Dronedesk is a business admin and flight planning web application built to help drone operators save time and money. It provides a fully integrated suite of tools including CRM, products creation and quoting & invoicing, asset management for drones, batteries and other hardware with maintenance scheduling, team management with certification tracking, flight logging and reporting by pilot, drone or battery, and more...

웹사이트: dronedesk.io

