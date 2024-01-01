대안 - HelloSells
ConnectWise Manage
connectwise.com
ConnectWise Manage: MSP 비즈니스를 운영하기 위한 전문 서비스 자동화(PSA) 소프트웨어입니다. 검증된 PSA 솔루션으로 운영을 간소화하세요.
ConnectWise Home
connectwise.com
ConnectWise는 수상 경력에 빛나는 MSP 기술 및 IT 관리 소프트웨어 제품군을 통해 기술 서비스 제공업체가 목표를 더 빠르게 달성할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
AnswerConnect
answerconnect.com
최고의 전화 응답 서비스를 찾아보세요. 연중무휴 지원팀을 통해 모든 리드를 포착하고 고객에게 비교할 수 없는 서비스를 제공하세요. 지금 (800) 700 8888로 전화하여 비즈니스를 성장시키세요.
Futwork
futwork.com
Futwork enables companies to scale up their outbound calling teams without having to add any fixed costs.
Slingshot
getslingshot.com
Slingshot is the leading answering service and customer support for home services, pest, and lawn pros - every call, chat, text, or lead.
SimpSocial
simpsocial.com
SimpSocial knows what a modern contact center program should be like: fast, scalable, and full of useful features. It provides sales and support teams with the resources they need to meet quotas and close more deals quickly. It accomplishes this by offering all-in-one software that enables sales tea...
Go Answer
goanswer.io
At Go Answer, we specialize in providing a range of professional answering services, including virtual receptionist and call answering, inbound contact centers offering order-taking or tech support, managed live web chat, and legal intake services. We cater to a variety of industries such as retail ...
Blazeo
blazeo.com
We are an ad conversion platform. As a tech-enabled services business, the services we provide include lead capture, lead qualification, appointment setting, and retainer signing. The tools we use to do this include live chat, voice call centers, virtual assistant, and SMS communications. The tools ...