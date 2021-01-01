대안 - Endear
Podium
podium.com
리뷰, 메시징, 결제, 웹 채팅 등을 통해 귀하의 비즈니스에 불공정한 이점을 제공하십시오.
OneSignal
onesignal.com
모바일 푸시 알림, 웹 푸시 및 인앱 메시징 분야의 세계적 리더입니다. 매일 50억 개의 푸시 알림을 보내는 800,000개 기업의 신뢰를 받고 있습니다.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse는 이메일 마케팅 소프트웨어, 랜딩 페이지 작성기, 웹 세미나 호스팅 등을 위한 온라인 플랫폼을 제공합니다. 신용카드 없이 30일 동안 무료로 사용해 보세요!
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
이메일, 웹 푸시 알림, SMS, Viber 등 마케팅을 자동화하고 모든 전달 채널을 하나의 플랫폼에 결합하세요. © 2021
CallFire
callfire.com
가상 전화번호, IVR, 음성 방송, 대량 문자 메시지 서비스 및 파워 다이얼링을 통해 비즈니스를 성장시키세요. CallFire를 무료로 사용해 보세요!
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode는 최고의 QR 코드 메이커입니다. 개인 정보 보호 및 데이터가 보장되는 로고, 색상 및 디자인이 모두 무료로 포함되어 있습니다. 지금 고품질 인쇄 파일을 다운로드하세요.
Appsflyer
appsflyer.com
AppsFlyer를 사용하여 모바일 마케팅 캠페인을 분석 및 측정하고, 고객 여정에 대한 귀중한 통찰력을 얻고, 영향력 있는 결정을 내리세요.
AppMetrica
yandex.com
앱메트리카 | 하나의 플랫폼에서 앱 분석 및 마케팅
Branch
branch.io
디지털 브랜드는 Branch를 통해 성장합니다. 엔드 투 엔드 사용자 참여를 늘리고 모든 장치, 채널 및 플랫폼에서 마케팅 효과에 대한 전체적인 측정을 제공하도록 설계된 엔터프라이즈급 솔루션으로 비즈니스를 성장시키세요.
Customer.io
customer.io
Customer.io를 통해 이메일, 푸시, SMS, 웹후크 등을 트리거하세요. 행동 데이터를 제어하여 고객 커뮤니케이션을 개인화하고 참여를 유도합니다. 무료로 시작하세요.
Storyly
storyly.io
차세대 모바일 사용자 참여를 위한 누락된 부분입니다. Storyly는 스토리(현재 가장 흥미로운 대화형 전체 화면 콘텐츠 형식)를 모바일 앱과 웹사이트에 삽입하는 사용자 참여 플랫폼입니다.
Braze
braze.com
관련성이 높고 개인화된 고객 경험을 실시간으로 강화하세요.
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap은 캘리포니아주 마운틴뷰에 본사를 둔 SaaS 기반 고객 라이프사이클 관리 및 모바일 마케팅 회사입니다. 2013년 5월에 설립된 이 회사는 Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, DC Comics, Go-Jek, BookMyShow 및 DealsPlus를 포함하여 8,000개 이상의 기업에 모바일 앱 분석 및 사용자 참여 제품을 제공합니다. 이 회사는 Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management, Accel Partners 및 Recruit Holdings의 지원을 받습니다.
Sender
sender.net
이메일 목록과 수익 사이에 다리를 놓아보세요. Sender를 사용하면 훨씬 적은 비용으로 고객과 빠르고 쉽게 연락하고 비즈니스를 성장시킬 수 있습니다.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage는 강력한 고객 분석, 자동화된 교차 채널 참여 및 AI 기반 개인화로 구성된 풀 스택 솔루션입니다.
Trumpia
trumpia.com
Trumpia는 기업, 비영리 조직 및 다양한 유형의 회원 조직을 대상으로 모바일 마케팅, 이메일 마케팅, 음성 방송, 인스턴트 메시징 및 소셜 미디어 마케팅 도구를 제공하는 온라인 다중 채널 마케팅 및 메시징 소프트웨어 제공업체입니다.Trumpia는 46위를 차지했습니다. 2012년 가장 빠르게 성장하는 기업 목록에서 소프트웨어 회사 5000대 기업 중 515위, 로스앤젤레스 대도시 지역에서 33위, 캘리포니아 상위 100대 기업 중 80위, 전체 515위를 차지했습니다. 2011년 Website Magazine에서는 Trumpi...
