대안 - Eventbrite

그룹은 특정 사람들과 공통 관심사에 관해 소통하는 장소입니다. 가족 모임, 퇴근 후 스포츠 팀, 독서 클럽 등 무엇이든 그룹을 만들 수 있습니다.

Kommunity는 지역 및 국제적으로 커뮤니티를 성장시키고, 이벤트를 쉽게 조직하며, 한 곳에서 회원들과 소통할 수 있는 최고의 커뮤니티 중심 소셜 이벤트 플랫폼입니다.

조직, 운동 및 캠페인을 강화하도록 설계된 소프트웨어입니다.

DownToMeet is a platform to organize, find, and attend group events. If you're down to meet people in your area and find new friends, you belong here.

Orbiit is an AI-powered matchmaking SaaS platform powering curated introductions at scale. Organizations can seamlessly invite audiences of choice to opt-into regular, personalized 1:1 or peer group connections and Orbiit handles all communication, matching, scheduling, feedback collection and analy...

그룹을 통해 커뮤니티를 성장시키고, 웹과 앱에서 Peatix의 강력한 도구를 사용하여 이벤트를 홍보 및 관리하세요. 간단하고 투명하며 수수료가 저렴합니다. 고객 중심 지원.

