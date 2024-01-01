대안 - Fohr
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - 세계 최고의 파트너십 자동화 솔루션은 진정한 기하급수적 성장에 도달하는 모든 파트너십 채널을 검색, 관리, 보호, 최적화합니다.
LTK
shopltk.com
귀하가 신뢰하는 LTK 인플루언서들의 최신 패션, 홈, 뷰티, 피트니스 제품을 쇼핑하세요. 작업복 아이디어, 결혼식 하객 드레스, 여행 룩 등 다양한 정보를 만나보세요.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN은 전자상거래 브랜드를 위한 최고의 인플루언서 마케팅 소프트웨어입니다. 당사의 AI 기반 플랫폼에는 3,200만 명 이상의 인플루언서 제품군, 캠페인 작업실, 보고 및 분석, 결제 및 제품 이행, 전체 콘텐츠 미디어 라이브러리 등이 포함되어 있습니다.
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
제휴사, 리셀러, 마케팅 등 모든 프로그램을 확장할 수 있는 파트너 관계 관리 소프트웨어입니다. SaaS 기업이 PartnerStack PRM을 통해 성장하는 이유를 알아보세요.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole은 Twitter, Instagram 및 Facebook에 대한 해시태그 추적을 통해 실시간 데이터를 제공하는 해시태그 분석 및 소셜 미디어 분석 회사입니다.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Meltwater가 PR 및 마케팅 팀이 뉴스와 소셜 미디어 전반에 걸쳐 미디어 보도를 모니터링하고 브랜드 관리를 강화하는 데 어떻게 도움이 되는지 알아보세요.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
인플루언서 마케팅 플랫폼 Affable을 사용하면 글로벌 브랜드, 대행사 및 D2C 전자 상거래 브랜드가 영향력 있는 사람을 찾고, 캠페인을 관리하고, ROI를 쉽게 측정할 수 있습니다! 검증된 인플루언서. 100개 이상의 클라이언트.
Perpetua
perpetua.io
전자상거래 성장 인프라. Perpetua의 소매 미디어 실행 및 인텔리전스 소프트웨어를 사용하여 Amazon, Walmart, Instacart 및 기타 시장에서 수익성 있게 성장을 확장하는 수천 개의 기업에 합류하세요.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
디지털 고객 여정을 최적화하세요. 고객 경험 소프트웨어와 소셜 미디어 관리 소프트웨어로 구성된 Emplifi의 통합 플랫폼은 CX 격차를 해소합니다.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
인플루언서 마케팅을 강화하는 올인원 솔루션입니다. 인플루언서 마케팅 캠페인의 전체 라이프사이클을 관리하세요.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr는 마케팅 담당자가 올바른 전략에 투자하고 캠페인을 간소화하며 프로그램을 확장하는 데 사용하는 데이터 기반 인플루언서 마케팅을 위한 기록 시스템입니다.
Skeepers
octoly.com
최고의 인플루언서 마케팅 플랫폼 Octoly는 검증된 마이크로 인플루언서와 소비자를 대규모로 연결하여 브랜드의 가시성을 높이고, 신뢰를 구축하고, 판매를 촉진하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 브랜드는 선별된 커뮤니티를 활용하여 선물 제품을 대가로 소셜 미디어 게시물과 전자상거래 리뷰를 작성합니다.
StarNgage
starngage.com
StarNgage에서는 사회적으로 분산된 시각적 콘텐츠가 광고의 미래라고 믿습니다. 현재 Instagram에서 이러한 일이 일어나고 있으며 우리는 브랜드가 이러한 모험에 동참할 수 있도록 돕고 Instagram에서 승리를 거두고 싶습니다. 이 플랫폼을 통해 브랜드는 Instagram 마케팅 노력을 측정하고 영향력 있는 사람들을 참여시켜 콘텐츠를 만들 수 있습니다.
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero는 강력한 제휴자, 영향력자 및 추천 마케팅 소프트웨어입니다. 단 $49pm부터 시작하는 GrowthHero는 귀하와 함께 확장됩니다! 성공을 위한 완전히 유연한 도구: - 화이트 라벨 파트너 포털, 코드가 필요 없이 완전히 사용자 정의 - 사용자 정의 가능한 추적 URL 및/또는 할인 코드 공유 - Stripe, API, Zapier, Shopify 앱, BigCommerce 앱을 통해 통합 - 모든 비즈니스 유형에 적합 - 시장을 선도하는 API/Zapier 연결, 더욱 향상된 사용자 정의 및 자동화 - 탁월한...
