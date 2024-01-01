HappyLocate

HappyLocate

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: happylocate.com

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 HappyLocate의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

HappyLocate is Asia’s First Digital Enterprise Employee Relocation Solution. Our tech-driven solution empowers HR and Admin professionals to streamline the relocation process, eliminating the hassles of manual workflows, inflated quotes, and offer drop-outs. With HappyLocate by your side, you can leave these worries behind. Proven Excellence Since 2016 Since 2016 we have been in the market providing our employee relocation solutions to many large enterprises such as Coca-Cola, SPAR, Diageo, Quess Corp, ITC infotech, and many more. Our track record speaks for itself – we've helped these corporations save 80% of their time, cut costs by 18-24%, and boost their Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) by an impressive 30%.
카테고리:
Business
Relocation Management Services

웹사이트: happylocate.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 HappyLocate에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

대안

Relocate.me

Relocate.me

relocate.me

관련 추천 사항

Virgin Radio UK

Virgin Radio UK

virginradio.co.uk

Delighted

Delighted

delighted.com

SatisMeter

SatisMeter

satismeter.com

incident.io

incident.io

incident.io

Peachscore

Peachscore

peachscore.com

The Daily Telegraph

The Daily Telegraph

dailytelegraph.com.au

Cocoon

Cocoon

meetcocoon.com

Strutta

Strutta

strutta.com

Realtor.com

Realtor.com

realtor.com

Mygrow

Mygrow

mygrow.me

Jornal Económico

Jornal Económico

jornaleconomico.pt

InviteReferrals

InviteReferrals

invitereferrals.com

탐색

Desktop

지원

회사

법률 정보

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.