대안 - Humanz
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - 세계 최고의 파트너십 자동화 솔루션은 진정한 기하급수적 성장에 도달하는 모든 파트너십 채널을 검색, 관리, 보호, 최적화합니다.
LTK
shopltk.com
귀하가 신뢰하는 LTK 인플루언서들의 최신 패션, 홈, 뷰티, 피트니스 제품을 쇼핑하세요. 작업복 아이디어, 결혼식 하객 드레스, 여행 룩 등 다양한 정보를 만나보세요.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN은 전자상거래 브랜드를 위한 최고의 인플루언서 마케팅 소프트웨어입니다. 당사의 AI 기반 플랫폼에는 3,200만 명 이상의 인플루언서 제품군, 캠페인 작업실, 보고 및 분석, 결제 및 제품 이행, 전체 콘텐츠 미디어 라이브러리 등이 포함되어 있습니다.
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
제휴사, 리셀러, 마케팅 등 모든 프로그램을 확장할 수 있는 파트너 관계 관리 소프트웨어입니다. SaaS 기업이 PartnerStack PRM을 통해 성장하는 이유를 알아보세요.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole은 Twitter, Instagram 및 Facebook에 대한 해시태그 추적을 통해 실시간 데이터를 제공하는 해시태그 분석 및 소셜 미디어 분석 회사입니다.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Meltwater가 PR 및 마케팅 팀이 뉴스와 소셜 미디어 전반에 걸쳐 미디어 보도를 모니터링하고 브랜드 관리를 강화하는 데 어떻게 도움이 되는지 알아보세요.
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
번영하는 브랜드는 홍보대사와 함께 만들어집니다. Shopify, Amazon 및 WooCommerce와 통합되는 올인원 브랜드 홍보대사 관리 소프트웨어입니다.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
인플루언서 마케팅 플랫폼 Affable을 사용하면 글로벌 브랜드, 대행사 및 D2C 전자 상거래 브랜드가 영향력 있는 사람을 찾고, 캠페인을 관리하고, ROI를 쉽게 측정할 수 있습니다! 검증된 인플루언서. 100개 이상의 클라이언트.
Perpetua
perpetua.io
전자상거래 성장 인프라. Perpetua의 소매 미디어 실행 및 인텔리전스 소프트웨어를 사용하여 Amazon, Walmart, Instacart 및 기타 시장에서 수익성 있게 성장을 확장하는 수천 개의 기업에 합류하세요.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
디지털 고객 여정을 최적화하세요. 고객 경험 소프트웨어와 소셜 미디어 관리 소프트웨어로 구성된 Emplifi의 통합 플랫폼은 CX 격차를 해소합니다.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
인플루언서 마케팅을 강화하는 올인원 솔루션입니다. 인플루언서 마케팅 캠페인의 전체 라이프사이클을 관리하세요.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr는 마케팅 담당자가 올바른 전략에 투자하고 캠페인을 간소화하며 프로그램을 확장하는 데 사용하는 데이터 기반 인플루언서 마케팅을 위한 기록 시스템입니다.
Skeepers
octoly.com
최고의 인플루언서 마케팅 플랫폼 Octoly는 검증된 마이크로 인플루언서와 소비자를 대규모로 연결하여 브랜드의 가시성을 높이고, 신뢰를 구축하고, 판매를 촉진하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 브랜드는 선별된 커뮤니티를 활용하여 선물 제품을 대가로 소셜 미디어 게시물과 전자상거래 리뷰를 작성합니다.
StarNgage
starngage.com
StarNgage에서는 사회적으로 분산된 시각적 콘텐츠가 광고의 미래라고 믿습니다. 현재 Instagram에서 이러한 일이 일어나고 있으며 우리는 브랜드가 이러한 모험에 동참할 수 있도록 돕고 Instagram에서 승리를 거두고 싶습니다. 이 플랫폼을 통해 브랜드는 Instagram 마케팅 노력을 측정하고 영향력 있는 사람들을 참여시켜 콘텐츠를 만들 수 있습니다.
