대안 - GoZen
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo는 CRM, 전자상거래, 청구, 회계, 제조, 창고, 프로젝트 관리 및 재고 관리를 포함한 비즈니스 관리 소프트웨어입니다. 커뮤니티 버전은 GNU LGPLv3에 따라 라이센스가 부여된 자유 소프트웨어입니다. 추가 기능과 서비스를 포함하는 독점 "엔터프라이즈" 버전도 있습니다. 프레임워크 및 핵심 ERP 모듈의 소스 코드는 벨기에에 본사를 둔 Odoo S.A.에서 관리합니다.
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo(이전 Sendinblue)는 귀하의 비즈니스 성장을 돕습니다. 이메일, SMS, 채팅 등을 통해 고객 관계를 구축하세요. 필요할 때 필요한 도구를 사용하세요. 무료로 사용해 보세요.
OneSignal
onesignal.com
모바일 푸시 알림, 웹 푸시 및 인앱 메시징 분야의 세계적 리더입니다. 매일 50억 개의 푸시 알림을 보내는 800,000개 기업의 신뢰를 받고 있습니다.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse는 이메일 마케팅 소프트웨어, 랜딩 페이지 작성기, 웹 세미나 호스팅 등을 위한 온라인 플랫폼을 제공합니다. 신용카드 없이 30일 동안 무료로 사용해 보세요!
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
이메일, 웹 푸시 알림, SMS, Viber 등 마케팅을 자동화하고 모든 전달 채널을 하나의 플랫폼에 결합하세요. © 2021
AWeber
aweber.com
지금 AWeber를 무료로 사용해 보고 이메일 목록을 늘리고 청중과 소통하며 매출을 늘리는 데 필요한 모든 솔루션을 얻으십시오. 신용 카드가 필요하지 않습니다.
Sendbird
sendbird.com
앱을 소셜로 만드세요. Reddit에서 Paytm, Headspace에 이르기까지 사랑받는 모든 앱은 강력한 커뮤니티를 바탕으로 성장하고 있습니다. 앱에 채팅, 음성 또는 비디오를 추가하여 귀하에게 더 가까이 다가가세요.
Courier
courier.com
Courier는 알림을 디자인하고 전달하는 가장 현명한 방법입니다. 한 번 디자인하고 하나의 API를 통해 이메일, Slack, SMS, 푸시 등 모든 채널에 제공하세요.
Customer.io
customer.io
Customer.io를 통해 이메일, 푸시, SMS, 웹후크 등을 트리거하세요. 행동 데이터를 제어하여 고객 커뮤니케이션을 개인화하고 참여를 유도합니다. 무료로 시작하세요.
Omnisend
omnisend.com
전자상거래 이메일 마케팅, 자동 이메일 및 SMS - Omnisend로 전환하여 작업량을 늘리지 않고도 매출을 늘리세요.
Braze
braze.com
관련성이 높고 개인화된 고객 경험을 실시간으로 강화하세요.
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap은 캘리포니아주 마운틴뷰에 본사를 둔 SaaS 기반 고객 라이프사이클 관리 및 모바일 마케팅 회사입니다. 2013년 5월에 설립된 이 회사는 Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, DC Comics, Go-Jek, BookMyShow 및 DealsPlus를 포함하여 8,000개 이상의 기업에 모바일 앱 분석 및 사용자 참여 제품을 제공합니다. 이 회사는 Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management, Accel Partners 및 Recruit Holdings의 지원을 받습니다.
Sender
sender.net
이메일 목록과 수익 사이에 다리를 놓아보세요. Sender를 사용하면 훨씬 적은 비용으로 고객과 빠르고 쉽게 연락하고 비즈니스를 성장시킬 수 있습니다.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage는 강력한 고객 분석, 자동화된 교차 채널 참여 및 AI 기반 개인화로 구성된 풀 스택 솔루션입니다.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
기본적으로 구축 및 통합된 초개인화된 마케팅 실행 채널을 갖춘 유일한 코드 없는 AI 기반 CDXP입니다.
User.com
user.com
User.com은 고급 마케팅 및 영업 자동화 소프트웨어입니다. 우리는 기업이 내부 프로세스를 간소화하고 비즈니스를 더 빠르게 성장시킬 수 있도록 돕습니다.
Contlo
contlo.com
자율적 생성 마케팅을 만나보세요. Contlo는 AI 우선 세계를 기반으로 구축된 차세대 마케팅 플랫폼입니다. 브랜드의 AI 모델과 자율 AI 에이전트로 구동됩니다.
