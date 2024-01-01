대안 - Fooji
UpViral
upviral.com
UpViral의 경품 행사 및 보상은 온라인에서 비즈니스를 성장시키는 가장 빠른 방법입니다. 트래픽을 생성하고, 목록을 늘리고, 가입자를 고객으로 전환하세요.
Heyo
heyo.com
Heyo를 사용하여 모바일, Facebook 및 웹 어디에서나 게시할 수 있는 경품 행사, 콘테스트 및 캠페인 앱을 쉽게 만드세요.
Wishpond
wishpond.com
Wishpond를 사용하면 마케팅 담당자가 쉽게 랜딩 페이지와 콘테스트를 만들고, 리드를 추적하고, 이메일을 보낼 수 있습니다.
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam은 성장 마케팅 플랫폼입니다. 귀하의 비즈니스를 성장시키는 멋진 캠페인을 실행할 수 있도록 도와드립니다.
SweepWidget
sweepwidget.com
매력적인 콘테스트와 경품 행사를 진행하세요. 소셜 미디어 팔로어 늘리기, 뉴스레터 구독자 늘리기, 새로운 리드 포착, 청중 참여 유도, 웹사이트 트래픽 증대 등 다양한 기능을 제공합니다.
Socialman
socialman.net
Socialman은 여러 소셜 미디어 채널을 통해 경품을 만들고 관리하기 위한 SaaS 플랫폼입니다. 이는 사용자가 Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Telegram, Reddit, Spotify, Steam, Discord 및 Twitch에 콘텐츠를 게시할 수 있는 크로스 플랫폼 애플리케이션입니다. 추천 작업, 퀴즈, 설문 조사, 공개 질문 기능을 사용할 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 사용자를 Google Play 및 App Store로 리디렉션하여 선택한 콘텐츠를 다운...
ShortStack
shortstack.com
ShortStack을 사용하여 맞춤형 대화형 마케팅 캠페인을 구축하는 수천 개의 Fortune 500대 브랜드, 광고 대행사 및 중소기업에 합류하세요. 맞춤형 콘테스트, 경품 행사, 퀴즈, 해시태그 경품, 댓글 참여 콘테스트, 랜딩 페이지, 팝업 등을 만드세요.
AppSorteos
app-sorteos.com
App-Sorteos.com it's an online and free tool to create Instagram Giveaways, Sweepstakes, Contests and Promotions, allowing you to pick a random comment from your Instagram photo.
Sweeppea
web.sweeppea.com
Full & Self Service Sweepstakes Solution: Sweeppea makes it easy to run prize-based promotions that generate leads, increase engagement and sales. Sweeppea allows users to reach customers via mobile with a text-to-win sweepstakes. Sweeppea is a proprietary technology to build sweepstakes excitement...
Strutta
strutta.com
Strutta's industry leading technology connects brands with their target consumers through powerful social promotions. Strutta tools allow agencies, brands and developers to easily create and manage interactive contests and sweepstakes. Strutta has powered award-winning promotions for top internati...
Launchpad6
launchpad6.com
Launchpad6 provides cloud based web applications that instantly creates brandable online video solutions to power your video requirements . Harness the power of video in ways you never thought possible. Attract customers and generate different user engagement behaviours with the unique capabilitie...
Fastory.io
fastory.io
Fastory is a cutting-edge marketing tech company, providing the leading Mobile-first Marketing Suite. The turnkey solution empowers businesses to level up their marketing campaigns by giving them the power to captivate, engage and convert people who matter to their business, in a creative way. Craf...
Contest Domination
contestdomination.com
Contest Domination is a contest software that allows companies to create online contests that spread virally and gather qualified leads.
Rewards Fuel
rewardsfuel.com
Grow & engage your newsletter list. Rewards Fuel will help you achieve more marketing goals in less time by offering contestants a variety of ways to enter. Running a contest directly on Facebook or Instagram leaves a lot on the table in regards to participation, verification and measurement. With ...
RandomPicker
randompicker.com
RandomPicker is an online solution which helps companies and non-profits conduct secure and unbiased random raffles, sweepstakes, and giveaways, featuring entry weights, a live event module, API, random number generator and sports drawings, plus data encryption and SSL security.
Tellody
tellody.com
Tellody is an always on intriguing and fun to use marketing and persuasion tool that can help small businesses flourish. It is an all-in-one, powerful, affordable and simple solution made for professionals without much time, energy and money for marketing. So Tellody is packing a set of versatile s...
DojoMojo
dojomojo.com
DojoMojo is a leading marketing technology platform that helps businesses—especially DTC brands—grow faster and with greater capital efficiency. Through our robust growth tools, SMS marketing suite, and expansive partnership network, DojoMojo gives marketers all the tools they need to build their li...
Votigo
votigo.com
Votigo is a leading social media marketing & promotions company with a SaaS platform and full-service solutions. Founded in 2006, Votigo's technology platform allows brands, agencies, and enterprises to acquire, engage, and manage their customers through our full social marketing suite that includes...