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks는 수상 경력이 있는 인플루언서 마케팅 플랫폼이자 Certified B Corporation으로 크리에이터 및 세계 최고의 소비자 브랜드와 함께 소셜 커머스를 지원합니다. MagicLinks의 독점 기술인 Match Intelligence™는 소셜 미디어 전반에 걸쳐 인지도, 참여 및 판매를 촉진하려는 브랜드를 위한 전략적 크리에이터 매칭을 제공합니다. 이 플랫폼은 신뢰할 수 있는 ROI 및 전체 퍼널 보고 기능을 갖춘 확장 가능한 데이터 기반 전자 상거래 솔루션을 제공하는 동시에 제작자에게 비즈니스를 창출하고 성...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero는 강력한 제휴자, 영향력자 및 추천 마케팅 소프트웨어입니다. 단 $49pm부터 시작하는 GrowthHero는 귀하와 함께 확장됩니다! 성공을 위한 완전히 유연한 도구: - 화이트 라벨 파트너 포털, 코드가 필요 없이 완전히 사용자 정의 - 사용자 정의 가능한 추적 URL 및/또는 할인 코드 공유 - Stripe, API, Zapier, Shopify 앱, BigCommerce 앱을 통해 통합 - 모든 비즈니스 유형에 적합 - 시장을 선도하는 API/Zapier 연결, 더욱 향상된 사용자 정의 및 자동화 - 탁월한...
Influence.co
influence.co
크리에이터로서 성공하는 데 필요한 모든 것. 인플루언서와 크리에이터를 위해 설계된 최초의 전문 네트워크에 참여하세요. 오늘 프로필을 만들어 돈을 벌고, 서로에게서 배우고, 커뮤니티를 통해 사람들을 만나세요.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
다양한 마케팅 접점에서 UGC 캠페인을 만들고 게시할 수 있는 최고의 사용자 생성 콘텐츠 플랫폼입니다. 브랜드 신뢰도, 인지도, 사용자 참여 및 판매를 성공적으로 성장시킬 수 있는 완벽한 UGC 플랫폼입니다.
Fohr
fohr.co
Fohr는 올바른 인플루언서 및 브랜드 홍보대사를 최고의 브랜드에 연결하는 최고의 인플루언서 마케팅 회사 중 하나입니다. 오늘 저희 웹사이트를 방문해 보세요.
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
해시태그 유료 - 하나의 플랫폼에서 크리에이터와 매칭하고, 캠페인을 시작하고, 크리에이터 화이트리스트를 운영하세요. 이제 인플루언서 마케팅은 안전하고, 쉽고, 빠릅니다.
Audiense
audiense.com
청중을 이해하고 더 나은 마케팅 결과, 소셜 미디어 결과, 영향력 있는 결과, 미디어 전략, 성장 전략 또는 광고 투자 수익을 얻는 데 필요한 모든 것입니다. 소비자 세분화와 문화적 통찰력을 전략의 중심에 두고 팀이 이전과는 전혀 다른 방식으로 청중을 이해할 수 있는 능력을 제공하십시오. 청중에게 영감을 주고, 감동시키고, 영향을 주는 것이 무엇인지 알아보세요.
Upfluence
upfluence.com
크리에이터 마케팅을 통해 판매를 촉진하세요. 인플루언서 마케팅, 제휴 프로그램, 창작자 관리, 사용자 생성 콘텐츠, 브랜드 홍보대사: 비즈니스 성장을 위한 귀중한 파트너십을 구축하세요.
Social Native
socialnative.com
All-in-one UGC platform & influencer solution to power branded content. Create, source, and optimize user-generated content and social content.
Socialfaim
socialfaim.com
Socialfaim is an AI Powered Influencer Marketing and creator management platform. We offer best services and help brands to identify influencers based on reach, demographics and audience across social media platforms. Our AI powered tool help you to connect with best influencers who are authenticall...
Sauce Social Commerce
addsauce.com
Sauce turns your Instagram & TikTok into captivating shopping experiences, unlocks your brand's potential to foster communities through User Generated Content and amplifies sales through Influencer Partnerships.
SARAL
getsaral.com
SARAL is your simple & effective influencer marketing platform built for ecommerce brands. Find untapped influencers, automate outreach, manage relationships, track performance, and send payments - all under one roof! Get the free trial and test it yourself!
Rizer Social
rizersocial.io
The Rizer platform is a cloud-based software used by brands and advertisers. Rizer Social positions as a performance marketing and business intelligence tool which is a completely different category than other platforms that are more focused on transactional marketplaces. Our solution mitigates risk...
Promoty
promoty.io
Promoty is an influencer relationship marketing tool that helps brands and agencies to find the right creators, manage influencer relationships, and save time on influencer marketing.
