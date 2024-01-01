edrone
웹사이트: edrone.me
edrone, an Autonomous eCommerce Cloud, is the first eCRM designed for eCommerce. edrone provide advanced Marketing Automation solutions, based on its algorithms, that are easy to install (Plug'n'Play). edrone's goal is to help to understand customers behavior (Customer Intelligence) and engage them (Marketing Automation) with all-in-one e-commerce marketing cloud. The system consists of two sections: Learn & Engage. Learn: advanced stats, RFM segmentation and detailed view per client (even with the social media stats). Engage: 20 ready to send scenarios, including recover abandoned cards, send recommendations and increase the revenue with cross selling based on our Customer Intelligence algorithms. The Marketing Machine is something more than a simple recommendation frame: it makes the idea of segment of one easy to implement in every e-commerce.
