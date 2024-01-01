edrone, an Autonomous eCommerce Cloud, is the first eCRM designed for eCommerce. edrone provide advanced Marketing Automation solutions, based on its algorithms, that are easy to install (Plug'n'Play). edrone's goal is to help to understand customers behavior (Customer Intelligence) and engage them (Marketing Automation) with all-in-one e-commerce marketing cloud. The system consists of two sections: Learn & Engage. Learn: advanced stats, RFM segmentation and detailed view per client (even with the social media stats). Engage: 20 ready to send scenarios, including recover abandoned cards, send recommendations and increase the revenue with cross selling based on our Customer Intelligence algorithms. The Marketing Machine is something more than a simple recommendation frame: it makes the idea of segment of one easy to implement in every e-commerce.

카테고리 :

웹사이트: edrone.me

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 edrone에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.