대안 - Denim Social
Seismic LiveSocial
livesocial.seismic.com
LiveSocial은 금융 서비스 전문가, 영업사원, 전문 서비스 전문가 및 기타 사람들이 확신을 가지고 목적을 가지고 소셜 미디어 및 기타 디지털 커뮤니케이션 플랫폼에 참여할 수 있도록 하는 콘텐츠 큐레이션 및 디지털 커뮤니케이션 플랫폼입니다. 우리는 Proofpoint 및 SafeGuard Cyber와 강력한 파트너십과 강력한 통합을 통해 각 고객의 다양한 보안, 규정 준수 및 보관 요구 사항을 충족합니다.
Paiger
paiger.co
팀의 개인 브랜드를 구축하여 더 많은 잠재 고객에게 다가가세요. LinkedIn 교육 및 보고 기능이 내장되어 있어 영업 팀에 자동화된 마케팅 도우미를 제공하여 콘텐츠를 게시하고 리드를 찾을 수 있습니다.
Seenit
seenit.io
We help businesses create videos with their employees. With Seenit's employee-generated video platform, you can collect, edit, and share videos, all in one place. Attract, engage and retain top talent through employee video. Built for employer brand and communications teams looking to elevate the em...
Visibly
visibly.io
In a world that consumes products, services and jobs based on word of mouth, organisations need to deliver exceptional experiences to jobseekers, employees, customers, partners and alumni alike. Through one unified platform, Visibly connects the dots between engaged and informed employees, happy and...
Please Share
pleaseshare.co
Please Share, an employee advocacy solution specifically built for Slack, is the fastest and easiest way for employees to share and engage with approved news and announcements! Companies of all sizes and industries can leverage the convenience, ubiquity, and familiarity of Slack to encourage employe...
Brandpad
brandpad.io
Brandpad is the brand platform where design studios and brand owners standardize their brand deliveries. Everything from creation to sharing and usage in one, dedicated place in the cloud. Accessible for everyone involved, beautifully designed by you.
SoAmpli
soampli.com
SoAmpli is an award-winning advocate marketing and sales SaaS platform. Through a beautiful and user-friendly interface, SoAmpli helps companies turn their sales team into social selling stars increasing sales and powering brands. The SoAmpli platform facilitates the creation of a centralised space ...
MarketBeam
marketbeam.io
Safe and Compliant Social Media platform. Employees share corporate content on their own networks to amplify social media reach, elevate brand and nurture leads on social media. We are the only platform designed specifically for companies who operate in highly-regulated environments, such as healthc...
BeAmbassador
be-ambassador.com
Power your brand on social media with the best speaker: your employees The opinion of employees is the companys most influential voice in social networks. However, how to involve this valuable asset in the social media strategy of the brand? BeAmbassador is a SaaS platform taha allows you to increas...
Advocacy
advocacy.socialpubli.com
Who better than your employees and collaborators to talk about your brand? SocialPubli Advocacy is a corporate communication tool through which a company can invite its employees and partners to spread brand communications through their own social networks. The company can generate incentives to enc...
Social HorsePower
socialhp.com
Transform your employees into your most powerful advocates with SocialHP (SHP). If you’re looking to boost your bottom line, get more eyes on your company content, or bring in more high-quality members to the team, SHP can help you achieve your professional goals. It all starts with our ‘never-login...
Swaybase
swaybase.com
Employee Advocacy software has barely changed since the early 2010s. You deserve better. Swaybase is Modern Employee Advocacy software that your colleagues will actually love to use. Built-in viral features, gamification, personalization, AI, and ShareAnywhere™ functionality ensure you'll never be l...
PostBeyond
postbeyond.com
PostBeyond is an employee advocacy and social selling platform, where marketers can activate and engage employees to share content with their social networks on behalf of their brand. Our vision is to empower companies to fearlessly evolve their social transformation. Today, over 100+ customers arou...
GaggleAMP
gaggleamp.com
GaggleAMP is an employee advocacy platform designed to help you achieve your business outcomes by making content sharing on social media easier. Our platform gives our Gaggle Managers the ability to curate content their employee advocates to share. We also leverage the latest AI-driven technology to...
EveryoneSocial
everyonesocial.com
EveryoneSocial is an employee advocacy platform that transforms employees into influencers by enabling them to easily create and share authentic content. Some of the world’s highest-performing organizations, including Qualtrics, Meta, and Highspot are EveryoneSocial customers who trust us to help de...
Sociabble
sociabble.com
Sociabble delivers top of the line, mobile-first enterprise solutions for internal communication, employee advocacy, and employee engagement. A Software as a Service (SaaS), our platform aggregates content sourced from official company channels (social networks, company websites, etc.) and curation ...
DSMN8
dsmn8.com
DSMN8 is the #1 ranked employee advocacy platform that helps you empower your employees to become influencers. Employee advocacy impacts all areas of your business, from marketing and sales to HR and recruitment. So, whether you’re looking for increased reach and engagement, more inbound sales, or t...
ClearView Social
clearviewsocial.com
Clearview Social is the easiest way to increase your brand's social media traffic. Did you know 52% of consumers trust employees at a company more than the company or brand itself? Get your professionals sharing to LinkedIn in just one click using Clearview Social's software!
GoodSeeker
goodseeker.com
채용, 마케팅 및 직원 감사에 대한 직원 이야기 고객 평가를 수집하는 SaaS입니다.