대안 - Gnowbe
TalentLMS
talentlms.com
LMS는 성공을 위해 구축되었습니다. 훌륭한 팀의 성장을 지원하도록 설계된 교육 플랫폼으로 더욱 스마트한 조직을 구축하세요.
Trainual
trainual.com
팀을 훈련하고 성장시키는 가장 쉬운 방법. 비즈니스의 모든 프로세스, 정책 및 SOP에 대한 하나의 플레이북을 통해 더 빠르게 온보딩하고 교육할 수 있습니다.
Showpad
showpad.com
Showpad 영업 지원 플랫폼은 업계 최고의 교육 및 코칭 소프트웨어와 혁신적인 콘텐츠 솔루션을 통합하여 매출 증대를 촉진합니다.
WorkRamp
workramp.com
내부 직원과 고객을 훈련하고 교육하기 위해 구축된 최신 LMS입니다. 성장하는 기업을 위해 구축된 지원 및 교육 플랫폼입니다.
Allego
allego.com
가상 학습 및 지원 솔루션 시장의 선두주자입니다. 오늘날의 분산된 팀을 위해 구축된 모바일 플랫폼으로 조직을 변화시키세요.
Coassemble
coassemble.com
Coassemble은 조직이 고품질 온라인 교육을 만들고 제공할 수 있는 강력하고 직관적인 플랫폼입니다. 동종 최초의 Coassemble은 사용자 친화적인 학습 관리 시스템과 뛰어난 신속한 저작 기능을 결합합니다. Coassemble을 사용하면 조직은 단일 통합 플랫폼에서 온라인 교육을 생성하고 제공할 수 있습니다.
LearnUpon
learnupon.com
LearnUpon의 LMS(학습 관리 소프트웨어)를 사용하면 성과, 유지, 성장 등 중요한 사항에 영향을 미치는 매력적인 학습 경험을 제공할 수 있습니다. LearnUpon을 통해 성과, 유지, 성장 등 중요한 사항에 영향을 미치는 매력적인 학습 경험을 제공할 수 있는 도구를 팀에 제공하세요.
Coach Simple
coachsimple.net
귀하의 코칭은 다른 코칭보다 독특합니다. Coach Simple은 영업 및 비즈니스 고객에게 맞춤형 콘텐츠와 고유한 코칭 프로그램을 제공하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 코칭을 단순하게 유지하는 강력한 영업 코칭 플랫폼입니다.
Brainshark
brainshark.com
Brainshark는 매사추세츠 주 월섬에 본사를 둔 비상장 기술 회사로 영업 지원 플랫폼과 제품군을 제공합니다.
Spekit
spekit.com
Spekit은 오늘날 직장에서 학습하는 방식을 위해 구축된 적시 학습 플랫폼입니다. 팀이 생산성을 저하하지 않고 새로운 프로세스, 기술 및 방법론을 탐색해야 할 때와 장소에서 교육과 지침을 제공합니다. Spekit은 모든 웹 기반 애플리케이션 위에 위치하며 Salesforce, Outreach 및 Slack과 같은 도구와 통합되므로 팀에 필요한 정보는 단 한 번의 클릭만으로 얻을 수 있습니다. 이를 통해 생산성과 성능이 크게 향상되고, 유지율이 향상되며, 반복적인 질문이 줄어들고, 표준화가 촉진되며, 팀이 필요할 때 필요한 곳에서 ...
SalesHood
saleshood.com
SalesHood의 특수 목적 영업 지원 솔루션은 준비성, 효율성 및 실행 측면에서 영업 생산성 혁신을 가속화하여 규모에 맞게 최고 성과자를 복제합니다. 대화형 교육 및 온보딩을 통해 수익 팀의 동기화를 유지하세요. 엄선된 콘텐츠로 성공적인 판매 전략을 복제하세요. 구매자 지원을 통해 지속적으로 더 많은 거래 성사 SalesHood는 수익 문제를 신속하게 해결하기 위해 판매 지원 소프트웨어, 영업 교육 콘텐츠 및 컨설팅 서비스를 함께 제공하여 성과가 높은 팀을 구축하기 위한 코드를 해독했습니다. Activtrak, Alation, ...
Gradual
gradual.io
영업사원들이 좋아하는 교육을 받으세요. 길고 지루하며 일반적인 교육을 맞춤형 마이크로러닝으로 대체하세요. 판매 라이브러리를 활용하거나 자신만의 자료를 녹음해 보세요. 교육 내용을 요약하고 이전 강의를 강화하는 등의 작업을 만듭니다.
AuctusIQ
auctusiq.com
CoachingIQ is designed to help sales leaders excel at three things: Work the Leading Indicators. It’s about seeking to identify those long-term opportunities and aligning your selling organization with the competencies needed to succeed in the future. Work the Deals. No matter how busy your day is o...
