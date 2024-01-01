Universal search for all your apps. Findr is an AI-powered search assistant that helps you search across all your apps, at once. With Findr, you can: 1. Cut down time spent on searching for information. 2. Stop asking for links and documents - improve team collaboration and productivity. 3. Gather references about a topic from a single view with centralized data search

카테고리 :

웹사이트: usefindr.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Findr에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.