대안 - Emplifi
Meta Business Suite
business.facebook.com
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram의 모든 비즈니스 활동을 한 곳에서 관리하세요.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot은 마케팅, 영업, 고객 서비스, CRM 소프트웨어로 구성된 전체 플랫폼과 방법론, 리소스, 지원을 제공하여 비즈니스 성장을 돕습니다. 무료 도구로 시작하고 성장에 따라 업그레이드하세요.
X Pro
pro.twitter.com
X PRo, 이전 TweetDeck은 X(이전 Twitter) 계정 관리를 위한 소셜 미디어 대시보드 애플리케이션입니다. 원래 독립 앱이었던 TweetDeck은 이후 Twitter Inc.에 인수되어 Twitter 인터페이스에 통합되었습니다. 2016년에 중단된 트위터의 "대시보드 앱"과 유사합니다. 다른 트위터 애플리케이션과 마찬가지로 트위터 API와 인터페이스하여 사용자가 트윗을 보내고 받고 프로필을 볼 수 있습니다. 2010년 6월 현재 23%의 시장 점유율로 가장 인기 있는 트위터 애플리케이션으로, 새로운 상태 업데이트 ...
Buffer
buffer.com
소셜 미디어에서 잠재고객을 구축하고 브랜드를 성장시키세요.
Hootsuite
hootsuite.com
Hootsuite는 Ryan Holmes가 2008년에 만든 소셜 미디어 관리 플랫폼입니다. 시스템의 사용자 인터페이스는 대시보드 형태이며 Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn 및 YouTube에 대한 소셜 네트워크 통합을 지원합니다. 밴쿠버에 본사를 둔 Hootsuite는 토론토, 부쿠레슈티, 멕시코 시티를 포함한 13개 지역에 약 1,000명의 직원을 두고 있습니다. 이 회사는 175개국 이상에서 1,600만 명 이상의 사용자를 보유하고 있습니다.
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush는 SEO, PPC, 콘텐츠, 소셜 미디어 및 경쟁 조사를 위한 솔루션을 제공합니다. 전 세계 600만 명 이상의 마케팅 담당자가 신뢰함
Metricool
metricool.com
디지털 존재감을 분석, 관리 및 성장시키세요. 모든 것이 한곳에 있습니다. 소셜 미디어 콘텐츠를 계획하고, 데이터를 검토하고, 온라인 광고 캠페인을 관리하세요.
Zoho Social
zoho.com
Zoho Social은 기업과 대행사가 소셜 미디어에서 입지를 넓히는 데 도움이 되는 소셜 미디어 관리 도구입니다. 무료 가입. 신용 카드가 필요하지 않습니다.
Planable
planable.io
Planable은 대행사, 프리랜서 및 마케팅 팀이 생성, 협업, 승인 및 일정 관리를 위해 신뢰하는 소셜 미디어 캠페인의 지휘 센터입니다.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc.는 매사추세츠주 월섬에 본사를 두고 있으며 콜로라도주 러브랜드에 추가 사무실을 두고 있는 온라인 마케팅 회사입니다. 그리고 뉴욕, 뉴욕. 이 회사는 1995년에 설립되었으며 이후 2015년에 Endurance International에 매각되었습니다.
Sprout Social
sproutsocial.com
Sprout Social을 통해 소셜 미디어가 귀하의 비즈니스를 어떻게 성장시킬 수 있는지 다시 생각해 보세요. 당사의 소셜 미디어 관리 도구가 실제로 작동하는 모습을 확인하세요. 지금 바로 무료 평가판을 시작해 보세요.
Loomly
loomly.com
Loomly는 마케팅 팀이 협업, 게시 및 분석 기능을 통해 온라인에서 성공적인 브랜드를 성장시킬 수 있도록 지원하는 브랜드 성공 플랫폼입니다.
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics는 기업이 고객, 제품, 브랜드, 직원 경험에 대한 통찰력을 한 곳에서 포착하고 그에 따라 조치를 취할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
Publer
publer.io
Publer를 사용하여 Facebook 게시물, Instagram 게시물, 트윗, LinkedIn 업데이트, Pinterest 핀, Google 마이 비즈니스 게시물 및 YouTube 동영상을 예약하세요. 시간을 절약하고 트래픽을 늘리며 비즈니스에 집중하세요.