CLASSUM
classum.com
Through a cloud-based platform where course members can connect via posts, lives sessions, chats, and unique interactions, CLASSUM offers seamless communication to enhance all learning environments, online or in-person. --- CLASSUM was founded in 2018 by Chaerin Lee and Youjin Choi, two female stude...
Thriving Springs
thrivingsprings.ai
Thriving Springs is a Gen AI-powered employee learning and engagement platform that helps businesses onboard, upskill, and retain employees through interactive learning modules, EQ-based soft skill courses, and engagement surveys. The platform can reduce training costs per employee and improve cours...
FLOWSPARKS
flowsparks.com
The FLOWSPARKS Group has many years of experience in the development of digital learning modules. From this vision, a full-fledged FLOWSPARKS Suite has come into being. You can easily develop interactive e-Learning by combining the Learning Formats, Smart Templates and Smart Programs in the FLOWSPAR...
Quantified AI
quantified.ai
Power Sales Performance with AI Sales Coaching, Realistic Sales Simulations, and Data-Driven Insights on how your Reps are perceived by your customers.
RedSeed
redseed.com
The RedSeed LMS is the worlds best blended eLearning solution. The entire RedSeed LMS has been built to drive behaviour change with what we call our 'coaching-feedback-loop' which facilitates quality coaching interactions that you can report on. Coupled with a growing library of courses covering; sa...
Kickscale
kickscale.com
AI Sales Coach - Analyses every sales meeting to maximize revenue Our AI-powered sales enablement platform records, transcribes, and analyzes meetings to provide tailored training recommendations.
Auzmor Learn
auzmor.com
Auzmor Learn is a robust learning management solution that lets you easily assign training and track employee progress. Its intuitive course builder simplifies content creation and a library of pre-built courses offers the training and upskilling your workforce needs. https://auzmor.com/
Sales Impact Academy
salesimpact.io
Sales Impact Academy is the leading Skills Development Platform for high-growth revenue teams. We provide continuous practice, reinforcement, and expertly-led coaching to help reps reach peak productivity. The business launched in October 2019 and already has over 200 customers including Outreach, G...
Wonderway
wonderway.io
Wonderway is a data-driven sales training platform proven to increase the revenue per rep used by growing companies to boost sales performance. Wonderway uses machine learning to deliver the right training, to the right person, at the right time to boost conversion rates by up to 40%. Wonderway is p...
Bigtincan
bigtincan.com
Bigtincan Content Hub는 영업, 마케팅 및 서비스 프로세스를 재정의하여 팀이 최적의 결과를 위해 더 스마트하고 빠르게 함께 작업할 수 있도록 합니다. Bigtincan Content Hub는 구매 프로세스의 각 단계를 지원하는 정교한 AI 기반 기능과 자동화를 통해 팀이 더 나은 고객 경험을 제공함으로써 향상된 비즈니스 결과를 얻을 수 있도록 지원합니다. 동시에 Bigtincan Content Hub를 사용하면 영업, 서비스 및 마케팅 팀이 언제 어디서나 모든 기기에서 가장 성공적인 최고의 영업 콘텐츠로 영업 프로세...
GTM Buddy
gtmbuddy.ai
GTM Buddy의 영업 지원 플랫폼은 담당자가 관련성 있고 신뢰할 수 있으며 매력적인 콘텐츠를 통해 고객 관계를 구축하고 수익을 늘리는 데 도움이 됩니다.
SmartWinnr
smartwinnr.com
SmartWinnr는 영업팀에게 제품 지식을 최신 상태로 유지하고, 고객 상호 작용 중에 균일한 메시지를 보장하며, 동시에 판매를 늘리는 포괄적인 플랫폼입니다. SmartWinnr은 Salesforce.com과 완벽하게 통합되어 있습니다. 우리는 다음을 사용합니다. - 매출 증대를 위한 게임화된 KPI - 가시성 및 투명성 향상을 위해 실시간으로 인센티브 추적 - 지식 창출을 위한 AI 기반 퀴즈 및 정기적인 강화 - 고객 상호 작용 개선을 위한 지속적인 코칭
SecondNature
secondnature.ai
수익에 영향을 미치는 혁신적인 AI 영업 교육 소프트웨어입니다. 기존의 영업 교육 솔루션이 아닙니다. 3분만 시간을 내어 무료 AI 훈련 시뮬레이션을 시도하여 다음 엘리베이터 피치에 성공하고 무료 세션 분석을 받아보세요.
Flockjay
flockjay.com
Flockjay는 영업팀의 성장과 발전을 위한 지식 공유 플랫폼입니다. 우리의 목표는 영업 리더가 최고 담당자의 모범 사례를 포착하고 공유하여 팀 전체가 최선을 다할 수 있도록 돕는 것입니다.
Mindmatrix
amp.vg
Mindmatrix는 단일 플랫폼에서 PRM 소프트웨어, 영업 지원 소프트웨어, 마케팅 자동화 소프트웨어 및 채널 활성화를 제공합니다.