대안 - Domo
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau(프랑스어로 '작은 테이블'을 의미하며 '그림'을 의미하기도 함; pl. tableaux 또는 드물게 tableaus)는 다음을 참조할 수 있습니다.
Looker
looker.com
Looker는 실시간 비즈니스 분석을 쉽게 탐색, 분석, 공유하는 데 도움이 되는 비즈니스 인텔리전스 소프트웨어 및 빅데이터 분석 플랫폼입니다.
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
비즈니스 인텔리전스 및 분석 소프트웨어. Zoho Analytics는 데이터를 시각적으로 분석하고 놀라운 데이터 시각화를 생성하며 숨겨진 통찰력을 몇 분 만에 발견할 수 있는 셀프 서비스 BI 및 데이터 분석 소프트웨어입니다.
Sisense
sisense.com
복잡한 데이터를 위한 BI 분야의 업계 리더인 Sisense의 비즈니스 인텔리전스 소프트웨어 - 여러 소스에서 증가하는 데이터를 쉽게 준비, 분석 및 탐색할 수 있습니다.
Mode Analytics
mode.com
모드는 SQL, R, Python 및 시각적 분석을 한 곳에 결합한 협업 데이터 플랫폼입니다. 더 빠르게 연결하고, 분석하고, 공유하세요.
Hex
hex.tech
Hex는 데이터 과학 및 분석을 위한 최신 데이터 플랫폼입니다. 협업 노트북, 아름다운 데이터 앱, 엔터프라이즈급 보안.
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx는 최고의 분석 클라우드 플랫폼을 제공합니다. 우리는 AI 기반 분석 자동화를 통해 모든 사람이 영향력 있는 통찰력을 발견할 수 있도록 지원합니다.
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...
Explo
explo.co
Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...
Sigma
sigmacomputing.com
Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Usermaven
usermaven.com
웹사이트 및 제품 분석이 제대로 완료되었습니다 - 드디어! Usermaven의 Spotless™ 추적은 모든 이벤트를 자동으로 캡처하여 개발자에 대한 의존성을 제거하고 마케팅 담당자와 제품 담당자를 위한 가장 쉬운 분석 도구로 만듭니다.