Primetag
primetag.com
Primetag is a powerful Influencer Marketing software built to make the complex things easy, and the hard things possible.
LinkPizza
linkpizza.com
Linkpizza is a influencer marketing platform which allows advertisers to search, find and connect with influencers and to manage influencer campaigns on its platform. Linkpizza has over 3,500 influencers connected on its network and is primarily focussed on the Dutch market
LeaLi
leali.io
The innovative platform for exploring the world of creative collaborations. Immerse yourself in a dynamic community where extraordinary minds converge to shape the future of art, design, fashion, and beyond. Unleash your artistic potential, connect with like-minded visionaries, and embark on transfo...
joinbrands
joinbrands.com
JoinBrands is an influencer and user-generated content (UGC) marketplace where you can quickly connect your brand with thousands of content creators and TikTok influencers to promote your products and services.
IQFluence
iqfluence.io
QFluence is an AI-powered influence marketing platform that's changing the way brands and marketing agencies connect with their audiences. Our platform uses AI to make influence marketing more personalized and effective. We help businesses find the right influencers and create campaigns tailored to ...
inzpire.me
inzpire.me
inzpire.me is the platform for full-funnel influencer marketing. Discover creators, build relationships, access verified data, and measure ROI.
Influentials
influentials.com
We are a European end-to-end marketing platform that lets brands work with influencers. We take care of all the heavy lifting and enables you to focus on running successful campaigns that grow your business.
Influencer Searcher
influencersearcher.com
Influencer Searcher is a tool used to identify influencers based on the nature of their content (e.g. fashion, gaming, mom) and give insights into their audience. The tool also helps you keep track and manage influencer campaigns by grouping together influencers you're working with on a certain camp...
influData
infludata.com
influData enables the in-depth search and analysis of over 20 million influencers and their audiences on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and YouTube Shorts, coupled with a comprehensive and customizable campaign management with tracking, reporting and social listening features. The tool has already prov...
HOLLYFY
hollyfy.com
AI matchmaking platform for advertisers & content creators to transact on influencer marketing, sponsorships, product placement & branded entertainment. Make offers, send proposals, start/complete transactions, and grow your business.
Drope.me
drope.me
Drope.me is an influencer marketing platform that connects gaming companies, micro streamers, and their communities. We empower gaming publishers and developers to engage with streamers in performance marketing campaigns. At the same time, Drope.me helps micro streamers to start monetizing their act...
CreatorsJet
creatorsjet.com
CreatorsJet is a pioneering all-in-one platform empowering content creators, and agencies with seamless solutions, from quick Jet Kit creation to multi-platform social connectivity and real-time stat... Show More sharing, facilitating effortless brand collaborations.
CreatorDB
creatordb.app
CreatorDB is an influencer marketing platform enabling users to discover influencers, analyze markets, and track campaigns, boasting over 3 million influencers, 130+ filters, 500+ topics, and almost 9000 niches. CreatorDB gives users granular access to influencer marketing and aims to enable them to...
Creable
creable.com
Creable is a price-efficient, all-in-one Influencer Marketing Platform that streamlines the entire Influencer Marketing process. From finding and analyzing the perfect influencers, communicating with them, to managing campaigns, tracking post performance, and automating reporting. With the industry'...
Brinfer
brinfer.com
With a large base of influencers, Brinfer allows brands and agencies to discover the most suitable content creators for their business. They are able to find the most influential content creators in different categories, via advanced search and filters, and get a unique analysis with a score based o...
Boksi.com
boksi.com
Influencer marketing campaigns. Custom brand photos and videos with full usage rights. Over 10,000 amazing creators. All on one easy-to-use platform.
atisfyreach
atisfyreach.com
First ever real-time data driven influencer economy AtisfyReach offers self-serve end-to-end influencer marketing technology that delivers high ROI and omnichannel scale effortlessly. AtisfyReach is influencer marketing redefined. This machine learning, AI-driven platform puts a new spin on influenc...
Ampifi.io
ampifi.io
Ampifi allows small and medium-sized businesses to recruit influencers, track their posts, and report on results.
Aggero Software
aggero.io
Aggero analyzes thousands of hours of video content for you from all major social media platforms. It uses AI technology to extract unique and relevant video insights such as audience sentiment data, engagement rate, and top moments for brand or product mentions in both video and text. As a social l...
