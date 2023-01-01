Dasseti (formerly Diligend) is an award-winning software provider that helps institutional investors, investment consultants and investment managers meet the rigorous demands for data collection, analysis, exchange, reporting and compliance at every stage of the investment lifecycle. Dasseti Collect allows allocators to streamline data collection and analysis processes through digitization, automation and collaboration. Dasseti ESG Collect is used by private market LPs to collect hard-to-find ESG data from GPs, or GPs collecting data from portfolio companies. Dasseti Engage allows asset and fund managers to improve investor relations by streamlining processes like: responding to client requests, delivering consistent information, distributing reports quickly and securely.

웹사이트: dasseti.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Dasseti에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.