Easypromos
easypromosapp.com
Easypromos is a global leader in digital promotions offering a self-service, easy-to-use platform to create and manage digital campaigns seamlessly across any social media network or device. Easypromos is a self-service platform to create and manage online promotions, campaigns, contests, mini-game...
Rafflecopter
rafflecopter.com
Rafflecopter is an easy way to run a giveaway online. Rafflecopter makes it “mega simple” to launch and manage a giveaway for any brand, on any website with no I.T. help required. Launch and manage your next giveaway in minutes with no coding required. If you can copy/paste, you can use Rafflecopt...
VYPER
vyper.ai
VYPER is a marketing tool that makes it easy to run viral campaigns. Set up Referral Campaigns, Reward/Loyalty Programs, Giveaways, Leaderboards, and more. It leverages gamification and incentivization to stimulate engagement and share-ability to help grow your business faster and more efficiently! ...
Giveaway.com
giveaway.com
Giveaway.com is a campaign marketing platform, it revolutionizes the marketing landscape by offering a one-stop solution for all marketing needs. Run campaigns to market your business forward. Your one-stop giveaway solution for contests, quizzes, competitions, and more. Provably fairness, flexib...
Upland Second Street
lab.secondstreet.com
Second Street is an audience engagement software platform that is used by over 4,000 media companies and marketers. Second Street's partners use the platform to run contests and interactive content – such as personality quizzes, sweepstakes, photo contests, and more – on their website to generate ...
Zoniz
zoniz.com
Zoniz Proximity Platform은 위치를 기반으로 기업이 고객과 상호 작용하는 방식을 단순화하는 혁신적인 마케팅 도구입니다.
Socialshaker
socialshaker.com
Socialshaker는 마케팅 담당자에게 Facebook, 모바일 또는 웹사이트의 소셜 미디어를 통해 콘테스트와 경품 게임을 설정할 수 있는 30가지 메커니즘을 제공합니다.
Cool Tabs
cool-tabs.com
소셜 네트워크와 웹사이트에서 마케팅 캠페인을 추진하여 리드를 생성하세요. 소셜 네트워크를 모니터링하고 소셜 리스닝, 브랜드 모니터링 및 실시간 콘텐츠 큐레이션을 수행하세요. - 앱, 웹사이트 또는 소셜 네트워크를 통해 간단한 대화형 콘텐츠를 통해 디지털 잠재고객을 늘리고 자격 있는 리드를 확보하세요. - 소셜 네트워크, 포럼, 미디어에서 고객과 사용자가 브랜드에 관해 나누는 소셜 대화를 분석하세요.
Qualifio
qualifio.com
Qualifio를 사용하면 대형 브랜드와 미디어가 50개 이상의 템플릿 대화형 형식(퀴즈, 콘테스트, 설문 조사, 테스트, 애니메이션 게임 등)을 통해 디지털 채널 전반에 걸쳐 청중의 참여를 유도할 수 있습니다. GDPR을 엄격하게 준수하는 플랫폼을 통해 데이터 강화를 위해 고객의 광범위한 기술로 푸시할 수 있는 풍부한 자사 데이터를 수집할 수 있습니다. 현재 TF1, Nestl, PepsiCo, PSG, MediaMarkt, LOral, RTL 등을 포함하여 400개 이상의 기업이 Qualifio를 사용하고 있습니다.
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
자신만의 추천 프로그램이나 제휴 프로그램을 구축하고 추적할 수 있는 플러그 앤 플레이 소프트웨어입니다. 전 세계 마케팅 담당자가 1위로 선정했습니다. HubSpot이 공식적으로 인증한 유일한 추천 소프트웨어입니다. 👉 드래그 앤 드롭 캠페인 빌더를 사용하여 몇 주가 아닌 며칠 만에 프로그램을 구축하세요. 우리는 코드 한 줄도 작성하지 않고도 고급 화이트 라벨 사용자 정의를 제공합니다! 추천 프로그램, 제휴 프로그램, 홍보대사 프로그램, 대회 우승 추천 등을 만들어보세요! 👉 마케팅 전문가가 디자인한 100개 이상의 편집 가능한 ...
Woorise
woorise.com
Woorise는 바이럴 경품 및 콘테스트, 랜딩 페이지, 설문조사 및 퀴즈와 같은 참여 양식을 만드는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다. Woorise는 중소기업이 청중과 연결하고, 리드를 수집하고, 판매를 성사시킬 수 있도록 돕습니다.
Woobox
woobox.com
참여도를 높이는 경험 성공적인 콘테스트, 경품 행사, 여론 조사, 쿠폰, 양식 등을 쉽게 만들고 실행할 수 있습니다.
ViralKit
viralkit.io
AI 기반 콘테스트 및 경품 도구로 사회적 영향력을 강화하세요. 전통적인 콘테스트, 경품 행사, 경품 행사의 경계를 허무세요! AI의 힘을 활용하여 팔로어, 좋아요, 고객 및 참여도를 급증시키세요.
ViralSweep
viralsweep.com
ViralSweep은 경품 행사, 콘테스트 및 경품 행사를 만드는 도구를 갖춘 바이러스성 마케팅 플랫폼입니다.