대안 - EventPipe
Paperless Post
paperlesspost.com
결혼식, 공휴일, 생일 및 중요한 모든 순간을 위해 귀하의 개인 스타일을 반영하는 온라인 카드 초대장, 전단지 및 인사말을 사용자 정의하십시오.
Eventors
eventors.com
The ideal Marketplace to Connect with Event Planners & Venues ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ It doesn’t matter what you’re a vendor of — or if you’ve never been a vendor before. If you can provide something of value to the world, then you can get paid for it on Eventors. Love to grill? Offer up your services to ...
Event Mender
eventmender.com
We’re building the go-to marketplace for event professionals to help them find the right platform and partner for their virtual or hybrid events. More coming soon!
Eventgroove
eventgroove.com
Eventgroove is a self-service platform that allows event aggregators and national and international nonprofits to organize, promote, and sell tickets online for your virtual, hybrid, and in-person events and fundraisers. Combined with our fundraising capabilities and premium e-commerce solutions, yo...
Event Always
eventalways.com
Launch your next event or a corporate get-together with the award-winning event management firm - EventAlways. Find upcoming conferences in Mumbai or anywhere around you with the help of EventAlways event listings.
Elevent
bookelevent.com
Easily find & book the best virtual and in-person experiences for your team or clients. Choose from Virtual Games, Team Building Activities, Happy Hour, Food Tasting & more!
CONREGO
conrego.com
CONREGO is a comprehensive Event Management Software designed to streamline and enhance the entire event planning process. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, CONREGO enables you to effortlessly create and manage events of all sizes. From online registration and ticketing to atte...
Confetti
withconfetti.com
Confetti’s mission is to disrupt the event planning industry, streamlining the process for both event organizers and vendors by providing a quality experience and excellent customer service. ✨ We want our experiences to make life memorable and empower organizations to build stronger teams and better...
Chasma Event
chasma.io
Chasma Event is mobile event management software for employee events or any event across your organization. It automates invitations, RSVPs, details and directions, and resources for any size gathering.
ticketmatic
ticketmatic.com
Ticketmatic allows developers to easily set up powerful and reliable event ticketing exactly the way they want. To achieve this, Ticketmatic offers a proven and feature-rich ticketing system with complete API, powerful design tools, robust architecture, and strong technical support.
Sendomatic
sendomatic.com
Sendo Online Invitations assist individuals and organizations with creating and managing events online.
Explori
explori.com
Explori has many unique features which make it quick and easy for events professionals to analyse the performance of their events. Create insights that you can confidently rely on year-on-year and put your results into context by benchmarking against other events in your portfolio or category. - See...
EventLink
eventlink.com
EventLink offers everything from creative design and development solutions to event and program management, travel support, warehousing, training and instructional design, media integration, and asset management.
DynamO Pricing
dynamopricing.com
DynamO is a technology company providing fully automated, demand-based dynamic pricing tool for venues and event organizers. DynamO’s software boosts ticket sales revenue immediately, helps sell-out all the tickets or fill bigger venues and drastically reduces time and energy spent on proper pricing...
boothX
boothx.app
오늘날 빠르게 변화하는 비즈니스 세계에서 효과적인 이벤트 관리는 기업이 영향력 있는 경험을 창출하고 잠재 고객과 소통하는 데 필수적입니다. 기술이 발전함에 따라 이벤트 주최자는 운영을 간소화하고 투자 수익을 극대화하기 위해 혁신적인 도구에 점점 더 의존하고 있습니다. 최근 출시된 솔루션 중 하나가 BoothX입니다. 이 최첨단 플랫폼은 이벤트 또는 무역 박람회에 대한 ROI를 측정하고 리드 생성을 강화하며 비용을 절감하도록 설계된 포괄적인 기능 제품군을 제공합니다. 리드 검색 앱을 통해 쉽게 리드를 포착하고 관리하세요. 모든 이벤트...
Blerter
blerter.com
Blerter는 커뮤니케이션, 운영 및 안전 프로세스를 중앙 집중화하여 전체 팀을 한 곳에서 연결하는 데 도움이 되는 간단하고 사용하기 쉬운 이벤트 전달 플랫폼입니다. 전달을 간소화하고, 잘못될 수 있는 상황에 대비하고, 다음 이벤트에서 승무원 참여도를 높이세요. Show Less ivery, 잘못될 수 있는 일에 대비하고 다음 이벤트에서 승무원 참여도를 높이세요.
