 더 많은 판매. 더 많은 수익. 성장을 촉진하는 영업 도구 상자와 CRM 플랫폼을 사용하여 비즈니스를 확장하고 리드를 더욱 효과적으로 참여시키세요.
Mailshake
mailshake.com
단 5분 만에 이메일, 전화, 소셜 미디어를 통해 영업 홍보 흐름을 구축하세요. 월 $59부터 시작합니다.
Clearbit
clearbit.com
Clearbit은 모든 고객 상호 작용을 위한 마케팅 데이터 엔진입니다. 고객을 깊이 이해하고, 미래의 잠재 고객을 식별하며, 모든 단일 마케팅 및 영업 상호 작용을 개인화하십시오.
FullContact
fullcontact.com
FullContact Inc.는 비즈니스, 개발자 및 브랜드를 위한 클라우드 기반 소프트웨어 제품군을 제공하는 비상장 기술 회사입니다. 주요 초점은 개인 정보 보호가 가능한 ID 확인 및 실시간 API 통합입니다. 제품군에는 기술을 활용하여 고객 데이터를 보강하는 Enrich와 같은 제품이 포함됩니다. FullContact는 미국 콜로라도주 덴버에 본사를 두고 있으며 댈러스(미국)와 코치(인도)에 지사를 두고 있습니다.
Signals
getsignals.ai
페이지뷰를 고객으로 전환하세요. 현재 귀하의 웹사이트를 검색하고 있는 회사를 알아보고 그들을 고객으로 전환하세요!
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
어떤 전문가와도 1급 연결이 가능합니다. 세계에서 가장 크고 정확한 이메일 데이터베이스와 직통 전화를 사용하여 올바른 의사 결정자와 직접 연결하세요.
Clay
clay.com
인터넷 어디에서나 리드를 찾아보세요. 가능하다고 생각하지 못했던 곳에서 리드 목록을 작성하세요. 50개 이상의 통합과 연결하여 이름, 이메일, 기술 스택, 공개 역할 등을 자동으로 가져옵니다.
Growbots
growbots.com
Growbots를 사용하여 아웃바운드 판매 프로세스를 완전히 자동화하세요. 한 곳에서 전망과 홍보를 수행합니다. Salesforce 및 HubSpot과 통합됩니다.
Skrapp.io
skrapp.io
Skrapp.io는 B2B 영업 및 이메일 마케팅을 위한 이메일 찾기입니다. 당사의 소프트웨어는 공개 데이터를 고급 잠재 고객 발굴 이메일 도구로 변환하여 전문가의 이메일 마케팅 및 지원 캠페인을 지원합니다.
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace는 B2B 고객 데이터 플랫폼을 제공하는 SaaS(Software as a Service) 데이터 과학 회사입니다. 회사의 제품은 소셜 미디어, 연락처 데이터베이스, 고객 관계 관리 시스템 및 마케팅 자동화 플랫폼의 여러 데이터 소스, 제1자 및 제3자 소스를 통합합니다.
Demandbase
demandbase.com
중견기업 및 엔터프라이즈 B2B 기업을 위한 최고의 ABM 소프트웨어입니다. 진정한 엔드투엔드 계정 기반 마케팅 회사에 대해 자세히 알아보세요.
Kaspr
kaspr.io
탐사에 소요되는 시간을 줄이고 할당량을 달성하세요. Kaspr은 B2B 연락처 데이터에 몇 초 만에 액세스할 수 있는 LinkedIn Chrome 확장 프로그램이자 대시보드입니다.
FindThatLead
findthatlead.com
더 이상 수동으로 탐사 작업을 하지 마세요! FindThatLead는 판매 및 성장을 위해 리드 생성을 확장합니다.
HG Insights
hginsights.com
우리는 동급 최고의 IT 지출, 기술 설치 및 계약 인텔리전스를 제공하여 영업, 마케팅 및 전략 팀이 더 빠르게 수익을 늘릴 수 있도록 돕습니다.
SalesIntel
salesintel.io
이상적인 고객을 찾아 도달하고 확보하세요. 정확한 B2B 회사 및 연락처 데이터를 확보하여 더 많은 수익을 더 빠르게 창출하세요.
LeadIQ
leadiq.com
LeadIQ는 B2B 영업 전망 도구 플랫폼입니다. 잠재 고객 데이터를 찾고, 구매 신호를 추적하고, 아웃바운드 잠재 고객 발굴을 위한 사전 홍보를 개인화하세요.
Visual Visitor
visualvisitor.com
당사의 B2B 영업 인텔리전스 플랫폼은 영업 및 마케팅 팀이 더 많은 판매를 할 수 있도록 도와줍니다. 의도 데이터, B2B 데이터베이스, 웹 방문자 ID 및 이메일 추적.
