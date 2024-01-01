The Employee Experience Platform Built for the Frontline. Focused on the employee experience to power the guest experience. Learn more about our all-in-one human capital management platform for hospitality.

웹사이트: harri.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Harri에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.