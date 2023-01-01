HiHello
WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.
웹사이트: hihello.com
Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 HiHello의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.
다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.
브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.
HiHello is the premier solution for digital business cards for enterprise companies. With HiHello, companies can replace paper business cards with professional digital business cards that will make an impression on customers, partners, and prospects. HiHello's digital business cards can include a name, title, company, company logo, picture or even a video, and pronouns. Cards also include information such as phone numbers, addresses, websites, social media profiles, YouTube videos, notes, and more. HiHello's business offerings allow businesses to customize cards to match their corporate brand and have full administrative control over their employees' digital business cards. Cards can be edited or modified at any time by the company’s administrator. Our streamlined onboarding process makes it easy for companies of all sizes to roll out a digital business card solution to the whole team.
카테고리:
웹사이트: hihello.com
면책 조항: WebCatalog는 HiHello에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.