Billetto UK
billetto.co.uk
Billetto는 이벤트를 관리 및 홍보하고, 온라인으로 티켓을 판매하고, 이벤트가 얼마나 잘 진행되고 있는지 추적하는 무료 티켓팅 소프트웨어입니다.
BeatSwitch
beatswitch.com
페스티벌 운영, 인증, 팀, 아티스트를 관리할 수 있는 모듈형 페스티벌 및 음악 이벤트 관리 소프트웨어입니다.
PopBookings
popbookings.com
PopBookings를 사용하면 모든 것을 한 곳에 보관하여 모든 사람이 같은 페이지에 있을 수 있습니다. 인력 배치 비즈니스 프로세스를 간소화하면 귀하와 귀하의 팀을 체계적으로 유지하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 모든 사람이 계정 내에서 동일한 정보를 참조할 수 있습니다. 강력한 도구로 시간을 절약하세요.
Concierge
conciergeteam.co
컨시어지 팀은 이벤트 관리자가 이벤트 참석자에게 예약된 양방향 문자 메시지(SMS)를 보낼 수 있도록 도와줍니다.
Guestboard
guestboard.co
Guestboard는 명확한 손님 목록을 통해 10~1000명 이상의 그룹을 위한 이벤트를 조직할 수 있는 무료 올인원 이벤트 계획 및 커뮤니케이션 도구입니다. 모듈식 플랫폼인 Guestboard를 사용하면 메시지 보드, 공유 문서 및 파일, 손님 목록, 일정, 예약 예약, 거래, 그룹 체크리스트 등 그룹 이벤트에 필요한 정확한 도구를 선택하고 선택할 수 있습니다.
EventSpace
eventspace.com
EventSpace.com은 소프트웨어 통합, 실행 가능한 데이터 및 브랜드 소셜 네트워킹 경험을 제공하여 시간을 절약하고 오류를 방지하며 웹 세미나, 컨퍼런스 및 엑스포를 포함한 가상 이벤트 계획 및 전달과 관련된 비용을 절감하는 웹 애플리케이션 및 작업 흐름 최적화 플랫폼입니다. 라이브 스트리밍 및 사전 녹화된 콘텐츠 전달. EventSpace.com은 전체 프로세스를 간소화하고 청중을 위한 원활한 이벤트 경험을 만드는 데 도움을 줍니다.
SponsorPitch
sponsorpitch.com
SponsorPitch는 후원 판매 프로세스를 간소화하여 파트너십을 활성화합니다. 당사의 데이터를 활용하여 브랜드를 검색하고 발견하고 실사를 수행할 수 있습니다. 자신의 프레젠테이션을 보여줄 수 있는 장소도 있습니다. SponsorPitch의 5가지 주요 이점: 1. 홍보 준비에 도움이 되는 브랜드 및 후원 활동에 대한 회원 전용 거래 데이터 제공 2. 관심 있는 조직에서 후원 의사 결정자 연락처를 찾는 데 소요되는 시간 단축 3. 브랜드 파트너를 위한 AI 기반 추천 제공 4. 귀하 또는 귀하 고객의 홍보 내용을 소개하고 ...
Feathr
feathr.co
Feathr는 조직이 더 많은 영향력과 더 많은 수익을 얻을 수 있도록 돕기 위해 특별히 제작된 비영리 마케팅 플랫폼입니다. 사용하기 쉬운 광고, 이메일, 소셜 미디어 및 디지털 참여 도구를 통해 Feathr는 인지도를 높이고, 온라인 기부를 늘리고, 이벤트를 홍보하고, 자원 봉사자를 모집하고, 궁극적으로 더 많은 선행을 할 수 있도록 도와줍니다. 유연한 기능과 통합을 통해 여러 채널의 캠페인을 관리하고 모든 데이터를 한 곳으로 가져올 수 있습니다.
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent는 모든 이벤트, 모든 이벤트에 대한 올인원 이벤트 플랫폼을 제공합니다. 당사의 플랫폼은 이벤트 수명주기의 각 단계 관리를 단순화하는 동시에 가치를 극대화하는 데 필요한 데이터와 통찰력을 제공합니다. 대면, 가상 또는 하이브리드 여부에 관계없이 공급업체를 찾고, 참석자를 참여시키고, 스폰서 가치를 극대화하고, 중요한 이벤트 데이터를 캡처하는 데 필요한 모든 것을 갖춘 단일 플랫폼을 갖게 됩니다. 이벤트 마케팅 및 관리 기술 분야의 글로벌 리더인 Cvent는 모든 유형, 규모 및 복잡성의 이벤트를 지원할 수 있는 독보적인 위...