Datapad is a no-code reporting platform. It helps any business integrate with 15+ sources in an instant, consolidate their data in a singel location and collaborate with their teams & clients. The tool excels in its ease-of-use, design and simplicity. Some highlighted features are: - 15+ integrations - Metric & dashboard templates - AI Insight generation - Google Sheets chart builder - Dashboard links & embedding - Daily e-mail scorecards - Team KPI collaboration

카테고리 :

웹사이트: datapad.io

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Datapad에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.