Iterable
iterable.com
실제로 아는 것처럼 고객과 소통하세요. Iterable은 통합된 고객 경험을 강화하고 전체 고객 여정에 걸쳐 모든 상호 작용을 생성, 최적화 및 측정할 수 있도록 지원하는 교차 채널 마케팅 플랫폼입니다.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
상거래를 위해 구축된 디지털 경험 플랫폼. Bloomreach 솔루션은 통합된 고객 및 제품 데이터의 강력한 기능과 AI의 속도 및 규모, 예측적 의사결정을 결합하여 모든 채널과 모든 여정에서 전환되는 마법 같은 경험을 제공할 수 있습니다.
Airship
airship.com
기업 브랜드용으로 구축된 고객 참여 플랫폼을 통해 고객 라이프사이클의 모든 단계에서 의미 있는 메시지를 전달하세요. 더 알아보기.
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
Connectly를 사용하면 기업은 WhatsApp을 통해 규모에 맞게 자동화되고 대화형이며 개인화된 마케팅 캠페인을 쉽게 만들고 보낼 수 있습니다. 이는 잠재 고객과 고객이 구매 여정을 선택할 수 있는 양방향 대화(SMS 및 이메일과 달리)를 촉진하여 전환과 함께 참여도를 높입니다. Connectly는 또한 WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook Messenger, Instagram 등 통합된 받은 편지함에서 고객 커뮤니케이션을 중앙 집중화하여 기업이 청중을 분류하고 스마트 보고를 기반으로 데이터 기반 결정을 내릴 수 있도록 ...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
참여를 유도하는 이메일 자동화 소프트웨어입니다. 전환을 유도하는 개인화된 콘텐츠로 이메일 청중의 참여를 유도하세요. Upland Adestra는 글로벌 브랜드와 성장하는 브랜드 모두를 위한 1인칭 마케팅 이메일 및 라이프사이클 마케팅 솔루션을 제공하는 선도적인 글로벌 제공업체입니다.
Truepush
truepush.com
무제한 무료 푸시 알림을 보내고 Truepush 도구를 사용하여 푸시 광고에서 수익을 창출하세요. 푸시 광고를 통해 귀하의 웹사이트에 추가 수익 채널을 추가하세요. Truepush 도구를 사용하여 사용자 참여를 유도하면 월 최대 $1200를 절약할 수 있습니다.
ngrow
ngrow.ai
AI 푸시 알림으로 리텐션을 강화하세요. SDK가 없는 유일한 푸시 알림 인텔리전스 플랫폼입니다.
Knock
knock.app
개발자를 위한 알림 인프라. Knock은 사용자와 함께 확장할 수 있도록 구축된 유연하고 안정적인 알림 인프라입니다.
Leanplum
leanplum.com
최적화된 다중 채널 메시징 및 캠페인 조정을 통해 지속적이고 가치 있는 관계를 구축하여 고객 참여를 극대화합니다.
Ocamba
ocamba.com
The complete suite of enterprise management applications for Ad - serving and Push messaging
NotificationAPI
notificationapi.com
NotificationAPI is the FASTEST way to implement notifications (email, in-app, etc.) in your product. It comes with all the necessary integrations under the hood, visual notification editors and SDKs that let you create and integrate new notifications into your product in minutes.
Nashpush
nashpush.com
Nashpush is a powerful and user-friendly push notification sending platform that enables businesses worldwide to reach, engage and retain their audience with timely sent personalized trigger push notifications. Powered by superior architecture, Nashpush is designed to scale with your business and bu...
MonRays
monetizationrays.com
MonRays is the SaaS platform market-leading self-serve customer engagement solution for Push Notifications with simple and convenient code integration. Why do clients love to work with us? 🔷PUSH 🔷... Show More INED 🔷PWA (Progressive Web Apps) 🔷INACTIVE OFFER 🔷POP-UP 🔷IN-PAGE 🔷Target group 🔷T...
MaxTraffic
maxtraffic.com
Max Traffic is a complete on-site marketing solution using web push notifications, exit intent and promotional overlays.
indigitall
indigitall.com
indigitall is an international company that is offering a SaaS Marketing Automation service that allows our customers sending enriched, segmented, interactive and location-based push notifications to their audience. We cover the full customer lifecycle, activating, converting and retaining an increa...
FoxPush
foxpush.com
Send instant Web push notifications to your subscribers whenever they are online, wherever they may be- Even on their mobiles! It's easy to set-up and requires no technical skills. Send push notifications to your users to boost your engagement. Get setup in 3 minutes for desktop & mobile.
FlareLane
flarelane.com
FlareLane is a highly personalized CRM marketing solution that leverages interactive push notifications to enhance the customer experience. We're committed to building a world-class event-based, automatic, user-friendly push notification service that improves customer retention and revenue. Learn mo...
Catapush
catapush.com
Catapush is a SaaS mobile messaging platform (push and in-app ) designed to help financial services, utilities and large enterprises to handle their customer communications. More reliable, traceable and secure than any other available alternative, provides significant cost reduction compare with SMS...
