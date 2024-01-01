대안 - GetApp
Capterra
capterra.com
Capterra, Inc.는 소프트웨어 업계 내 구매자와 기술 공급업체 간의 중개자 역할을 하는 무료 온라인 마켓플레이스 공급업체입니다. 이 회사는 사용자 리뷰와 연구를 통해 소비자가 필요에 맞는 소프트웨어를 선택할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
SourceForge
sourceforge.net
SourceForge는 소프트웨어 소비자에게 오픈 소스 소프트웨어 프로젝트를 제어 및 관리하고 비즈니스 소프트웨어를 연구할 수 있는 중앙 집중식 온라인 위치를 제공하는 웹 서비스입니다.
G2
g2.com
사용자 평가와 소셜 데이터를 기반으로 최고의 비즈니스 소프트웨어와 서비스를 비교해보세요. CRM, ERP, HR, CAD, PDM 및 마케팅 소프트웨어에 대한 리뷰입니다.
Software Advice
softwareadvice.com
소프트웨어를 검색하는 것은 부담스러울 수 있습니다. 우리가 도와드리겠습니다. 귀하의 비즈니스에 적합한 소프트웨어를 무료로 단 15분 만에 찾을 수 있도록 도와드립니다.
B2B Stack
b2bstack.com.br
On B2B Stack you will find the best reviews on the most used tools in the world of B2B business. Find out the opinion of professionals who use the tool you are thinking about purchasing on a daily basis. Discover and compare the qualities and defects experienced by users before purchasing, without ...
SoftwareSuggest - Usser
softwaresuggest.com
SoftwareSuggest is an online platform which helps businesses, organizations & Professionals, in selecting the best software solutions. SoftwareSuggest simplifies the process by listing, reviewing and comparing business software. In the process, also helps software vendors discover and connect with ...
G2 Marketing Solutions
sell.g2.com
G2 Marketing Solutions is your door to the more than 90M people researching, comparing, and buying software on G2 every year. For 10 years and 2 million reviews, software vendors have trusted G2 to build credibility and power their pipeline.
PeerSpot
peerspot.com
PeerSpot의 구매 인텔리전스 플랫폼은 기술 전문가가 엔터프라이즈 기술에 대한 실용적이고 신뢰할 수 있는 정보를 얻기 위해 찾는 곳이므로 구매하는 제품이 정확히 필요한 것인지 확인할 수 있습니다. 세계 최대의 기업 기술 구매자 커뮤니티를 기반으로 하는 PeerSpot은 심층적인 리뷰, 온라인 포럼, 직접적인 Q&A 지원 등을 제공하여 전문가에게 올바른 결정을 내릴 수 있는 자신감과 기대에 부응하는 현실의 행복을 제공합니다.
Crozdesk
crozdesk.com
Crozdesk는 기업이 모든 주요 소프트웨어 범주에서 소프트웨어를 찾고 비교할 수 있도록 도와줍니다. 가격, 기능, 사용자 리뷰, 순위, 할인 등을 살펴보세요.
TrustRadius
trustradius.com
TrustRadius는 전문가들이 비즈니스 기술 제품에 대한 심층적인 리뷰를 통해 실제 통찰력을 공유할 수 있는 사이트입니다.