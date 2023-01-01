Growmatik is a cross-channel marketing tool that can help you automate and personalize your entire marketing from one dashboard. Using this tool you can uncover your customer journey, segment your users using industry-leading filtering system, create and manage automations visually without any code, send personalized emails, display highly-targeted popups, personalize your webpages and measure all to improve conversion and growth.

웹사이트: growmatik.ai

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Growmatik에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.