Simplified
simplified.com
이전과는 전혀 다른 방식으로 콘텐츠를 제작하고, 브랜드를 확장하고, 팀과 협업할 수 있도록 도와주는 올인원 디지털 디자인 플랫폼입니다. 이야기를 전달하는 데 필요한 모든 것이 한곳에 있습니다.
SocialPilot
socialpilot.co
SocialPilot - 브랜드 인지도 및 트래픽을 높이는 소셜 미디어 마케팅 도구입니다. 우리는 마케팅 담당자를 위한 맞춤형 소셜 미디어 일정 자동화를 제공합니다.
RADAAR
radaar.io
팔로어의 참여를 유도하고, 고유한 콘텐츠를 게시하고, 원하는 브랜드, 대행사 및 스타트업을 위한 놀라운 소셜 미디어 관리 플랫폼입니다.
Vista Social
vistasocial.com
목표를 초과 달성하는 데 도움이 되는 전문적으로 제작된 소셜 미디어 관리 도구
SocialBee
socialbee.io
더 많은 리드, 더 적은 노력. 소셜 미디어 관리 도구, 교육 및 팀. 14일 무료 평가판, 신용 카드가 필요하지 않습니다. 데모를 예약하세요.
Tailwind
tailwindapp.com
마케팅 팀처럼 느껴지는 도구입니다. Tailwind는 소셜 미디어 마케팅의 가장 어려운 부분을 자동화하여 더 스마트하고 빠르게 성장할 수 있도록 해줍니다.
AgoraPulse
agorapulse.com
체계적으로 정리하고, 시간을 절약하고, 받은 편지함, 게시, 보고, 모니터링 및 팀 공동 작업 도구를 쉽게 관리할 수 있게 해주는 사용하기 쉬운 소셜 미디어 관리 소프트웨어입니다.
Thryv
thryv.com
Thryv의 중소기업 소프트웨어(CRM, 텍스트 및 이메일 마케팅, 소셜 미디어, 웹 사이트 등)를 사용하여 언제 어디서나 모든 장치에서 고객을 관리하세요.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye는 포괄적인 고객 경험 플랫폼입니다. 모든 규모의 60,000개 이상의 기업이 매일 BirdEye를 사용하여 리뷰를 통해 온라인으로 검색되고, 문자 메시지 상호 작용을 통해 고객에게 선택되며, 설문 조사 및 통찰력 도구를 통해 최고의 기업이 됩니다.
FeedHive
feedhive.io
우리는 소셜 ⚡에 대한 초능력을 제공합니다. AI의 강력한 기능을 사용하여 소셜 미디어 참여 및 전환을 자동화합니다.
Sendible
sendible.com
소셜 미디어에서 브랜드 스토리를 높이세요. 고객 및 팀과 협력하여 모든 플랫폼에서 콘텐츠의 성공을 계획, 게시 및 측정합니다.
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
PromoRepublic의 소셜 미디어 관리 플랫폼을 사용하면 내장된 도구로 콘텐츠를 생성 및 맞춤화하고, 여러 소셜 미디어 페이지에 콘텐츠를 예약하고, 광고를 게재하고, 비즈니스 결과를 얻을 수 있습니다.
Hearsay Systems
hearsaysocial.com
기술은 인간 관계를 대체하는 것이 아니라 강화해야 합니다. Hearsay 클라이언트 참여 플랫폼을 통해 고문은 비즈니스 관계를 진정성 있고 지능적으로 성장시킬 수 있습니다. 오직 Hearsay만이 디지털 커뮤니케이션의 마지막 단계를 적극적으로 안내하고 포착하여 인간 고객 경험을 대규모로 제공할 수 있습니다.
Iconosquare
iconosquare.com
팀을 위한 독점적인 통찰력과 동급 최고의 관리 도구를 사용하여 Instagram, Facebook, Twitter 및 LinkedIn의 인지도를 높이세요. 14일 무료 평가판을 시작하세요.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Meltwater가 PR 및 마케팅 팀이 뉴스와 소셜 미디어 전반에 걸쳐 미디어 보도를 모니터링하고 브랜드 관리를 강화하는 데 어떻게 도움이 되는지 알아보세요.
