Followeraudit helps you find fake Twitter followers from your or any other public Twitter account. You can remove these fake followers from your account directly using our dashboard. Along with this you also get various other features in the paid version such as - Compare Twitter audit reports of multiple users, get detailed followers analytics, track follower's growth rate, and get real-time alerts everytime someone unfollows you.

