Feathr is the Nonprofit Marketing Platform, purpose-built to help organizations unlock more impact and more revenue. With easy-to-use advertising, email, social media, and digital engagement tools, Feathr helps you increase awareness, boost online donations, promote events, recruit volunteers, and ultimately do more good. Flexible features and integrations let you manage campaigns across multiple channels and bring all of your data into one place.

