WebCatalog

Findr

Findr

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: usefindr.com

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Findr의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

Universal search for all your apps. Findr is an AI-powered search assistant that helps you search across all your apps, at once. With Findr, you can: 1. Cut down time spent on searching for information. 2. Stop asking for links and documents - improve team collaboration and productivity. 3. Gather references about a topic from a single view with centralized data search

카테고리:

Productivity
기업 검색 소프트웨어

웹사이트: usefindr.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Findr에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

대안

Guru

Guru

getguru.com

Google Cloud Search

Google Cloud Search

cloudsearch.google.com

Qatalog

Qatalog

qatalog.com

Algolia

Algolia

algolia.com

OpenText

OpenText

opentext.com

Command E

Command E

getcommande.com

Happeo

Happeo

happeo.com

Search.io

Search.io

search.io

Yext

Yext

yext.com

nuclia

nuclia

nuclia.com

Aiven

Aiven

aiven.io

Glean

Glean

glean.com

관련 추천 사항

Adenin

Adenin

adenin.com

EnsoView

EnsoView

ensoview.com

Nucleus

Nucleus

nucleusapp.io

Front

Front

front.com

Anania

Anania

anania.ai

GatherUp

GatherUp

gatherup.com

Smartlinks.ai

Smartlinks.ai

smartlinks.ai

Lexii.ai

Lexii.ai

lexii.ai

Ludo

Ludo

ludo.ai

Elicit

Elicit

elicit.org

FileInvite

FileInvite

fileinvite.com

Sitechecker

Sitechecker

sitechecker.pro

탐색

Desktop

지원

회사

법률 정보

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.