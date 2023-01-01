대안 - FLYDE
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc. 캘리포니아 주 샌프란시스코에 본사를 둔 미국의 클라우드 기반 소프트웨어 회사입니다. (CRM) 고객 관계 관리 서비스를 제공하고 고객 서비스, 마케팅 자동화, 분석 및 애플리케이션 개발에 초점을 맞춘 보완적인 엔터프라이즈 애플리케이션 제품군도 판매합니다. 2020년 Fortune지는 직원 만족도 설문 조사를 바탕으로 Salesforce를 '일하기 좋은 100대 기업 목록'에서 6위로 선정했습니다.
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo는 강력한 이메일 및 SMS 마케팅 자동화 기능을 갖춘 온라인 비즈니스를 위해 만들어진 이메일 마케팅 플랫폼입니다.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely는 다른 회사를 위해 점진적인 제공 및 실험 소프트웨어를 만드는 미국 회사입니다. Optimizely 플랫폼 기술은 A/B 테스트 및 다변량 테스트 도구, 웹사이트 개인화 및 기능 전환 기능을 제공합니다. 회사의 본사는 캘리포니아주 샌프란시스코에 있으며 사무실은 네덜란드 암스테르담, 독일 쾰른, 영국 런던 및 호주 시드니에 있습니다. .
Splunk
splunk.com
Splunk Inc.는 캘리포니아 주 샌프란시스코에 본사를 둔 미국 기술 회사로, 웹 스타일 인터페이스를 통해 기계 생성 데이터를 검색, 모니터링 및 분석하는 소프트웨어를 생산합니다. Splunk Enterprise 및 Enterprise Cloud 솔루션은 실제 데이터를 캡처, 색인화 및 상관시킵니다. 그래프, 보고서, 경고, 대시보드 및 시각화를 생성할 수 있는 검색 가능한 저장소의 시간 데이터입니다. Splunk는 데이터 패턴을 식별하고, 지표를 제공하고, 문제를 진단하고, 비즈니스 운영을 위한 인텔리전스를 제공하여 조직 전체...
Segment
segment.com
Segment.Io, Inc.는 애플리케이션 프로그래밍 인터페이스 솔루션을 제공합니다. 회사는 세그먼트별로 고객 데이터를 수집, 정리 및 제어할 뿐만 아니라 데이터 통합, 거버넌스 및 청중 관리 서비스를 제공합니다. Segment.Io는 캘리포니아주 고객에게 서비스를 제공합니다.
Formaloo
formaloo.com
팀이 데이터를 수집, 구성 및 이해할 수 있는 강력한 협업 플랫폼입니다. 코드 없이 몇 분 만에 아이디어를 실행해 보세요!
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation(opentext라고도 함)은 EIM(기업 정보 관리) 소프트웨어를 개발 및 판매하는 캐나다 회사입니다. 캐나다 온타리오 주 워털루에 본사를 둔 OpenText는 2014년 현재 캐나다 최대 소프트웨어 회사이며 캐나다 100대 고용주 중 하나로 인정받고 있습니다. 2016년 Mediacorp Canada Inc. OpenText 소프트웨어 애플리케이션은 대기업, 정부 기관 및 전문 서비스 회사의 콘텐츠 또는 구조화되지 않은 데이터를 관리합니다. OpenText는 대용량 콘텐츠 관리, 규제 요구 사...
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat은 아름답고 유연하며 강력한 고객 성공 플랫폼입니다. Customer 360, 상태 점수, 플레이북, 고객 포털 등.
Customer.io
customer.io
Customer.io를 통해 이메일, 푸시, SMS, 웹후크 등을 트리거하세요. 행동 데이터를 제어하여 고객 커뮤니케이션을 개인화하고 참여를 유도합니다. 무료로 시작하세요.
Piwik PRO
piwik.pro
웹사이트와 앱 전반에서 고객 여정을 분석하세요. 사용자 개인 정보 보호 및 데이터 보안에 중점을 둔 분석 제품군은 Google Analytics의 완벽한 대안입니다.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
기본적으로 구축 및 통합된 초개인화된 마케팅 실행 채널을 갖춘 유일한 코드 없는 AI 기반 CDXP입니다.
