Freshmarketer helps marketing teams deliver more personalized customer experiences at every touchpoint across their lifecycle. Get insights into your audience’s behavior and engagement to create unique buyer experiences. You can automate conversations with website visitors using AI chatbots, segment contacts into lists, create targeted personalized email campaigns using journeys, and nurture customers to keep coming back. With powerful campaigns analytics in Freshmarketer, you gain insights on opens, clicks, and responses to improve engagement and generate quality leads for sales teams. Also, the self-serve landing page builder and native CRO help to accelerate lead generation and conversion. If you need to build a better partnership between marketing and sales, Freshsales Suite provides an all-in-one solution. It brings sales force automation, marketing automation, chat, and telephony together so that you can organize customer information and engagement in one central location. Marketing teams better understand who they are marketing to, and sales teams know who they’re selling to.