Listrak
listrak.com
Listrak이 결과를 제공합니다. 이메일, 문자 메시지 마케팅, 신원 확인, 행동 트리거 및 채널 간 조정을 위해 1,000개 이상의 주요 소매업체 및 브랜드가 신뢰하는 유일한 통합 디지털 마케팅 플랫폼입니다.
StorifyMe
storifyme.com
모든 모바일 또는 웹 사이트 플랫폼에 대해 모바일 네이티브, 전체 화면, 몰입형 형식을 제공하는 사용자 참여를 위한 올인원 플랫폼입니다. StorifyMe를 사용하면 고객은 시청자의 참여를 유도하고 전환율을 높이며 수익을 높이는 고도로 개인화되고 시각적으로 뛰어난 대화형 스토리, Shorts, Snap 및 광고를 만들고 게시할 수 있습니다. StorifyMe 편집기는 사용하기 쉽고 직관적이며 스토리 생성 프로세스를 훨씬 쉽게 만들어주는 수많은 무료 및 사용자 정의 가능한 템플릿을 제공합니다. StorifyMe Stories를 모바일...
Attentive
attentivemobile.com
모바일 가입자를 늘리고 관련 메시지를 전달하는 혁신적인 플랫폼입니다.
Iterable
iterable.com
실제로 아는 것처럼 고객과 소통하세요. Iterable은 통합된 고객 경험을 강화하고 전체 고객 여정에 걸쳐 모든 상호 작용을 생성, 최적화 및 측정할 수 있도록 지원하는 교차 채널 마케팅 플랫폼입니다.
MailUp
mailup.com
MailUp은 강력한 이메일 마케팅 도구와 전자 상거래, CRM 및 CMS 시스템용 SMTP 릴레이 및 플러그인을 결합한 완벽한 이메일 및 SMS 전달 솔루션입니다.
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
dotdigital의 올인원 플랫폼을 사용하여 이메일, SMS, 소셜, 푸시 알림 및 랜딩 페이지를 통해 연락처를 참여시키는 마케팅 자동화를 만드는 방법을 알아보세요.
Appcues
appcues.com
사용자 온보딩은 시작에 불과합니다. Appcues는 제품 주도 팀이 개발자 없이도 제품 채택을 측정하고 개선할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 시작하려면 무료 계정을 만드세요.
Mobiz
app.mobiz.co
고객의 손에 직접 전송되는 역동적이고 전환율이 높은 랜딩 페이지를 통해 SMS 마케팅을 강화하세요.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
상거래를 위해 구축된 디지털 경험 플랫폼. Bloomreach 솔루션은 통합된 고객 및 제품 데이터의 강력한 기능과 AI의 속도 및 규모, 예측적 의사결정을 결합하여 모든 채널과 모든 여정에서 전환되는 마법 같은 경험을 제공할 수 있습니다.
Airship
airship.com
기업 브랜드용으로 구축된 고객 참여 플랫폼을 통해 고객 라이프사이클의 모든 단계에서 의미 있는 메시지를 전달하세요. 더 알아보기.
TextUs
textus.com
TextUs는 채용 담당자와 판매자를 위한 선도적인 소비자 참여 플랫폼으로 파이프라인 생성을 촉진하고 전환율을 향상시킵니다. 사용자는 후보자, 잠재 고객 및 고객과 보다 효과적으로 커뮤니케이션할 수 있기 때문에 TextU를 좋아합니다. 더 많은 응답을 더 빠르게 받고, 판매 주기 전환 및 지원자의 시장 출시 속도를 개선하여 작업 생산성을 극대화합니다.