Contlo
contlo.com
자율적 생성 마케팅을 만나보세요. Contlo는 AI 우선 세계를 기반으로 구축된 차세대 마케팅 플랫폼입니다. 브랜드의 AI 모델과 자율 AI 에이전트로 구동됩니다.
Catalyst
catalyst.io
고객 데이터를 중앙 집중화하고, 고객 상태를 명확하게 파악하고, 유지 및 성장을 촉진하는 경험을 확장하는 데 도움이 되는 고객 성공 소프트웨어입니다.
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace는 B2B 고객 데이터 플랫폼을 제공하는 SaaS(Software as a Service) 데이터 과학 회사입니다. 회사의 제품은 소셜 미디어, 연락처 데이터베이스, 고객 관계 관리 시스템 및 마케팅 자동화 플랫폼의 여러 데이터 소스, 제1자 및 제3자 소스를 통합합니다.
Tealium
tealium.com
Tealium은 2008년 캘리포니아주 샌디에고에 설립된 미국 본사가 있는 미국 회사로 엔터프라이즈 태그 관리, API 허브, 기계 학습을 갖춘 고객 데이터 플랫폼 및 데이터 관리 제품을 판매합니다.
Listrak
listrak.com
Listrak이 결과를 제공합니다. 이메일, 문자 메시지 마케팅, 신원 확인, 행동 트리거 및 채널 간 조정을 위해 1,000개 이상의 주요 소매업체 및 브랜드가 신뢰하는 유일한 통합 디지털 마케팅 플랫폼입니다.
Forest Admin
forestadmin.com
관리자 패널 구축을 중단하세요. 여러분을 위한 패널이 준비되어 있습니다. 관리자 패널을 얻는 데 시간이 많이 걸릴 필요는 없습니다. 이를 구축하는 대신 Forest Admin은 몇 초 만에 데이터 위에 관리 패널을 생성합니다.
Skeepers
octoly.com
최고의 인플루언서 마케팅 플랫폼 Octoly는 검증된 마이크로 인플루언서와 소비자를 대규모로 연결하여 브랜드의 가시성을 높이고, 신뢰를 구축하고, 판매를 촉진하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 브랜드는 선별된 커뮤니티를 활용하여 선물 제품을 대가로 소셜 미디어 게시물과 전자상거래 리뷰를 작성합니다.
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia는 오픈 소스 웹 콘텐츠 관리 플랫폼 Drupal에 엔터프라이즈 제품, 서비스 및 기술 지원을 제공하기 위해 Dries Buytaert와 Jay Batson이 공동 설립한 서비스형 소프트웨어 회사입니다.
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
dotdigital의 올인원 플랫폼을 사용하여 이메일, SMS, 소셜, 푸시 알림 및 랜딩 페이지를 통해 연락처를 참여시키는 마케팅 자동화를 만드는 방법을 알아보세요.
Totango
totango.com
Totango는 기업이 SaaS 고객 여정에 집중하면서 매출 성장을 촉진하고 이탈을 줄이는 데 도움이 되는 고객 성공 소프트웨어입니다. 토탱고를 무료로 경험해 보세요.
Hightouch
hightouch.io
데이터 웨어하우스는 고객 데이터의 정보 소스입니다. Hightouch는 이 데이터를 비즈니스 팀이 사용하는 도구와 동기화합니다.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
상거래를 위해 구축된 디지털 경험 플랫폼. Bloomreach 솔루션은 통합된 고객 및 제품 데이터의 강력한 기능과 AI의 속도 및 규모, 예측적 의사결정을 결합하여 모든 채널과 모든 여정에서 전환되는 마법 같은 경험을 제공할 수 있습니다.
Plumb5
plumb5.com
웹, 모바일, 이메일 및 SMS 전반에 걸쳐 옴니채널 마케팅 캠페인을 시작하세요. 푸시 알림 및 인앱 메시지를 쉽게 사용하세요. Plumb5는 마케팅 담당자가 스마트 마케팅 전략을 통해 사용자 참여를 유지하고 사용자를 다시 확보할 수 있도록 돕는 실시간 고객 참여 플랫폼입니다. AI 지원 마케팅 자동화
Mortar AI
mortarai.com
Mortar AI는 파편화된 모든 데이터를 실시간으로 정리, 분석, 단일 대시보드로 통합하여 사용하기 쉬운 차세대 CDP(고객 데이터 플랫폼)입니다.
