대안 - Fundbox
Revolut
revolut.com
돈에 관한 모든 것을 위한 하나의 앱입니다. 일상적인 지출부터 저축과 투자를 통한 미래 계획에 이르기까지 Revolut는 귀하가 돈에서 더 많은 것을 얻을 수 있도록 도와드립니다.
Revolut Business
revolut.com
강력하고 개인화된 도구가 모두 한곳에 있는 국경 없는 계정으로 비즈니스 재정을 궁극적으로 통제할 수 있습니다.
Holvi
holvi.com
자영업을 위한 올인원 계정입니다. 은행 업무, 송장 발행 및 장부 관리 - 새로운 비즈니스 신용카드도 제공됩니다. 모든 것이 한곳에 있으므로 중요한 일에 집중할 수 있습니다. 직장 생활이 단순화되었습니다.
Lendio
lendio.com
Brock Blake와 Trent Miskin이 2011년에 설립한 유타 소재 Lendio(이전 Funding Universe)는 중소기업 소유자를 대상으로 하는 미국 내 무료 온라인 대출 시장입니다.
Vouch
vouch.us
Vouch는 실수, 소송, 공격으로부터 스타트업을 보호하는 새로운 종류의 디지털 보험사입니다.
Crowdcube
crowdcube.com
유럽의 고성장 민간 기업의 주식을 구매하세요.
FundThrough
fundthrough.com
On-demand working capital for growing businesses. FundThrough offers businesses instant access to funds from unpaid invoices on an easy-to-use, online funding platform. Funding facility ranges from $500 to over $2 million, depending on the strength of the business' sales. Wherever a business is in i...
Hedonova
hedonova.io
Hedonova is a SEC-regulated alternative investment fund that allows you to invest in 12+ exotic alternative asset classes by simply investing in one fund. Our investment experts allocate your money in assets like wine, art, startups, crypto, real estate, and others. You may consider it a Mutual Fund...
Kiva
kiva.org
Kiva envisions a financially inclusive world where all people hold the power to improve their own lives.
Foundy
foundy.com
Foundy는 유럽 최고의 엔드 투 엔드 M&A 플랫폼으로, 창업자와 기업 인수자가 단 30일 만에 인수를 완료할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 기업을 사고 파는 엔드투엔드 플랫폼입니다. Foundy는 창업자와 인수자가 기존 M&A 프로세스보다 최대 3배 더 빠르고 비용 효율적으로 인수를 완료할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
Seedrs
seedrs.com
유럽 최고의 주식 크라우드 펀딩 사이트인 Seedrs를 통해 최고의 신규 스타트업 기업에 대한 온라인 투자 기회를 얻고 시드 및 엔젤 투자를 늘리세요.
Embroker
embroker.com
Embroker는 귀하의 비즈니스 방식에 맞춰 구축된 보험 중개 회사입니다. 최고의 브로커가 제공하는 최고 수준의 서비스와 함께 기술의 용이성을 누릴 수 있습니다.