DISQO
웹사이트: disqo.com
DISQO is the CX platform for understanding every customer experience. Businesses trust DISQO to power better decisions for every customer, touchpoint, and outcome. DISQO’s advertising measurement, customer feedback, and audience access products are powered by millions of consumers on the industry’s largest opt-in consumer data platform. DISQO is recognized in Deloitte’s Fast 500 and Ad Age’s Best Places to Work, and has won ad measurement awards from Digiday and Cynopsis media.
