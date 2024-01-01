Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: digitaltwinconsortium.org

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Digital Twin Consortium의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

Digital Twin Consortium® is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances the use of digital twin technology from aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a global ecosystem of users who are driving best practices for digital twin usage and defining requirements for new digital twin standards. Digital Twin Consortium is open to any business, organization or entity with an interest in digital twins. Our global membership is committed to using digital twins throughout their operations and supply chains and capturing best practices and standards requirements for themselves and their clients.
카테고리:
Business
Machine Learning Software

웹사이트: digitaltwinconsortium.org

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Digital Twin Consortium에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

대안

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

ServiceNow

ServiceNow

servicenow.com

Riku.AI

Riku.AI

riku.ai

UiPath

UiPath

uipath.com

Clarifai

Clarifai

clarifai.com

Kili Technology

Kili Technology

kili-technology.com

Phrase Localization Suite

Phrase Localization Suite

phrase.com

Deep Block

Deep Block

deepblock.net

AMD

AMD

amd.com

V7

V7

v7labs.com

OpenAI

OpenAI

openai.com

Aidaptive

Aidaptive

aidaptive.com

관련 추천 사항

euroc.cool

euroc.cool

euroc.cool

usdc.cool

usdc.cool

usdc.cool

Batimatech

Batimatech

batimatech.com

Duerank

Duerank

duerank.com

Forto

Forto

forto.com

Lago

Lago

getlago.com

M-Lab Speed Test

M-Lab Speed Test

measurementlab.net

Salient Systems

Salient Systems

salientsys.com

Daily Burn

Daily Burn

dailyburn.com

AirHelp

AirHelp

airhelp.com

Thinkific

Thinkific

thinkific.com

CloudPay

CloudPay

cloudpay.net

탐색

Desktop

지원

회사

법률 정보

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.