Dronedesk

Dronedesk is a business admin and flight planning web application built to help drone operators save time and money. It provides a fully integrated suite of tools including CRM, products creation and quoting & invoicing, asset management for drones, batteries and other hardware with maintenance scheduling, team management with certification tracking, flight logging and reporting by pilot, drone or battery, and more...

카테고리:

Business
Drone Analytics Software

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Dronedesk에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

