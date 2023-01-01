대안 - DownToMeet
Facebook Groups
facebook.com
그룹은 특정 사람들과 공통 관심사에 관해 소통하는 장소입니다. 가족 모임, 퇴근 후 스포츠 팀, 독서 클럽 등 무엇이든 그룹을 만들 수 있습니다.
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite는 미국에 본사를 둔 이벤트 관리 및 티켓팅 웹사이트입니다. 이 서비스를 통해 사용자는 지역 이벤트를 찾아보고 만들고 홍보할 수 있습니다. 이 서비스는 무료 이벤트가 아닌 이상 온라인 티켓팅 서비스에 대한 대가로 이벤트 주최자에게 수수료를 부과합니다. 2006년에 시작되어 샌프란시스코에 본사를 둔 Eventbrite는 2012년에 영국에 첫 국제 사무소를 열었습니다. 현재 회사는 영국에 현지 사무소를 두고 있습니다. 내슈빌, 런던, 코크, 암스테르담, 더블린, 베를린, 멜버른, 멘도사, 마드리드, 상파울루. 회사는...
Kommunity
kommunity.com
Kommunity는 지역 및 국제적으로 커뮤니티를 성장시키고, 이벤트를 쉽게 조직하며, 한 곳에서 회원들과 소통할 수 있는 최고의 커뮤니티 중심 소셜 이벤트 플랫폼입니다.
NationBuilder
nationbuilder.com
조직, 운동 및 캠페인을 강화하도록 설계된 소프트웨어입니다.
Thonest
thonest.com
CREATE ENGAGING DISCUSSIONS AROUND YOUR PRODUCT OR SERVICE The ultimate platform for dynamic discussions on products and software. Initiate conversations, share insights, and collaborate seamlessly.
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit is an AI-powered matchmaking SaaS platform powering curated introductions at scale. Organizations can seamlessly invite audiences of choice to opt-into regular, personalized 1:1 or peer group connections and Orbiit handles all communication, matching, scheduling, feedback collection and analy...
Peatix
peatix.com
그룹을 통해 커뮤니티를 성장시키고, 웹과 앱에서 Peatix의 강력한 도구를 사용하여 이벤트를 홍보 및 관리하세요. 간단하고 투명하며 수수료가 저렴합니다. 고객 중심 지원.