Insider
useinsider.com
개별화된 크로스채널 고객 경험을 위한 단일 플랫폼입니다. Insider는 채널 전반에 걸쳐 데이터를 연결하고, AI를 통해 미래 행동을 예측하며, 가장 빠른 가치 실현 시간으로 단일 플랫폼에서 경험을 개별화합니다.
MSIGHTS
msights.com
효율성, 조치 및 책임을 촉진하는 데이터 변환, 보고 및 협업.
Squirro
squirro.com
Connect the dots: Detect new opportunities, develop an intimate understanding of customers, partners, and markets, spot trends and back your sales team with next best actions. Squirro delivers these insights in real-time, automatically, in pre-trained enterprise ready applications.
Scal-e
scal-e.com
Scal-e helps brands deliver the right message, at the right time, to the right person and through the right channel. Via the implementation of a 100% tailor-made DataMart, makes it possible to capture all the data and organize them around unified profiles in order to personalize omnichannel interact...
NetWise
netwisedata.com
NetWise is the leading provider of B2B Audience Data to Brands, Agencies, Platforms, Sales & Marketing professionals, and Data Science teams. Our unique B2B Data Products enable true multi-channel marketing allowing you to target the same audience across all marketing channels in every platform you ...
mediarithmics
mediarithmics.io
mediarithmics offers an open and integrated data marketing infrastructure, covering all CDP and DMP uses. The platform can also be used to create Data Alliances, guaranteeing the impermeability of data between partners and compliance with current and future regulations (GDPR, Pipeda, CCPA…). Our tec...
Journify
journify.io
Journify - The Composable Customer Data Platform that helps marketers collect and unify customer profiles, define dynamic audiences, and activate them in real-time.
Herogi
herogi.com
Herogi is end to end solution for intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data. Its seamless integration with third party services and builtin complex event processing capacity provide automated intelligence for technology based solutions. Herogi focus on event data as the events occur and ...
DinMo
dinmo.com
At DinMo, we envision a world where businesses thrive by harnessing the power of data. Our mission is to simplify data access, eliminate complexity, and promote a data-driven culture that empowers teams to make informed decisions and fuel growth. DinMo offers an all-in-one Platform that streamlines ...
Custobar
custobar.com
Your customers are individuals. Treat them that way. Custobar gives you a comprehensive understanding of each of your customers and how they interact with your business - across all the channels they meet you. We collect all your customer transaction data and make it understandable and actionable.
Castled.io
castled.io
Create complex customer journeys and personalised engagement campaigns using customer data locked securely in your servers.
Session AI
sessionai.com
Session AI is the pioneer of In-Session Marketing, the critical capability that leading online retailers need to convert site visitors in a privacy-first world. Using patented machine learning, Session AI predicts purchase intent in five clicks, enabling online retailers to provide each visitor with...
Aislelabs
aislelabs.com
All-in-one platform for customer identity and access management (CIAM) with customizable web sign-up forms, self-serve profile management, social login, and full-featured marketing capabilities. Acquire users online and offline, from websites, mobile apps, in-person signups, guest WiFi, and any numb...
Splio
splio.com
Splio is an omnichannel marketing platform that combines marketing automation and loyalty marketing. Splio enables marketers to manage their transactional and relationship-based loyalty programs online and offline, as well as coordinate powerful marketing campaigns based on customer knowledge. More ...
Propellor
propellor.ai
Propellor is a cross-channel data platform that works in real time, syncs all your marketing, sales, and customer data from over 200 sources and builds a single source of intelligence. Propellor is an entirely new way to do analytics on your data. It gives you instant access to data when you need it...
Freshpaint
freshpaint.io
Freshpaint is lovingly referred to as a "recovering CDP". When Freshpaint first launched, it positioned itself as a general customer data platform before revamping its platform specifically for Healthcare providers. Unlike generic CDPs, Freshpaint's Healthcare Privacy Platform helps organizations ex...
Pimcore
pimcore.com
Loved by developers, agencies, and enterprises: The Pimcore Platform™ is an advanced open-source platform trusted by over 110,000 companies worldwide. It offers state-of-the-art solutions for digital asset management (DAM), product information management (PIM), master data management (MDM), digital ...
Yespo
yespo.io
Yespo is an omnichannel platform that offers ready-made tools and campaigns for medium-sized ecommerce. Yespo makes it easy to create a personalized user experience and quickly generate revenue from existing customers. Ecommerce marketers will be able to integrate product feeds, choose the right cam...