Blueshift
blueshift.com
Blueshift는 브랜드가 모든 고객 상호 작용에서 관련성이 높고 연결된 경험을 제공하도록 돕습니다. 지능형 고객 참여를 위한 스마트 허브 플랫폼은 실시간 데이터 통합, 고객 세분화, 예측 인텔리전스, 1:1 개인화, 옴니채널을 포함하여 전체 옴니채널 여정에 걸쳐 실시간으로 1:1 경험을 원활하게 제공할 수 있는 완벽한 툴킷을 브랜드에 제공합니다. 오케스트레이션 및 비교할 수 없는 규모. 유연하고 사용하기 쉬운 플랫폼은 모든 소스의 고객 데이터를 통합하고, 맞춤형 AI로 인텔리전스를 잠금 해제하며, 지능적인 의사 결정을 통해 실시...
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
Connectly를 사용하면 기업은 WhatsApp을 통해 규모에 맞게 자동화되고 대화형이며 개인화된 마케팅 캠페인을 쉽게 만들고 보낼 수 있습니다. 이는 잠재 고객과 고객이 구매 여정을 선택할 수 있는 양방향 대화(SMS 및 이메일과 달리)를 촉진하여 전환과 함께 참여도를 높입니다. Connectly는 또한 WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook Messenger, Instagram 등 통합된 받은 편지함에서 고객 커뮤니케이션을 중앙 집중화하여 기업이 청중을 분류하고 스마트 보고를 기반으로 데이터 기반 결정을 내릴 수 있도록 ...
Prokeep
prokeep.com
2016년에 설립된 Prokeep은 도매 유통업체를 위한 유통 분야의 선도적인 고객 경험 관리 소프트웨어입니다. Prokeep은 커뮤니케이션을 상거래로 전환하여 관계와 비즈니스를 성장시킵니다. 중앙 집중식 커뮤니케이션을 통해 매출을 늘리고, 더 나은 통찰력과 참여 기회를 통해 고객 경험을 개선하고, 시스템 자동화를 통해 생산성을 향상합니다. Prokeep은 북미 전역의 1,000개 이상의 유통업체에서 사용되며, 1,100만 건 이상의 대화와 60억 달러 이상의 수익을 창출합니다. 유통 사업을 성장시키세요. 더욱 강력한 고객 관계를 ...
Patch Customer Retention
patchretention.com
RFM 세분화를 사용하는 세계 최초의 완전 자동화되고 사용자 정의 가능한 플랫폼으로 유지 마케팅의 진정한 힘을 발휘하십시오. Patch는 10년 이상의 전문 지식을 바탕으로 Shopify 브랜드가 한 곳에서 고객 평생 가치를 높이고 더 많은 고객을 유지하는 데 도움이 되는 최고의 고객 유지 플랫폼을 개발했습니다. Patch는 통합 RFM(Recency, Frequency, Monetary) 세분화 기능을 갖춘 세계 최초의 보존 플랫폼입니다. 이 모델은 고객을 충성도 높은 고객, 위험에 처한 고객, 심지어 상실한 고객을 포함하여 실행...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
참여를 유도하는 이메일 자동화 소프트웨어입니다. 전환을 유도하는 개인화된 콘텐츠로 이메일 청중의 참여를 유도하세요. Upland Adestra는 글로벌 브랜드와 성장하는 브랜드 모두를 위한 1인칭 마케팅 이메일 및 라이프사이클 마케팅 솔루션을 제공하는 선도적인 글로벌 제공업체입니다.
Airbridge
airbridge.io
장치, ID 및 플랫폼 전반에 걸쳐 진정한 마케팅 효과를 측정하기 위한 웹 및 앱용 범용 어트리뷰션 플랫폼입니다.
Insider
useinsider.com
개별화된 크로스채널 고객 경험을 위한 단일 플랫폼입니다. Insider는 채널 전반에 걸쳐 데이터를 연결하고, AI를 통해 미래 행동을 예측하며, 가장 빠른 가치 실현 시간으로 단일 플랫폼에서 경험을 개별화합니다.
Leanplum
leanplum.com
최적화된 다중 채널 메시징 및 캠페인 조정을 통해 지속적이고 가치 있는 관계를 구축하여 고객 참여를 극대화합니다.
Nurture Boss
nurtureboss.io
Nurture Boss is the first AMN (automated mobile nurturing) tool for multifamily. Powerful integrations with the most widely used multifamily CRM’s and property management software enable their clients to nurture their leads with customized and personalized landing pages. Nurture Boss clients see 3x ...
