대안 - Gusto

Pilot

pilot.com

강력한 소프트웨어의 도움을 받는 당사의 전문 장부 담당자가 귀하의 장부를 관리하고 있으므로 귀하의 비즈니스에 집중하십시오.

TaxRobot

taxrobot.com

TaxRobot is the quickest, easiest, and most affordable way to automate your R&D credit calculation and receive your money. We provide best-in-class substantiation reports, audit defense at no additional charge, and, best of all, we don't charge a fee unless we identify a benefit.

Clarus R+D

clarusrd.com

The Clarus R+D app automates the process of claiming research and development tax credits. Businesses of all sizes and types can qualify for the R&D tax credit. Yet the vast majority of credits are claimed by very large manufacturing companies. Why? Because, traditionally, R&D tax studies are compli...