Salespanel
salespanel.io
Salespanel is a first-party intent data analytics and customer journey tracking software. In the current landscape of customer tracking, with Universal Analytics sunsetting and Google Analytics getting banned in several European countries, Salespanel serves as the perfect solution for B2B businesses...
CustomerLabs
customerlabs.com
CustomerLabs CDP is a no-code customer data platform that helps ecommerce, SaaS, B2B and Agency marketers to track, identify, segment, sync & analyze their customer data. The platform helps marketers orchestrate personalized campaigns across channels without depending on their developers. Track and ...
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your c...
Omeda
omeda.com
Omeda is an all-in-one, comprehensive marketing technology platform to grow, engage, and monitize your audiences. Comprised of a Customer Data Platform (CDP), Email and Marketing Automation, Data and Consent Management, Subscription Management and plenty of Integrations, Omeda makes it easy to build...
Lytics
lytics.com
Lytics is a premier customer data platform for Google Cloud customers and 100% Google Cloud-native CDP. Lytics CDP offers a composable and modern architecture that fits with and accelerates your cloud data strategy. Integrated with existing cloud data warehouses, Lytics helps companies build a unifi...
Blueshift
blueshift.com
Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. Its Smart Hub platform for intelligent customer engagement provides brands with the complete toolkit to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire omnichannel journey, including r...
Actito
actito.com
Actito is a SaaS marketing automation company founded in 2000. Back then, the three founders wanted to bridge the gap between brands and consumers. So they started building the software that marketers now love. With Actito, you can personalize your interactions by the second, with hundreds, thousand...
Raptor Services
auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com
Raptor Services is a market-leading Personalization and Customer Data Platform provider. Our solutions enable brands to recognize users’ behavior across channels, offer personalized recommendations, and activate data in all channels from our Customer Data Platform. Hundreds of ambitious brands alrea...
Zeotap
zeotap.com
Zeotap CDP is the easy, secure and impactful Customer Data Platform made in Europe for Europe. Zeotap CDP empowers brands to integrate, unify, segment and orchestrate customer data now and in the cookieless future, all while putting consumer privacy and compliance front-and-centre. It offers a simpl...
mParticle AU
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
mParticle EU
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
mParticle US
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
mParticle Customer
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
Simon Data
simondata.com
Simon Data empowers marketing teams with the only Customer Data Platform (CDP) purpose-built to increase campaign performance through faster, more precise segmentation and personalization. The first CDP built on Snowflake, the Simon Data Platform enables brands to break free from outdated architectu...
Dialog Insight
app.dialoginsight.com
Dialog Insight is a customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to generate more customer touchpoints and build brand loyalty through the automation of personalization. The platform features a range of tools for creating and deploying campaigns, as well as analytics and reporting capabilit...
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data는 기업이 모든 고객 데이터를 사용하여 캠페인 성과를 개선하고 운영 효율성을 달성하며 연결된 고객 경험을 통해 비즈니스 가치를 창출할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 고객 데이터 플랫폼 솔루션 제품군인 고객 데이터 클라우드는 고객 데이터를 통합하고, 통합된 고객 프로필의 ID를 연결하고, 개인 정보 보호를 적용하고, 마케팅, 서비스, 영업 및 운영에 기계 학습 기반 통찰력과 예측을 제공하여 개인화된 참여를 유도하고 고객 확보, 판매 및 유지를 개선합니다. 복잡한 환경에 관계없이 기존 기술 스택과 원활하게 통합하면서 가...
Arena
arena.im
Arena는 어디서나 신뢰할 수 있는 실시간 청중을 구축하기 위해 자사 데이터를 기반으로 하는 차세대 실시간 참여 도구를 개발하고 있습니다. 당사의 솔루션(라이브 채팅, 라이브 블로그, 아레나 페르소나)은 소셜 미디어에서 가장 인기 있는 기능을 활용하여 귀하가 관리하는 모든 플랫폼에서 빠르게 깊은 참여를 유도합니다. 20,000명이 넘는 고객이 Arena를 신뢰하여 웹, 앱 또는 라이브 이벤트(또는 세 가지 모두)에서 청중을 모아 콘텐츠, 커뮤니티 및 상거래에 참여합니다.