Notifyre
notifyre.com
Elevate your business communications with Notifyre's secure SMS and fax solutions. Streamline SMS and faxing processes online, via email, app, or effortlessly integrate through our developer-friendly SMS and fax API. We're ISO 27001 certified and fully HIPAA compliant, providing the utmost security ...
Mobile Roadie
mobileroadie.com
Mobile Roadie is the most powerful mobile app creator for iPhone, Android, iPad and Mobile Web. Build, host, and create apps in minutes.
Coupontools
coupontools.com
With mobile coupon software you can create and spread redeemable, trackable and validatable mobile coupons and deals.
Bryj
bryj.ai
Through an AI-powered SaaS platform, Bryj delivers incredible, end-to-end mobile app experiences faster, on budget, and with fewer tech resources. The Bryj platform powers apps with a single source solution that seamlessly connects enterprise systems, provides intelligent analytics and Al, supports ...
Boingnet
boingnet.com
Boingnet is a Direct Marketing Automation platform for direct mail marketers, agencies and printers. Boingnet marketers develop powerful multi-channel with Personalized URLs (pURLs) that track response, personalize web and email channels and integrate with marketing automation and CRM platforms. Our...
Atomic.io
atomic.io
Deliver the next generation of customer experience, right inside your app. Atomic.io is your in-app customer engagement tool, allowing you to quickly send hyper-personalised, actionable messages to your customers inside your most secure channel – your app. With a 94% read rate and 14x higher convers...
AppSamurai
appsamurai.com
AppSamurai is an AI-powered One-Stop-Shop User Acquisition platform for advertisers to access premium placements across the globe. We are here to help you achieve your performance goals by reaching out to the right users at the right moment through different campaign types. There are 4 campaign type...
Appnext
appnext.com
Appnext is the largest independent app discovery platform, offering the only recommendation engine on the market, encompassing both in-app and on-device discovery. Appnext discovery platform powers 6.5B daily app recommendations via 20+ interactions along users’ daily mobile journey. Through its dir...
Upaknee
upaknee.com
Upaknee is a leading provider of email & SMS communications technology. We offer a robust platform, providing organizations with an easy and intuitive toolset as a means of online communication... Show More and engagement with clients, contacts, and supporters. Our specialties include email newslett...
Reteno
reteno.com
Reteno is a user engagement platform for app-first businesses. Reteno’s features help reduce customer churn and get the most out of your marketing communications. Reteno makes it easy to manage campaigns via Mobile and Web Push, In-App, App Inbox, Email, SMS, and instant messengers. The platform all...
Openscreen
openscreen.com
Openscreen is the contactless digital enablement layer for the internet. Openscreen enables the creation of interactive, QR Code based applications via extensive APIs, SDKs, and solutions across Supply Chain, Commerce and Customer Engagement. Openscreen allows enterprises to meet, interact and trans...
Notificare
notificare.com
Notificare is a leading powerful Customer Engagement Platform that helps brands to (re)engage their audience, shed light on customer behavior, and increase conversions. One single tool, with channels App Push, Web Push, Email, SMS, and Mobile Wallet, to deliver the most engaging messages and interac...
Appgain.io
appgain.io
Appgain is a Full-stack Web & Mobile Marketing Platform, Helping Mobile and web apps to get more users and improve engagement in one single platform. 200 Billion Dollars Spent by 2020, just to get you to download apps, And 75% of them, never open the app! Appgain.io is focused on re-engaging with th...
Apester
apester.com
Supercharge your marketing and funnel with interactive content experiences that generate more leads, engage and convert users, and boost retention.
Sakari
sakari.io
Sakari is a bulk text messaging service for sending announcements, reminders, alerts, confirmations and marketing campaigns.
Mobivity
mobivity.com
Mobivity helps restaurants and other brick and mortar retail brands manage customer connections in a digital world to increase how often they visit and how much they spend. At the core we are a Customer Engagement Platform for restaurants and retailers, helping them reach their customers directly th...