WonderPush
wonderpush.com
Notifications and popups starting at €1/month for Web and Mobile. WonderPush is the fastest platform offering push notifications and popups for iOS, Android and websites. Easy to set, our powerful solution enables thousands of developers and marketers to send more than 350,000 notifications per seco...
Subscribers
subscribers.com
Skip the long line of the email inbox with messages sent straight to your site visitors, even after they’ve left your site. Subscribers is a highly effective tool to re-engage your website visitors and drive purchases using targeted web push notifications. What is a web push notification? Web push n...
PushPad
pushpad.xyz
Pushpad is the easiest way to add push notifications to websites and web apps. Delivers millions of web push notifications daily. Pushpad is the professional solution for web app developers and websites of any size that want to send push notifications.
Noviclick
noviclick.com
Noviclick is an online advertising platform where you can create advertising campaigns. Our source types are; push traffic, inpage push and popunder traffic. The most important principles in this are: ✅ Transparency ✅ User-friendly and fast dashboard with advanced targeting options ✅ Practically Bot...
Notix
notix.co
NOTIX is a multifunctional web and in-app push notifications service for audience engagement, user retention, and monetization. Platforms supported: Android, Web Demo: available upon request User guide: https://help.notix.co/en/ What can you do with Notix? - Re-engaging your audience - Increasing CR...
Feedify
feedify.net
Feedify provide a lean dashboard from where customer engagement tools can be managed with automation. Feedify allows to create notifications, pops, surveys, feedback tools (pre and post sales) which can be narrowed via geo location, browser, device, country, time zone etc.
AutomateWoo
automatewoo.com
Powerful marketing automation for your WooCommerce store. Convert and retain customers with automated marketing that does the hard work for you. AutomateWoo has the tools you need to grow your store and make more money.
AdOperator
adoperator.com
AdOperator provides advertising services for affiliate marketers, ad agencies and direct advertisers to gain user activity, build new audiences and increase conversions across mobile and desktop devices. Our main ad inventory push notifications and native-in-feed (Coming soon!) advertising brings in...
NotifyVisitors
notifyvisitors.com
Enhance the revenue and amplify the business growth with NotifyVisitors marketing automation software tools such as email marketing and SMS marketing.
Larapush
larapush.com
LaraPush is a Market leading self-hosted solution for Web Push Notifications that lets you send trackable push notifications. LaraPush allows you to reach your users with web and mobile push notifications on desktop browsers and android phones for FREE*. 🌀 How LaraPush is Different from Other Servi...
PushPushGo
pushpushgo.com
Re-engage users with web and mobile push notifications. Test for free feature-rich GDPR-compliant solution.
SmartPush
smartpush.ai
SmartPush is a push notification service provider that helps businesses increase customer engagement using web push notifications. Including features such as segmentation, automated messaging, personalized notifications, and real-time reporting, SmartPush makes it easy for businesses to reach users ...
MagicBell
magicbell.com
MagicBell is a flexible notification inbox for web, mobile and in-app that can be deployed within a day saving you hundreds of hours of manual coding and complicated implementation - all under your brand. Unlike other notification systems, MagicBell learns about your user's preferences and protects ...
Pushwoosh
pushwoosh.com
Pushwoosh is the top mobile-inspired customer engagement platform for high achievers. It makes omnichannel messaging easy, allowing marketers and product managers to send push notifications, in-app messages, email, SMS, and WhatsApp from one platform. Map out and streamline your audience interaction...
Segmentify
segmentify.com
Segmentify is a Customer Engagement Platform that helps simplify the e-commerce growth journey by helping you discover how to increase customer lifetime value. To achieve this, Segmentify offers a range of features, including Personalisation solutions like Recommendation, Engagement, Dynamic Bundles...
Gravitec
gravitec.net
Hi! Welcome to Gravitec.net! A push notification service focused on automation and personalization. We believe that taking good care of your customers will only benefit you! That's why we're doing our best to keep your readers satisfied. Set up Daily and Weekly Digests that contain the most popular ...
Kumulos
kumulos.com
With Kumulos, marketing teams can quickly create personalized journeys that users love, turbocharging mobile app engagement and creating vocal brand advocates for life. We put your team back in the driving seat, providing them with all of the powerful marketing tools they need for greater control, f...
PushEngage
pushengage.com
Welcome to PushEngage, your premier partner for unlocking the full potential of web and app push notifications! At PushEngage, we empower businesses like yours to engage, re-engage, and retain customers through targeted and personalized push notifications. Whether you are looking to boost conversion...
