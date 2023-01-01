Dasseti
WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.
웹사이트: dasseti.com
Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 Dasseti의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.
다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.
브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.
Dasseti (formerly Diligend) is an award-winning software provider that helps institutional investors, investment consultants and investment managers meet the rigorous demands for data collection, analysis, exchange, reporting and compliance at every stage of the investment lifecycle. Dasseti Collect allows allocators to streamline data collection and analysis processes through digitization, automation and collaboration. Dasseti ESG Collect is used by private market LPs to collect hard-to-find ESG data from GPs, or GPs collecting data from portfolio companies. Dasseti Engage allows asset and fund managers to improve investor relations by streamlining processes like: responding to client requests, delivering consistent information, distributing reports quickly and securely.
웹사이트: dasseti.com
면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Dasseti에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.
대안
관련 추천 사항
SSI Web Trading
ssi.com.vn
Smashrun
smashrun.com
T. Rowe Price
troweprice.com
Happyforce
myhappyforce.com
Pension & Investment
pionline.com
Financial News
fnlondon.com
Dataknox
dataknox.io
Insider Monkey
insidermonkey.com
Heap
heap.io
Business Wire
businesswire.com
StrategyX
strategyexe.com
Standard Metrics
standardmetrics.io