Ellipsis is an AI devtool that converts technical instructions into working, tested code. Customers like PromptLayer and Warp (W23) use us to review changes and fix bugs. With Ellipsis, teams get a deep LLM-powered code review on every commit. When a developer wants to make a change, they simply tag us, and Ellipsis submits the fix. Ellipsis runs in the cloud so developers can make progress on other tasks while Ellipsis answers questions, writes code, and conducts code reviews on their behalf. The product integrates with GitHub, Slack, Linear, and other sources, allowing for thoughtful responses that consider the product roadmap, production logs, and bug reports.
