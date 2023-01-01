Futr
웹사이트: futr.ai
Futr is a chat-as-a-service platform that is supercharging customer service capabilities with auto, live, video & social chat - in any language and on any channel. With clients including a number of police forces, leading retailers and charities, Futr is helping smart organisations connect with their audiences through always on, always instant, always insightful chat services. Don't take our word for it. Try out the Futr platform for free with our one-month trial! - Instant Auto Chat deployment - Tracked usage & benchmarked ROI - Dedicated support with scheduled check-in's - End of trial business case review - No obligation - no credit card required
