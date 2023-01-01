Goosechase
WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.
웹사이트: goosechase.com
Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Goosechase의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.
다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.
브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.
With Goosechase, experience is everything! Originally inspired by scavenger hunts, Goosechase is an interactive experiences platform (IXP) that enables leaders, organizations and schools to engage, activate, and educate their communities. Created online but played in the real world, Goosechase brings communities to life with engaging, interactive challenges designed to support organizations. The intuitive platform makes it easy to make a repeatable, fun, and positive impact on any community. Since hatching in Canada in 2011, Goosechase has powered hundreds of thousands of global team building, training, fundraising, educational, tourist, and recreational experiences.
웹사이트: goosechase.com
면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Goosechase에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.