Engagespot
engagespot.co
알림용 Zapier. Engagespot은 개발자가 단일 API를 사용하여 다중 채널 제품 알림을 구축하는 데 도움을 줍니다. Engagespot을 사용하면 다음을 수행할 수 있습니다. * 이메일, 인앱, SMS, 푸시, WhatsApp, Slack 등과 같은 여러 알림 채널을 몇 분 안에 제품에 통합하세요. * 다양한 채널에서 앱의 알림 콘텐츠를 관리할 수 있는 템플릿 편집기가 내장되어 있습니다. * 통합 로깅 및 모니터링을 통해 다양한 채널 전반에 걸쳐 알림 전달 및 성능을 완벽하게 추적할 수 있습니다. * 강력한 알림 기본...
Atomic.io
atomic.io
앱 내에서 바로 차세대 고객 경험을 제공하세요. Atomic.io는 앱 내 고객 참여 도구로, 가장 안전한 채널인 앱 내에서 고객에게 매우 개인화되고 실행 가능한 메시지를 신속하게 보낼 수 있도록 해줍니다. 이메일보다 읽기율이 94%이고 전환율이 14배 높은 Atomic.io는 고객 참여를 높이는 것으로 입증되었습니다. 우리는 ANZ, Westpac, Movember, Foodstuff, Fisher Fund, BNZ 및 Kiwi Bank와 같은 일부 대형 브랜드의 앱 내 참여를 강화하고 있습니다. Atomic.io는 기존 Sale...
Notificare
notificare.com
Notificare는 브랜드가 청중의 (재)참여를 유도하고, 고객 행동을 파악하고, 전환율을 높이는 데 도움이 되는 선도적이고 강력한 고객 참여 플랫폼입니다. 앱 푸시, 웹 푸시, 이메일, SMS 및 모바일 지갑 채널을 갖춘 하나의 단일 도구로 가장 매력적인 메시지와 상호 작용을 전달합니다. 2012년에 설립되었으며 네덜란드 로테르담에 본사를 두고 있습니다. Notificare는 ISO/IEC 27001:2013 인증을 받았습니다. Rituals, Hunkemöller, ICI Paris XL, Jumbo 슈퍼마켓 및 G-Star와...
Appgain.io
appgain.io
Appgain은 풀스택 웹 및 모바일 마케팅 플랫폼으로, 모바일 및 웹 앱이 단일 플랫폼에서 더 많은 사용자를 확보하고 참여도를 향상시킬 수 있도록 지원합니다. 앱을 다운로드하기 위해 2020년까지 2000억 달러를 지출했으며 그 중 75%는 앱을 열지 않았습니다! Appgain.io는 잃어버린 75%의 앱 사용자를 다시 참여시키는 데 중점을 두고 있습니다. 우리 플랫폼은 다음과 같은 기능을 제공합니다. - SMS, 이메일, 푸시 알림 등을 보내 옴니채널을 통해 사용자와 연결합니다. - 사용자에게 비디오 및 풍부한 푸시 알림을 보내...
Cordial
cordial.com
Cordial은 브랜드가 마케팅 전략을 완전히 자동화하고 업무 방식을 혁신할 수 있도록 지원하는 진정한 마케팅 플랫폼입니다. 고객 중심 접근 방식으로 설계된 Cordial은 고급 데이터 유연성과 정교한 적응형 자동화 및 최첨단 AI를 결합하여 기록적인 시간 내에 새로운 마케팅 전략을 아이디어, 테스트 및 구현하는 올인원 플랫폼입니다. 우리는 브랜드가 더 나은 메시지를 전달할 수 있도록 돕는 사명을 갖고 수상 경력이 있는 고성장 회사입니다. Cordial이 의뢰한 최근 연구에서 Forrester Consulting은 Cordial의 ...
PushAlert
pushalert.co
PushAlert는 웹 푸시 알림, Android 및 iOS용 앱 알림, 현장 메시징을 지원하는 다중 채널 고객 참여 플랫폼입니다. 동급 최고의 아키텍처를 갖춘 PushAlert는 업데이트, 프로모션, 뉴스에 대한 실시간 알림을 보내 기업이 청중과 소통하고 현재 현장에 있는 고객과 소통할 수 있도록 돕습니다. PushAlert는 원활한 개인화 및 심도 있는 분석 통합, 개방형 API와 함께 웹 및 앱 플랫폼과의 광범위한 호환성을 제공하여 모든 규모의 기업이 의미 있는 고객 여정을 만들 수 있도록 지원합니다. PushAlert에 대해...
cmercury
cmercury.com
확장된 옴니채널 마케팅 기능을 갖춘 cmercury의 AI 기반 이메일 마케팅 플랫폼은 이메일, 모바일 및 웹 채널 전반에 걸쳐 고객 확보, 유지 및 참여를 지원합니다.