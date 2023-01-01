HeyReach
WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.
웹사이트: heyreach.io
Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 HeyReach의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.
다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.
브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.
LinkedIn automation software that helps agencies and teams scale their LinkedIn outreach! Safely send unlimited connection requests & messages from multiple synchronized accounts, with the only agency-first LinkedIn automation tool on the market. What is included: - Unified Dashboard for all LinkedIn accounts in your organization - Multi-account rotation in one campaign - Infinite A/B copy testing - AI hyper-personalized connection request messages - One Inbox for all of your LinkedIn accounts - Handle all of your LinkedIn leads from HeyReach - Native integration to HubSpot and Pipedrive - Export unlimited contacts from Sales Navigator in CSV
카테고리:
웹사이트: heyreach.io
면책 조항: WebCatalog는 HeyReach에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.