Woomio
home.woomio.com
Woomio helps marketers and agencies excel in influencer marketing by providing the tools necessary to discover influencers, predict campaigns and measure ROI
Wednesday.app
wednesday.app
Wednesday.app is an innovative influencer marketing platform designed to empower small businesses, startups, and solo entrepreneurs. It provides a user-friendly platform for influencer and affiliate marketing, designed to meet the evolving needs of growing businesses. It aims to be an accessible and...
Phlanx.com
phlanx.com
Phlanx is a marketing platform to contact influencers, work with brands, create contracts and measure engagement.
Ninja Influence
ninjainfluence.com
Ninja Influence is an Influencer Marketing Solution tool that allows users to have total control of their strategies and communications with influencers. The app is designed especially for e-commerce shops to connect their store and start streamlining influencer sales & track ROI and revenue based o...
Modash
modash.io
The only influencer tool for companies that prioritize growth. A global influencer search engine with target audience data and monitoring for growing B2C businesses.
Kolsquare
kolsquare.com
Kolsquare’s Influencer Marketing Platform combines the latest data and tech in a simple UX/UI, enabling brands to hit next-level awareness and drive serious ROI.
Keymailer
keymailer.co
The world's largest game influencer marketing platform, with creators, software and service all in one portal. Engage creators globally through organic incentivized review campaigns, cost-effective performance marketing campaigns, sponsored content campaigns and more. Thousands of publishers and bra...
Influential
influential.co
Optimizing the smartest AI-powered data, Influential precisely matches brands to influencers to reach new audiences for unmatchable measurable results.
Influence4You
influence4you.com
The influence marketing platform with more than 160,000 subscribed influencers and access to 100 million profiles. Micro-influencers are 3 times more engaging than celebrities. Take advantage of their authenticity, discover some great profiles and manage your campaigns with them efficiently via the ...
impulze.ai
impulze.ai
Impulze.ai is an influencer marketing platform tailored to meet the needs of agencies and brands, empowering them to manage their influencer discovery, campaign management and reporting with data driven decisions and inputs
Embold
embold.co
Embold는 브랜드를 9,000명 이상의 현지 마이크로 인플루언서와 연결하는 캐나다의 인기 인플루언서 마케팅 플랫폼입니다. 캠페인 관리, 콘텐츠 검토, 인플루언서 지급을 단순화하세요. 관리형 캠페인, CampaignPlus 및 화이트리스트 광고를 포함한 맞춤형 솔루션의 이점을 누리십시오. 캐나다 최고 브랜드의 신뢰를 받는 Embold는 소프트웨어 사용을 통해 ROI 극대화와 캠페인 성공을 보장합니다.
Campaygn
campaygn.com
CAMPAYGN은 인플루언서 마케팅 워크플로우와 전략을 최적화하는 인플루언서 마케팅 데이터 기반 소프트웨어 솔루션입니다. 우리는 크고 중간 규모의 회사와 그룹을 위해 최선을 다하고 있습니다. 인플루언서 마케팅의 각 단계에서 우리는 귀하를 위한 솔루션을 제공합니다: ◾ 유명인, 틈새 인플루언서 및 신흥 인재를 식별하고 발견합니다. ◾ 인플루언서의 청중 품질을 평가합니다. ◾ 3,200만 개가 넘는 인플루언서 프로필을 살펴보세요. ◾ 영향력 있는 사람들에 대한 심층적인 통찰력과 분석에 액세스하세요. ◾ 클릭하여 흥미로운 맞춤형 캐스팅 ...
Atisfyre
atisfyre.com
Atisfyre는 수백만 명의 인플루언서가 강력한 협업을 위해 글로벌 브랜드와 연결될 수 있도록 지원하는 AI 기반의 종합 인플루언서 플랫폼입니다. 그리고 더 좋은 점은 Atisfyre가 인플루언서들에게 완전히 무료라는 것입니다. Atisfyre는 인플루언서 마케팅 산업에 혁신을 일으키고 긍정적인 영향을 미치려는 열정에서 탄생했습니다. 우리는 모든 규모의 인플루언서들이 함께 일하기에 적합한 브랜드를 찾는 것이 얼마나 어려운지 보았고, 그들에게 중간 사람을 건너뛰고 스스로 관리자가 될 수 있는 도구를 제공할 수 있는 플랫폼을 개발할 ...