Influence.co
influence.co
크리에이터로서 성공하는 데 필요한 모든 것. 인플루언서와 크리에이터를 위해 설계된 최초의 전문 네트워크에 참여하세요. 오늘 프로필을 만들어 돈을 벌고, 서로에게서 배우고, 커뮤니티를 통해 사람들을 만나세요.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
다양한 마케팅 접점에서 UGC 캠페인을 만들고 게시할 수 있는 최고의 사용자 생성 콘텐츠 플랫폼입니다. 브랜드 신뢰도, 인지도, 사용자 참여 및 판매를 성공적으로 성장시킬 수 있는 완벽한 UGC 플랫폼입니다.
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
해시태그 유료 - 하나의 플랫폼에서 크리에이터와 매칭하고, 캠페인을 시작하고, 크리에이터 화이트리스트를 운영하세요. 이제 인플루언서 마케팅은 안전하고, 쉽고, 빠릅니다.
Audiense
audiense.com
청중을 이해하고 더 나은 마케팅 결과, 소셜 미디어 결과, 영향력 있는 결과, 미디어 전략, 성장 전략 또는 광고 투자 수익을 얻는 데 필요한 모든 것입니다. 소비자 세분화와 문화적 통찰력을 전략의 중심에 두고 팀이 이전과는 전혀 다른 방식으로 청중을 이해할 수 있는 능력을 제공하십시오. 청중에게 영감을 주고, 감동시키고, 영향을 주는 것이 무엇인지 알아보세요.
Upfluence
upfluence.com
크리에이터 마케팅을 통해 판매를 촉진하세요. 인플루언서 마케팅, 제휴 프로그램, 창작자 관리, 사용자 생성 콘텐츠, 브랜드 홍보대사: 비즈니스 성장을 위한 귀중한 파트너십을 구축하세요.
BrandBacker
brandbacker.com
BrandBacker is a fast growing blogger, vlogger and influencer network that connects brands who want to get exposure on blogs and social networks to over 10,000 bloggers and influencers looking for opportunities.
OkFans
okfans.com
Okfans is a subscription websites where content creators such as: YouTubers, fitness trainers, models, content creators, public figures and adult content creators can make money by starting their subscription business, in order to monetize their profession. Fans can pay for content (photos and video...
Node App
node-app.com
Node is a private platform that allows businesses to have their products sampled and promoted by hundreds of vetted influencers. Over 1000 brands across North America use Node to post products and services that are matched with content creators in their niche. In addition to social media posts, busi...
Publicfast
publicfast.com
Publicfast is an online platform that helps brands and businesses find, connect to, and collaborate with real influencers in the six most popular social media networks. We help agencies spend less time finding appropriate creators and launching effective data-driven campaigns.
Onalytica Influencers
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Onalytica Brands
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Word on The Block
wordontheblock.com
Word on the Block is the easiest, most efficient way to access the influencer marketing world. Just tell us exactly who your target influencer is and we start immediately optimizing to find the perfect group of creators to match your brand.
NeoReach
neoreach.com
NeoReach is a tech-enabled influencer marketing agency and software solution who manages world-class influencer campaigns for leading brands and global Fortune 500s. They offer the best-in-class influencer search, management, and tracking with enterprise-grade analytics that make it easy to build in...
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5 helps brands supercharge their creator workflows. galleri5's industry leading suite of solutions across analytics, marketing and commerce are trusted by brands such as H&M, MANGO, Nautica, Myntra enabling tens of thousands of creators to monetize their talent over the years.
Avalan
avalan.io
Avalan is all-in-one solution to scale your influencer marketing. Effortlessly find great influencers, analyse them, review your competitors' influencer strategy and automate campaigns to drive more sales. Scale 10x faster than if you had to do it manually.
Smartfluence
smartfluence.io
Smartfluence is the leading influencer marketing discovery and management platform that algorithmically connects brands and advertisers with social media influencers using machine learning and artificial intelligence. Trusted by hundreds of brands, Smartfluence scales influencer marketing programs a...
Sideqik
sideqik.com
Sideqik is a technology solution that helps marketers face the future. Our all-in-one influencer marketing automation platform helps brands discover and activate the right influencers. Then we help our customers quantify their campaigns with end-to-end measurement. Sideqik’s customers — which includ...
Vamp
vamp.com
Vamp is a global influencer marketing and content creation platform. It connects brands like Adobe, Estée Lauder and Nestlé to its vetted community of creators, for beautifully effective campaigns. A trusted Business Partner of Facebook, Creative Marketing Partner of TikTok and Creative Partner of Y...
ProductWind
productwind.com
ProductWind is the first influencer marketing platform hyper-focused on helping brands launch products and drive sales on Amazon, Walmart and other online retailers.
Lolly
lolly.com
Lolly.com is a unified Influencer Marketing solution, powering Brands to maximize their brand presence using creators on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
InfluencerMarketing.Ai
influencermarketing.ai
IMAI is a comprehensive influencer marketing platform for brands, agencies, online stores and more. Discover, analyze, and measure over 300 million influencers with powerful search filters. IMAI also offers a dedicated campaign reporting dashboard. With IMAI you can streamline your entire workflow f...