Flick
flick.social
Instagram에서 성장하는 데 필요한 모든 것이 사용하기 쉬운 단일 플랫폼에 담겨 있습니다. 작년에 100,000명 이상의 제작자, 마케팅 담당자 및 대행사가 해시태그, 일정 관리 및 분석을 위한 플랫폼으로 Flick을 선택했습니다.
eclincher
eclincher.com
귀하에게 꼭 필요한 유일한 소셜 미디어 관리 플랫폼인 eclincher를 만나보세요! 소셜 미디어를 정복하고 소셜 미디어 마케팅 업무를 통제하세요!
Fanbooster
fanbooster.com
Fanbooster는 소셜 미디어 관리자가 소셜 미디어에 대한 일정을 계획하고, 게시하고, 보고할 수 있는 저렴하고 사용하기 쉬운 소셜 미디어 관리 소프트웨어입니다.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
자신의 브랜드로 디지털 솔루션을 판매하는 가장 쉬운 방법입니다. Vendasta는 SMB에 디지털 솔루션을 제공하는 회사를 위한 화이트 라벨 플랫폼입니다.
Statusbrew
statusbrew.com
대규모 소셜 미디어에서 고객과 소통하세요. Statusbrew는 소셜 받은 편지함을 통합하고, 팀을 하나로 모으고, 자동화된 작업 흐름을 생성하는 소셜 미디어 참여 도구입니다. 그리고 더 많은 것이 있습니다.
Sociality.io
sociality.io
팀이 소셜 미디어 채널을 관리하는 데 필요한 모든 것입니다. 콘텐츠 예약, 성과 분석, 참여 관리, 경쟁사 모니터링을 위한 확장 가능한 협업 워크플로를 구축하세요.
HeyOrca
heyorca.com
팀을 위해 만들어진 소셜 미디어 스케줄러 🙌 무제한 사용자와 함께 제공됩니다. 추가 사용자에 대해서는 비용을 지불하지 마십시오.
Cloud Campaign
cloudcampaign.com
Cloud Campaign은 강력하고 브랜드화 가능하며 확장 가능한 소셜 미디어 관리 소프트웨어와 비즈니스 성공을 위한 5성급 지원을 통해 성공적인 마케팅 대행사를 구축하는 데 도움이 됩니다.
Seismic LiveSocial
livesocial.seismic.com
LiveSocial은 금융 서비스 전문가, 영업사원, 전문 서비스 전문가 및 기타 사람들이 확신을 가지고 목적을 가지고 소셜 미디어 및 기타 디지털 커뮤니케이션 플랫폼에 참여할 수 있도록 하는 콘텐츠 큐레이션 및 디지털 커뮤니케이션 플랫폼입니다. 우리는 Proofpoint 및 SafeGuard Cyber와 강력한 파트너십과 강력한 통합을 통해 각 고객의 다양한 보안, 규정 준수 및 보관 요구 사항을 충족합니다.
Oktopost
oktopost.com
모든 소셜 미디어 활동을 관리, 모니터링 및 측정하는 B2B 소셜 미디어 관리 플랫폼입니다. B2B 마케팅 목표를 달성하세요. 데모를 예약하세요.
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi는 다양한 지역의 브랜드를 위한 마케팅 플랫폼입니다. Ace Hardware, Sport Clips, Anytime Fitness와 같은 기업이 모든 마케팅 채널에서 현지 고객과 소통할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
Khoros
khoros.com
당사의 소프트웨어는 디지털 관리, 소셜 마케팅, 브랜드 커뮤니티를 구축하고 확장하여 최고의 고객 경험을 제공하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 시작하려면 클릭하세요!
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial은 여러 위치와 프로필을 가진 기업을 위한 소셜 미디어 관리 솔루션입니다. 하나의 중앙 집중식 플랫폼에서 모든 게시, 광고, 참여, 리뷰 및 보고를 관리하세요. MavSocial은 여러 위치에 있는 기업이 지역 타겟팅 Facebook 광고를 빠르고 쉽게 만들 수 있는 고유한 기능을 제공합니다. MavSocial은 Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Google 비즈니스 프로필 및 Tumblr를 지원합니다.