Cognism
cognism.com
당신의 완벽한 짝과 연결해보세요. 시장에서 가장 우수한 영업 인텔리전스를 통해 대상 고객 및 연락처와 의미 있는 대화를 시작하세요.
GetEmail.io
getemail.io
몇 초 만에 누구의 이메일도 받아보세요. 우리는 빅 데이터 및 기계 학습 알고리즘을 사용하여 1초 안에 모든 회사의 전문가의 이메일 주소를 찾습니다.
CUFinder
companyurlfinder.com
CUFinder는 영업과 마케팅에 혁명을 일으키는 혁신적인 B2B 리드 생성 및 데이터 강화 플랫폼입니다. 고급 알고리즘과 AI를 기반으로 기업은 고품질 리드를 발견하고 고객 데이터를 풍부하게 하며 프로세스를 간소화할 수 있습니다. CUFinder는 기존 시스템과의 원활한 통합을 통해 기업이 오늘날의 역동적인 비즈니스 환경에서 커뮤니케이션을 개인화하고 시간을 절약하며 경쟁 우위를 확보할 수 있도록 지원합니다. CUFinder의 혁신적인 힘을 경험하고 영업 및 마케팅 성공을 위한 새로운 가능성을 열어보세요.
LoneScale
lonescale.com
의도 데이터와 판매 트리거를 활용하여 더 적합한 파이프라인을 생성하고 더 많은 거래를 성사시키세요.
Dealfront
dealfront.com
Dealfront(이전의 Leadleader)는 영업 및 마케팅 팀이 리드를 찾고 거래를 성사시키는 데 필요한 데이터, 애플리케이션 및 통찰력을 제공하는 시장 진출 플랫폼입니다.
SalesQL
salesql.com
LinkedIn 잠재고객 발굴을 강화하세요 아직 연결되지 않은 경우에도 SalesQL을 사용하여 LinkedIn 대상에 대한 소스 이메일 주소를 얻으세요.
Luna.ai
luna.ai
완벽한 리드를 찾고 놀라운 이메일을 보내세요. 시간이 많이 걸리는 번거로운 잠재 고객 발굴 없이 개인 연결보다 더 빠르게 규모를 확장하고 싶으십니까? Luna의 AI는 결과를 얻을 수 있는 고도로 개인화된 이메일을 제안함으로써 리드를 찾고 참여하는 방식을 혁신합니다.
Clearout
clearout.io
대량 이메일 검증 - 98% 이상의 정확성, GDPR 준수, 스팸 트랩 제거, 남용 이메일 검증기, 이메일 찾기, 실시간 API 99.9% 가동 시간 - 100 크레딧으로 무료 평가판!
Soleadify
soleadify.com
전 세계 중소기업에 대한 전용 데이터입니다. 급변하는 세상에서 B2B 프로세스를 자동화하기 위한 정직하고 신뢰할 수 있는 데이터입니다.
Pobuca Connect
pobu.ca
다용도 연락처 관리 앱으로 팀을 업그레이드하고 여러 비즈니스 연락처 목록을 하나의 통합 주소록으로 변환하고 웹, 모바일은 물론 Outlook 및 Gmail 내부에서도 액세스할 수 있습니다. 사용자 정의 필드와 태그를 추가하여 연락처를 정리하고, 활동을 추적하고, 작업을 설정하고, LinkedIn 및 이메일 서명을 사용하여 연락처를 자동으로 강화하세요. 지금 체험해 볼 수 있는 평가판 및 프리미엄 버전이 있습니다!
Bombora
bombora.com
경쟁사보다 먼저 구매할 준비가 된 기업을 찾으세요. 업계에서 가장 포괄적이고 개인정보 보호를 준수하는 인텐트 데이터를 사용하여 연결하고 판매하세요.
Upollo
upollo.ai
Knowledge is everything – get a full 360° view of your prospects. Upollo analyzes everything your users have done in the past in order to give you actionable insights.
Leadership Connect
leadershipconnect.io
The #1 Trusted Source for Finding the Right People in Government. Stop Searching. Start Finding. Connect with government leaders, the C-suite, board members, and people who can help advance your policy or sales goals. Develop strategic relationships for business development. Discuss bills with legis...
Pipebooster
pipebooster.io
Pipebooster tracks your contacts’ job moves, creates updated details, including new contact information, and alerts your sales team to a new prospect for your SDRs.
Icy Leads
icyleads.com
Icy Leads is a fully-packed cold outreach toolkit that helps you generate lists of hyper-targeted sales leads, send cold email sequences, and book more meetings with your ideal prospects all under one dashboard.
Datarista
datarista.com
The Datarista platform provides real time, relevant third party data delivery, integration and update services for both enhancement and prospecting inside of the most popular CRM and Marketing Automation platforms. Datarista is a service extension for the data providers to enable their sales teams t...