Lumanu
lumanu.com
Automate payments to your creative talent with Lumanu, the payment platform built for the creator economy. Lumanu saves marketing and finance teams 100s of hours every month by streamlining the entire payment process: - Pay creative talent anywhere in world w/ same day payments Integrates with all m...
Creatable
creatable.io
Creatable is the influencer marketing platform for ecommerce, where brands run campaigns that leverage creators (influencers & store associates) to generate authentic product content. The content is shared with creator audiences on social, indexed by Google and drives new organic engagement and sale...
Qoruz
qoruz.com
Qoruz is a creator network that helps brands find, communicate, and collaborate with creators. Qoruz Platform offers Brands the ability to: 🔍 Discover the RIGHT Influencer for the job (from 7.5 Million Creators!) 💬 Chat and Engage directly (No Middlemen!) 💰 Launch your Campaigns and Pay transpare...
Viplink AI
viplink.ai
The Content Collaboration Platform. Reach 10x more your target audience, with our AI brands can streamline content collaboration super fast reaching millions of views with hundreds of videos.
Glewee
glewee.com
Glewee is the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network changing the way brands and agencies do influencer marketing trusted by over 2,500 brands & agencies as well as 10,000+ creators & influencers. Glewee allows brands and agencies the ability to launch, manage, track, and scale ...
Lefty
lefty.io
Lefty is an end-to end influencer marketing platform built for the leading lifestyle brands. Lefty helps brands & agencies manage top-performing influencer programs: talent discovery & qualification, relationship management, automated campaign reporting, performance measurement and competitive bench...
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks is an award-winning Influencer Marketing Platform and Certified B Corporation powering social commerce with Creators and the world’s leading consumer brands. MagicLinks’ proprietary technology, Match Intelligence™, provides strategic Creator matching for Brands looking to drive awareness,...
Julius
juliusworks.com
Julius is an influencer-marketing platform offering scalable full-funnel solutions driven by data. Its proprietary technology serves enterprise clients’ unique needs in identifying, activating and accurately measuring and gaining the best value on their campaigns. The company has attracted global cl...
trendHERO
trendhero.io
trendHERO is an advanced influencer marketing platform for Instagram. Main purposes: - Influencers search and discovery - Fake followers and likes detection - Account audit - Growth tracking - Audience analysis (geo and interests stats) - Competitors monitoring - Ads database - Influencer Outreach -...
Popular Pays
popularpays.com
Popular Pays is your all-in-one influencer marketing and visual content creation platform for brands of all sizes. Designed to make collaboration easy and intuitive, Popular Pays enables you to scale your content creation efforts and launch marketing campaigns that drive business impact, without jug...
Aspire
aspire.io
Aspire is the influencer marketing platform empowering eCommerce brands to build and cultivate influential communities of influencers, ambassadors, affiliates, customers, and more. Brands using Aspire can discover authentic partners, streamline relationships, scale their programs, and measure true b...
Influencity
influencity.com
Influencity is an AI-powered Influencer Marketing solution that allows for complete Influencer Relationship Management on a single platform. Our technology stack includes 60+ features that help companies large and small customize their workflows and successfully execute end-to-end influencer campaig...
Tribe Dynamics
tribedynamics.com
Tribe Dynamics offers advanced influencer marketing analytics and solutions for iconic lifestyle brands. Our influencer marketing analytics platform allows you to get the full picture of your brand’s earned media program. We help you: - Gain full visibility into all of the most important influencer ...
SocialBook
socialbook.io
Finding influencers who can increase sales and deliver results is the main goal of any brand! Don’t hire influencers that have no influence, use SocialBook. SocialBook is an extremely powerful, end-to-end influencer marketing management software tool. With SocialBook you can do the following: 1) Sea...
inBeat
inbeat.co
Search and find TikTok and Instagram influencers in our spam-checked influencer database. Use our tools to search, vet and track your influencer marketing campaigns.
Afluencer
afluencer.com
Meet Influencers, Micro-Influencers and Creators here! For posts and reels on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. • Well introduce you to new partners who will create user-generated content (UGC) for you and also post it on their social media channels. • You can register with us (for free!) to setup your...
CreatorIQ
creatoriq.com
CreatorIQ is the most trusted influencer marketing platform for organizations looking to advance their creator marketing. Its enterprise-grade technology and industry-leading intelligence facilitates scaled creator discovery, streamlined workflows and robust reporting, while ensuring compliance and ...