BrandBastion
brandbastion.com
더 나은 대화를 통해 브랜드를 성장시키세요. 소셜 미디어에서 더 나은 대화 관리를 통해 브랜드를 보호하고 활발한 온라인 커뮤니티를 육성하세요.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
다양한 마케팅 접점에서 UGC 캠페인을 만들고 게시할 수 있는 최고의 사용자 생성 콘텐츠 플랫폼입니다. 브랜드 신뢰도, 인지도, 사용자 참여 및 판매를 성공적으로 성장시킬 수 있는 완벽한 UGC 플랫폼입니다.
ZoomSphere
zoomsphere.com
소셜 미디어 관리에서 효과적인 팀워크를 위한 최고의 선택입니다. 일정 관리, 소셜 청취, 커뮤니티 및 프로젝트 관리 등.
Reputation
reputation.com
상호 작용의 세계에는 행동 플랫폼이 필요합니다. 리뷰, 좋아요, 목록, 댓글, 클릭 등의 피드백을 경쟁 우위로 전환하세요.
Conte.ai
postoplan.contenive.com
Conte.ai is an AI-powered web service offering highly efficient social media management and content creation. Conte.ai's team of creative experts crafts content strategies for businesses operating in 15+ industries. Conte.ai's proprietary content-creation system is based on the synergy of artificial...
SocialDog
social-dog.net
SocialDog is an all-In-one Twitter marketing service allowing businesses and individuals to manage their Twitter accounts smartly and efficiently. Features such as account operation management, follower management, engagement analytics and auto-tweet scheduling to help you to optimize your activity...
RecurPost
recurpost.com
RecurPost is your smart social media scheduler, that allows you to get consistently predictable results automatically. When you schedule a post, it goes to one of your content libraries, and then once it gets posted on your social accounts, it goes and sits at the end of the library ready to be post...
Sked Social
skedsocial.com
Sked Social is your #1 Instagram-first social media scheduler. Create, source, share and cross-post your best Instagram content to Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, YouTube and more in just a few clicks. * Visually plan your content weeks in advance - without limits. * Invite unlimited users to ...
Digital Air Strike
digitalairstrike.com
Digital Air Strike is the leading customer engagement technology partner helping 7,700+ businesses leverage digital and social media environments. Our technology, team, and culture contribute to the success of our clients. * Quickly improve your online reputation and digital presence with award-win...
Salesforce Marketing Cloud
salesforce.com
Salesforce Marketing Cloud is a marketing engagement platform helps marketers, businesses, and brands create and implement strategies to engage with their customers and build long-term relationships. It combines various marketing channels, like email, mobile messaging, chat apps (WhatsApp), and more...
Echobox
echobox.com
Echobox helps publishers around the world save time and increase performance with newsletter and social media automation.
Qurate Social
qurate.jp
A powerful, simple, and easy-to-use social media management tool that lets you centrally manage all your social networks from one dashboard.
Social Elephants
socialelephants.com
Social Elephants is the platform that PROs use to analyze and manage Social Media. Its exclusive functions for management, insights and competitor analysis will give you the resources you need to get the most out of your social media campaigns. All your Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube cha...
myRosys
myrosys.com
myRosys uses deep learning to provide Reach Intelligence and Engagement Intelligence. myRosys uses the power of Influencers and Stakeholders to automate word-of-mouth marketing and increase organic reach of social media campaigns. myRosys eliminates the need for advertising spend and creates a highl...
Alerti
alerti.com
Alerti is a real-time intelligence engine that monitors and analyzes the web, social networks and review sites ... and transforms this data into knowledge in an intelligent and automated way thanks to the latest artificial intelligence algorithms. Monitor and analyze everything that is said on the ...
adhook
adhook.io
adhook combines Social Media Management and Digital Advertising in one tool. The All-In-One software helps to plan, publish, analyze & moderate your activities. With its collaboration features, adhook supports companies to design more efficient marketing processes. Post Publishing Cross-channel coo...
Quid
quid.com
Quid stands at the forefront of AI-driven consumer and market intelligence. Quid's generative AI provides organizations with an unparalleled, holistic insight into customer context. Beyond just capturing data, Quid enables organizations to see data through the lens of the future. By moving beyond da...
Facelift
facelift-bbt.com
Facelift is a multiple certified software solution with all components for professional social media marketing on enterprise level. All-in-one software enables companies to manage their marketing activities centrally and efficiently. Facelift's world-leading social media management tool with activ...