SMARTe
smarte.pro
At SMARTe, we understand the challenges faced by revenue-generating teams. That's why we've created a global B2B sales intelligence platform with a strong focus on sales user experience. Our platform revolutionizes how you obtain contact and company insights for your ideal customer profile (ICP). By...
Sparklane
sparklane-group.com
Sparklane unlocks lead Generation thanks to AI. Sparklane helps you all along your prospection journey while: - Identifying, mapping and recommending the best accounts to engage based on Business Signals scored by AI - Providing the full professional contact information about your prospects (Cell ph...
ExactBuyer
exactbuyer.com
ExactBuyer proExactBuyer provides real-time contact & company data & audience intelligence solutions that helps you build more targeted audiences. Find new accounts in your territory, your next top engineering or sales hire, an ideal podcast guest or even your next partner. ExactBuyer's Prospector a...
Tomba
tomba.io
Tomba.io is an Email Finder for B2B sales and email marketing . We are collecting and crafting public data using our Robots to provide an advanced prospecting tool to help professionals Data at scale Direct from source Tech driven
Infynd
infynd.com
InFynd is a one-stop data intelligence solution. Our simple and user-friendly prospecting tool helps you in identifying and reaching out to the right prospects in your niche market. We hold the highest number of GDPR-compliant B2B contacts in the UK, with 95% deliverability. Prospect, connect and cl...
Goodfit.io
goodfit.io
Drive sales & marketing efficiency with commercial data unique to your value proposition with our data as a service platform
DiscoverData
discoverdata.ai
2x your revenue pipeline in 30 days. AI discovers contact details for all anonymous website visitors, get the data (mobile #'s, emails) for free!
SifData
sifdata.com
SifData helps companies monitor when their customers and prospects move companies and surface that intelligence within the CRM to drive pipeline, close deals faster and reduce churn.
AeroLeads
aeroleads.com
AeroLeads is a powerful web based Prospect Generation Software which not only find relevant prospects but also find contact details of it. All the data can be saved in your account, exported as well as transferred to other sites like SalesForce, Zapier, HubSpot, Mailchimp etc. It is a powerful Prosp...
MeetAlfred
meetalfred.com
Your all-in-one automation solution for LinkedIn, email, and Twitter outreach. With Meet Alfred, unlock the potential of smooth automation to effortlessly manage your multi-channel sales pipeline. Elevate your team’s efficiency and productivity, gaining back over 10 hours per week. Say goodbye to th...
Foureyes
foureyes.io
Foureyes sales intelligence software helps businesses track, protect, engage, and sell better. Typically, businesses focus on driving more leads with top-of-the-funnel marketing efforts. But Foureyes allows companies to support bottom-of-the-funnel conversion activities and the people who are ultima...
hubsell
hubsell.com
HubSell uses technology with a layer of manual work to find the right companies and the right decision-makers based on your targeted customer profiles/personas, after which hubSell enables you to get in touch with the identified prospects through highly personalised messages directly to their inbox.
Zintlr
zintlr.com
Zintlr is a B2B sales-tech tool that brings the Z-factor to intelligence in leads and recommendations. Zintlr aims to transform the way prospecting research and intelligence gathering to identify top 5% of your TAM. Designed to assist you in recognizing and capturing the correct market, Zintlr inten...
SellHack
sellhack.com
Find emails and spend more time meeting with prospects and less time searching for them. SellHack is the only tool you need to take control of your pipeline.
Peakslead
peakslead.com
Find leads and close deals With Ease! Access accurate and real-time verified B2B database to drive growth with built-in email verification.
CartInsight
cartinsight.io
CartInsight는 수백만 개의 온라인 상점을 관리하고 트래픽, 산업, 기술 사용, 주요 의사 결정자 등에 대한 심층적인 인텔리전스를 통해 전 세계적으로 전자 상거래 리드에 대한 포괄적인 데이터베이스를 제공합니다.
OceanFrogs
oceanfrogs.com
OceanFrogs는 일주일 이내에 시장에 출시할 수 있는 판매 인텔리전스 플랫폼입니다. 의도 데이터, 기술 사용 추적기, 리드 스코어링을 통해 B2B 마케터/영업자는 해당 시장을 파악할 수 있습니다. OceanFrogs는 국제 데이터(APAC, 일본, 인도 및 미국)를 제공하는 데 자부심을 갖고 있습니다. 우리는 전 세계적으로 9,000개 이상의 기술, 1,000개 이상의 의도 주제, 천만 개 이상의 회사를 추적합니다. OceanFrogs는 귀하가 원하는 회사의 세련된 목록에 초점을 맞추는 방식으로 팀, 제품 및 서비스별 검색을 ...
SmallWorld
smallworld.ai
SmallWorld는 따뜻한 소개를 통해 대상 잠재 고객에게 더 빠른 액세스를 제공함으로써 기업이 수익을 가속화하고 고객 확보 비용을 절감하도록 돕습니다.