Captiv8
captiv8.io
Captiv8 is the largest AI-Powered Branded Content Platform, connecting brands to digital influencers and creators to tell powerful stories. Marketers leverage the platform to discover influencers, create buzz-worthy content, manage their campaigns, and measure results. At the core of the platform is...
Phyllo
getphyllo.com
Phyllo is a data gateway to access creator data directly from the source platforms. Phyllo builds the underlying infrastructure that connects with every creator platform, maintains a live data feed to the systems these platforms use to manage creators' data and provides a normalized data set so that...
Storyclash
storyclash.com
Storyclash는 고유한 AI 기반 콘텐츠 기술을 사용하여 브랜드와 대행사가 크리에이터 프로그램을 확장할 수 있도록 지원하는 인플루언서 마케팅 플랫폼입니다. 진정한 제작자를 발견하고, 캠페인의 영향력을 측정하고, 모든 데이터를 한 곳에서 관리하세요. Wild, KoRo 또는 Athletic Greens와 같이 빠르게 성장하는 DTC뿐만 아니라 Vodafone, Lululemon 또는 Kaufland와 같은 대규모 기업은 Storyclash를 사용하여 인플루언서 마케팅을 더 많이 활용합니다.
Launchmetrics
launchmetrics.com
Launchmetrics는 시장 최초의 AI 기반 브랜드 성과 클라우드로, 1,200개 이상의 고객에게 전략과 실행을 연결하는 데 필요한 소프트웨어와 데이터를 제공합니다. Brand Performance Cloud는 경영진이 캠페인을 시작하고, 도달 범위를 확대하고, ROI를 측정하고, 브랜드 성과를 벤치마킹하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 샘플 관리, 이벤트 조직, PR 모니터링, 브랜드 성과 및 음성 분석을 위한 도구를 갖춘 Launchmetrics Brand Performance Cloud는 브랜드가 한 곳에서 성공적인 마케팅 전략을...
CisionOne
cision.one
브랜드의 미래를 만들어 보세요. 실시간. 오늘날의 미디어 환경을 효과적으로 탐색하려면 PR 및 커뮤니케이션 팀에 AI의 힘을 활용하고 더 빠르고 정확한 결정을 내리는 데 필요한 실시간 미디어 통찰력을 제공하며 올바른 미디어 연락처와 연결하는 새로운 종류의 플랫폼이 필요합니다. CisionOne은 PR 및 커뮤니케이션 팀의 작업 방식을 변화시켜 브랜드의 미래를 형성하는 전략 수립에 집중할 수 있는 플랫폼입니다.
Later
later.com
나중에는 사업주, 창작자, 대행사 및 소셜 미디어 팀이 온라인에서 브랜드와 비즈니스를 성장시키는 데 도움이 되는 소셜 미디어 마케팅 및 상거래 플랫폼입니다. 나중에는 전체 소셜 미디어 전략을 한 곳에서 쉽게 관리할 수 있어 시간을 절약하고 비즈니스를 성장시키는 데 도움이 됩니다. 모든 소셜 플랫폼에 게시물을 예약하고, 해시태그 제안을 받고, 게시하기 가장 좋은 시간을 받고, 이미지를 클릭할 수 있고, 약력에 사용자 정의 링크가 포함된 쇼핑 가능한 게시물로 바꾸는 등 다양한 기능을 제공합니다!
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive는 PR 및 커뮤니케이션 성공을 위한 글로벌 파트너입니다. 전 세계적으로 수천 개의 조직과 협력하면서 우리는 귀하가 직면한 압박감을 이해합니다. 강력한 브랜드와 명성을 구축하는 것과 같습니다. 조직의 눈, 귀, 양심이 됩니다. 최고 경영진, 더 넓은 비즈니스 및 성공을 지원합니다. 우리는 업계 최고의 데이터 과학과 국제 컨설팅 및 동급 최고의 PR 워크플로우 도구를 결합하여 다음을 제공합니다. • 모니터링 – 글로벌 미디어 전반에서 귀사의 브랜드 및 평판과 관련된 보도 및 최신 뉴스 식별 • 측정 – 실시간 측정 커...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
수천 개의 세계 최고의 브랜드와 소매업체는 Bazaarvoice 기술, 서비스 및 전문 지식을 신뢰하여 수익을 창출하고 도달 범위를 확장하며 실행 가능한 통찰력을 얻고 충성스러운 옹호자를 창출합니다. Bazaarvoice를 대신하여 Forrester Consulting이 실시한 새로운 의뢰 연구에 따르면 Bazaarvoice와 협력하는 기업은 400%의 투자 수익을 기대할 수 있습니다. Bazaarvoice와 협력한 경험이 있는 9개 회사의 의사 결정자를 인터뷰한 이 연구에서는 초기 투자금이 단 3개월 이내에 회수되는 것으로 나타났...