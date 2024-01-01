대안 - Hugging Face
Synthesys
synthesys.io
AI 음성 해설 및 AI 비디오 생성기. 배우, 카메라, 오디오 장비를 고용하는 데 돈을 쓰지 않고도 차세대 전문 시청각 콘텐츠를 제작할 수 있습니다.
AfforAI
afforai.com
생산성 극대화를 위한 두 번째 두뇌. Afforai는 신뢰할 수 있는 연구 결과를 생성하기 위해 다양한 소스의 정보를 검색, 요약, 번역하는 AI 챗봇입니다. 수많은 규정 준수 요구 사항에 긴 연구 문서를 제공하고 필요한 주요 결과를 추출합니다.
MonkeyLearn
monkeylearn.com
MonkeyLearn을 사용하면 고객 피드백을 한 곳에서 간단하게 정리하고, 라벨을 지정하고, 시각화할 수 있습니다. 최첨단 인공지능으로 구동됩니다.
J.D. Power
jdpower.com
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on custome...
DatumBox
datumbox.com
The Datumbox API offers a large number of off-the-shelf Classifiers and Natural Language Processing services which can be used in a broad spectrum of applications including: Sentiment Analysis, Topic Classification, Language Detection, Subjectivity Analysis, Spam Detection, Reading Assessment, Keywo...
Kapiche
kapiche.com
Kapiche is a feedback analytics platform that analyzes mountains of customer feedback in minutes, allowing you to provide deep insights quickly and help your company make better decisions. Kapiche's platform doesn't require any set-up or code framing. It just works, immediately. And it lets you ana...
ReText.AI
retext.ai
ReText.AI is a tool to generate and rephrase any text. Use ReText.AI to improve text quality with artificial intelligence.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI is driving GenAI adoption at Enterprises. We're backed by Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars & other notable investors TuneChat: Our chat app powered by open source models TuneStudio: Our playground for devs to finetune & deploy LLMs ChainFury: Our open sou...