대안 - Hotjar

Microsoft Clarity
clarity.microsoft.com
Clarity를 통해 사용자가 원하는 것이 무엇인지 확인하세요. Clarity는 실제 사람들이 사이트를 실제로 어떻게 사용하는지 캡처하는 사용하기 쉬운 무료 도구입니다. 설정은 쉽고 몇 분 안에 데이터를 받기 시작할 수 있습니다.
Zoho PageSense
zoho.com
전환 최적화 및 개인화 플랫폼. 주요 웹사이트 지표를 측정하고 방문자의 온라인 행동을 이해하며 개인화된 웹사이트 경험을 제공하여 전환율을 높이세요.
FullStory
fullstory.com
FullStory는 즉각적인 유입 경로, 완벽한 픽셀 재생, 사용자 정의 이벤트, 히트 맵, 고급 검색, 개발 도구 등을 위한 디지털 경험 분석 플랫폼입니다.
LogRocket
logrocket.com
최신 프런트엔드 모니터링 및 제품 분석. LogRocket은 세션 재생, 성능 모니터링 및 제품 분석을 결합하여 소프트웨어 팀이 이상적인 웹 및 모바일 제품 경험을 만들 수 있도록 지원합니다.
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
세계에서 가장 완벽한 디지털 경험 분석 플랫폼으로 수익, 전환, 참여를 향상하세요.
Smartlook
smartlook.com
이전에는 불가능했던 방식으로 사용자 행동을 분석합니다. Smartlook은 사용자 행동 분석에서 누락된 퍼즐 조각입니다. 모바일 앱과 웹사이트를 개선하는 데 도움이 되는 실제적인 질적 통찰력을 얻으세요.
Lucky Orange
luckyorange.com
숫자 계산에 소요되는 시간을 줄이고 비즈니스 성장에 더 많은 시간을 투자하세요. 동적 히트맵, 세션 녹음, 라이브 채팅 등의 도구 모음을 사용하여 웹사이트의 전환율을 높이세요.
Plerdy
plerdy.com
전환율 최적화 도구 방문자를 추적, 분석하고 구매자로 전환하세요 무료로 사용해 보세요 4.9/5 4.5/5 4.9/5 당사 제품
Neurons
neuronsinc.com
인간의 행동을 예측합니다. 신경과학과 AI 도구를 통해 고객 반응, 관심, 행동을 몇 초 만에 예측하세요. 시행착오를 통한 A/B 테스트는 느리고 비효율적입니다. 행동을 촉발하지 못하는 캠페인에 대한 예산 낭비를 중단하세요.
Crazy Egg
crazyegg.com
Crazy Egg를 사용하여 인기 있는 것과 그렇지 않은 것을 확인하고 히트맵, 녹음, 설문 조사, A/B 테스트 등과 같은 도구를 사용하여 웹 방문자가 무엇을 하고 있는지 알아보세요.
Squeaky
squeaky.ai
개인정보 보호를 최우선으로 하는 고객 인사이트 플랫폼입니다. Squeaky는 더 나은 디지털 경험을 구축하여 비즈니스 성장을 돕습니다. 당사의 올인원 도구에는 분석, 세션 기록, 피드백 및 히트맵이 포함되어 있습니다.
Silktide
silktide.com
하나의 플랫폼에서 자동화된 접근성 테스트, 콘텐츠 최적화 및 디지털 마케팅을 통해 웹사이트를 더 좋게 만드세요.
Mouseflow
mouseflow.com
가정이 아닌 확실성을 바탕으로 웹사이트를 최적화하세요 사용자 여정의 모든 접점에서 무슨 일이 일어나고 있는지 알아보세요. 추측은 필요하지 않습니다.
VWO
vwo.com
VWO는 빠르게 성장하는 기업이 실험 및 전환율 최적화를 위해 사용하는 시장 최고의 A/B 테스트 도구입니다.
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku는 방문자 기록, 히트맵, 피드백 위젯, A/B 테스트 등을 통해 고성능 사용자 경험을 만드는 데 도움이 되는 도구 세트입니다.
WebTrackFlow
webtrackflow.com
WebTrackFlow is dedicated to transforming website insights. Our innovative analytics tools, including heatmaps, behavior tracking, and event analysis, empower data-driven decisions. Our user-friendly dashboard interprets user actions, enabling informed design choices for an exceptional digital journ...
RealEye
realeye.io
Online Research Platform with Webcam Eye-Tracking. It's: - much faster and cheaper than traditional eye-tracking hardware - accurate (button size accuracy) and is used in academic studies - easy to use (customers praise us for user friendly interface) RealEye is an online tool that allows you to do:...
FullSession
fullsession.io
FullSession helps companies understand how their customers interact with their website through a comprehensive digital experience platform. We provide you with the necessary tools to identify user friction points, drop outs, and see insights behind every user interaction with your website. FullSessi...
Dragonfly AI
dragonflyai.co
Optimise the performance of your content with the power of AI. Our predictive heatmaps instantly show you what grabs your audience’s attention first across any content, helping you to make data-inf... Show More rmed decisions, without slowing you down. • Get real-time insight that uncovers what real...
Clueify
clueify.com
Clueify provides you with crucial performance feedback on your concepts before you launch them. Using our AI, you can predict with 92% accuracy where users will look and how they will perceive your design. It's like having hundreds of test users just a click away, but without the associated costs. F...
