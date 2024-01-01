Didomi
WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.
웹사이트: didomi.io
Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Didomi의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.
다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.
브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.
Didomi helps organizations implement great Privacy User Experiences that respect choices and give people control over their data. Our Global Privacy UX Solutions are designed to solve today's data privacy challenges, and include: -Multi-regulations consent management -Privacy governance -User privacy journeys We also offer value-added capabilities such as flexible integrations and connectors, high-grade security standards, and premium support services. Thousands of companies work with Didomi to collect billions of consent and preference data points, monitor vendor and tracker activity, reduce compliance risk and engage their users with highly personalized, privacy-first experiences that build trust and loyalty. Find out more at www.didomi.io. Are you currently a Didomi client? Earn 200€ 🎁 Join our Referral Program to recommend a trusted Privacy UX to your network. More information at www.didomi.io/referral-program
카테고리:
웹사이트: didomi.io
면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Didomi에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.
대안
관련 추천 사항
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Referral Rocket
referralrocket.io
mParticle Customer
mparticle.com
mParticle AU
mparticle.com
mParticle US
mparticle.com
mParticle EU
mparticle.com
Avo
avo.app
Study Island
edmentum.com
Appsflyer
appsflyer.com
FirstPromoter
firstpromoter.com
WebTrackFlow
webtrackflow.com