Foursquare
location.foursquare.com
Factual is a location data company that helps marketers and their organizations use location to better understand, reach and engage consumers. Location data is key to driving smarter business decisions for marketers and brands. Our world is now mobile, computing is everywhere, and the power of locat...
Cordial
cordial.com
Cordial은 브랜드가 마케팅 전략을 완전히 자동화하고 업무 방식을 혁신할 수 있도록 지원하는 진정한 마케팅 플랫폼입니다. 고객 중심 접근 방식으로 설계된 Cordial은 고급 데이터 유연성과 정교한 적응형 자동화 및 최첨단 AI를 결합하여 기록적인 시간 내에 새로운 마케팅 전략을 아이디어, 테스트 및 구현하는 올인원 플랫폼입니다. 우리는 브랜드가 더 나은 메시지를 전달할 수 있도록 돕는 사명을 갖고 수상 경력이 있는 고성장 회사입니다. Cordial이 의뢰한 최근 연구에서 Forrester Consulting은 Cordial의 ...
Kochava
kochava.com
Kochava Inc.는 데이터 기반 마케팅 담당자를 위한 선도적인 옴니채널 측정 및 기여 솔루션을 제공하는 실시간 데이터 솔루션 회사입니다. Kochava의 m/OS(Marketers Operating System™)는 광고주와 게시자에게 고객 신원, 측정 및 데이터 제어를 원활하게 통합하고 관리하는 플랫폼을 제공합니다. 오늘날 사용되는 복잡하고 고립된 기술 스택과 달리 m/OS는 다음 단계를 수행합니다. 즉, 모든 데이터와 중요한 옴니채널 솔루션을 데이터 집계 및 보고를 뛰어넘는 응집력 있는 운영 시스템으로 통합하는 것입니다. ...
Pyze
pyze.com
Pyze Growth Intelligence는 서로 다른 플랫폼 전반에 걸쳐 사용자를 참여시키고 유지해야 하는 점점 더 중요해지는 비즈니스 요구 사항을 해결합니다. Pyze는 플랫폼 전반에 걸쳐 사용자 행동을 집계하여 전체적인 사용자 프로필을 개발하고 실시간, 타겟 참여 및 개인화 캠페인을 활성화하여 모든 사용자에게 개별화된 경험을 보장합니다. - 사용자 클러스터, 추세, 패턴 및 이상 현상을 이해하여 경쟁 우위를 확보합니다. - 개인화된 참여, 콘텐츠 및 행동, 행동 및 사용 이정표를 기반으로 사용자에게 경험 제공 - 자동화된 캠...
OutboundEngine
outboundengine.com
OutboundEngine은 모든 사람이 온라인 마케팅을 간단하고 쉽게 만들어 비즈니스 성장을 돕습니다. 우리는 아름답고 영향력 있는 마케팅 캠페인을 만들어 자동으로 전달하고 참여를 추적하여 누가 대화할 준비가 되었는지 보여줍니다. 우리 플랫폼은 고객, 파트너 및 잠재 고객과의 관계를 강화하여 더 적은 노력으로 더 많은 기회를 발견합니다.
Gamooga
gamooga.com
가무가는 e-Business가 이메일, 웹, 모바일, 소셜, 디스플레이 등 다양한 채널을 통해 고객에게 개인화된 행동을 제공할 수 있도록 돕는 마케팅 자동화 솔루션입니다.
Pulsate
pulsatehq.com
Pulsate Locate는 마케팅 담당자가 정확한 위치를 기반으로 사용자의 참여를 유도할 수 있는 위치 마케팅 솔루션입니다.
Netmera
netmera.com
Netmera는 개인화된 고객 경험을 제공하는 옴니채널 고객 참여 마케팅 플랫폼입니다. 이 플랫폼을 사용하면 디지털 마케팅 담당자와 제품 관리자가 AI로 구동되는 모바일 및 웹 푸시 알림, 인앱 메시징, 팝업, 분석 및 마케팅 자동화를 통해 수익과 ROI를 높일 수 있습니다. Netmera는 전 세계적으로 4억 5천만 명의 사용자에게 도달하고 매달 120억 개의 푸시 알림을 보냅니다. Netmera는 기업이 고객에게 도달하고, 전환하고, 유지하도록 돕습니다.