Mousestats
mousestats.com
Record and watch your website visitors video + website heatmaps + form analytics + surveys
Feng-GUI
feng-gui.com
Powered by AI and validated by decades of neuroscience research, Feng-GUI delivers predictive visual analytics with actionable insights and recommendations that empower digital agencies to maximize results for their clients. https://feng-gui.com/ Since 2007, Feng-GUI service analyzed over 4 million ...
expoze.io
expoze.io
Meet expoze.io At expoze.io we have a clear mission: to give everyone access to the resources they need to develop their best possible creative. Our platform does just that. Our AI powered predictive eye-tracking solution expoze.io allows you to analyze any creative with amazing accuracy. For every ...
TWIPLA
twipla.com
THE WEBSITE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM Gain precise and instant insights into your website. Website Statistics, Session Replays, Heatmaps, Polls, and more. TWIPLA (formerly Visitor Analytics) is an advanced yet accessible website intelligence platform with over 2.5M+ installs worldwide and a suite of ea...
Reactflow
reactflow.com
Reactflow highlights visual and logical reasons why your visitors are not turning into customers and ensure a seamless sales funnel to gain faster ROI. Reactflow playback your customer's activity recordings as a video, Compile Heatmaps, Funnel Analytics, Bugs, Console Logs and provide feedbacks whic...
Browsee
browsee.io
Browsee - Stop Guessing , Start Acting ✔ AI Tags on sessions - With 5% of sessions, understand 100% of user issues ✔ Page Story - Get actionable insights to improve your landing pages ✔ User Board - Identify users to analyze engagement and understand their problems. Get direct session URLs in your c...
EyeQuant
eyequant.com
EyeQuant is a predictive artificial intelligence that visually highlights what people see, where they look first and how much of their attention is captured by specific elements of your design.
UXCam
uxcam.com
UXCam is an all-in-one mobile app analytics platform that enables businesses to understand user behavior. UXCam started as a session replay and heatmap solution, but we realized that there are a lot of questions that qualitative data alone can't answer. So we combined the granularity of qualitative ...
Quantum Metric
quantummetric.com
With a quick deployment, our platform starts to ingest and visualize everything your customers experience on web, native app, and kiosk. The impact of every customer interaction is automatically quantified, every customer session can be replayed, and most importantly, all your teams can work from a ...
Ptengine
ptengine.com
Ptengine is a complete marketing and analytics platform. We help you to truly understand your users and take actions by personalizing content and run A/B-tests. It's free to get started and ready to go in a few minutes.
Aqvil
aqvil.com
Aqvil은 간단한 웹 분석 대시보드에서 귀중한 웹사이트 트래픽 측정항목을 모두 제공합니다.
cux.io
cux.io
우리는 방문자의 경험을 숫자로 변환하고 고객 여정 전반에 걸쳐 방문자의 행동 패턴을 인식하며 즉각적으로 실행 가능한 통찰력을 제공합니다. 더 이상 데이터 스팸이 없습니다
Capturly
capturly.com
사용자 행동을 이해하고, 문제 지점을 식별하고, 전환율을 높이고 매출을 늘리십시오. 현재 성능을 향상시키고 싶으십니까? 그렇다면 Capturly가 당신을 위한 것입니다! 이는 기존 분석, 세션 기록, 히트맵, 전환 퍼널 기능의 탁월한 조합입니다.
Monsido
monsido.com
Monsido는 조직이 디지털 존재 전반에 걸쳐 우수하고 포괄적인 사용자 경험을 제공하고 커뮤니케이션이 개방적이고 최적화되며 규정을 준수할 수 있도록 하는 여정을 지원하도록 설계된 선도적인 웹 거버넌스 솔루션입니다. Monsido 플랫폼에는 웹 접근성, 웹 사이트 품질 보증, 브랜드 및 콘텐츠 규정 준수, 사용자 동의 관리, 소셜 및 웹 콘텐츠 보관 등을 위한 응집력 있는 도구 모음이 포함되어 있습니다. 자세한 내용은 monsido.com을 방문하세요.
TruConversion
truconversion.com
TruConversion은 방문자/사용자 행동의 이유를 찾아 전환 문제를 식별하고 해결하는 데 도움이 되는 올인원 분석 애플리케이션입니다.
WEVO
wevo.ai
WEVO는 타겟 고객을 사용하여 전환 장애물을 정확히 찾아내고 사전 라이브 웹 사이트 전환을 늘리기 위한 권장 사항을 제공하는 유일한 도구입니다. 보다 정확한 사용자 피드백을 통해 올바른 고객 경험을 더 빠르게 창출하세요.
Webmaxy
webmaxy.co
성장하는 브랜드를 위한 가장 신뢰할 수 있는 비즈니스 도구입니다. 웹사이트 사용자가 가장 편안하다고 느끼는 번거로움 없이 보다 효율적으로 접근, 추적, 참여 및 전환할 수 있습니다.
Inspectlet
inspectlet.com
Inspectlet은 방문자가 사이트를 사용할 때 방문자의 비디오를 기록하여 방문자가 하는 모든 것을 볼 수 있도록 합니다. 사이트의 모든 마우스 움직임, 스크롤, 클릭 및 키 누르기를 확인하세요. 전통적인 분석은 잊어버리세요. 사람들이 귀하의 사이트를 정확히 어떻게 사용하고 있는지 다시는 궁금해할 필요가 없습니다.
LiveSession
livesession.io
LiveSession은 세션 재생, 분할, 스마트맵 및 버그 추적 기능을 갖춘 웹 분석 도구입니다.