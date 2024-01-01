대안 - DagsHub
Box
box.com
Box, Inc.(이전 Box.net)는 캘리포니아주 레드우드 시티에 본사를 둔 미국의 인터넷 회사입니다. 이 회사는 기업을 위한 클라우드 콘텐츠 관리 및 파일 공유 서비스에 중점을 두고 있습니다. 공식 클라이언트와 앱은 Windows, macOS 및 여러 모바일 플랫폼에서 사용할 수 있습니다. 박스는 2005년에 설립되었습니다.
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks는 Apache Spark의 최초 제작자가 설립한 회사입니다. Databricks는 Scala 위에 구축된 오픈 소스 분산 컴퓨팅 프레임워크인 Apache Spark 제작에 참여한 캘리포니아 대학교 버클리 캠퍼스의 AMPLab 프로젝트에서 성장했습니다. Databricks는 자동화된 클러스터 관리 및 IPython 스타일 노트북을 제공하는 Spark 작업을 위한 웹 기반 플랫폼을 개발합니다. Databricks 플랫폼 구축 외에도 회사는 Spark에 관한 대규모 공개 온라인 강좌를 공동 주최하고 있으며 Spark에...
Deepnote
deepnote.com
데이터 과학자 및 연구원을 위한 관리형 노트북입니다.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud는 신뢰할 수 있고 안전한 클라우드 컴퓨팅 도구 및 제품의 통합 세트를 제공하여 여러 지역에 클라우드 인프라, 데이터 센터를 구축하여 비즈니스 글로벌 산업을 강화할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 무료로 사용해 보세요.
Obviously AI
obviously.ai
데이터 사이언스 실행의 전체 프로세스 - 머신러닝 알고리즘 구축, 결과 설명 및 결과 예측이 단 한 번의 클릭으로 이루어집니다.
Observable
observablehq.com
데이터를 탐색, 분석, 설명합니다. 팀으로서. 새로운 통찰력을 발견하고, 더 많은 질문에 답하고, 더 나은 결정을 내리세요.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation(opentext라고도 함)은 EIM(기업 정보 관리) 소프트웨어를 개발 및 판매하는 캐나다 회사입니다. 캐나다 온타리오 주 워털루에 본사를 둔 OpenText는 2014년 현재 캐나다 최대 소프트웨어 회사이며 캐나다 100대 고용주 중 하나로 인정받고 있습니다. 2016년 Mediacorp Canada Inc. OpenText 소프트웨어 애플리케이션은 대기업, 정부 기관 및 전문 서비스 회사의 콘텐츠 또는 구조화되지 않은 데이터를 관리합니다. OpenText는 대용량 콘텐츠 관리, 규제 요구 사...
Dataiku
dataiku.com
Dataiku는 2013년에 설립된 인공 지능(AI) 및 기계 학습 회사입니다. 2019년 12월, Dataiku는 Alphabet Inc.가 자금을 조달한 후기 성장 벤처 캐피탈 펀드인 CapitalG가 투자자로 Dataiku에 합류했다고 발표했습니다. 14억 달러 가치의 유니콘 지위를 획득했습니다. Dataiku는 현재 뉴욕, 파리, 런던, 뮌헨, 시드니, 싱가포르 및 두바이에 지사를 두고 전 세계적으로 500명 이상의 직원을 고용하고 있습니다.
Hex
hex.tech
Hex는 데이터 과학 및 분석을 위한 최신 데이터 플랫폼입니다. 협업 노트북, 아름다운 데이터 앱, 엔터프라이즈급 보안.
Akkio
akkio.com
분석가를 위한 예측 AI. 신속한 통찰력과 손쉬운 예측을 통해 운영에 경쟁력을 부여하세요. 코딩이 필요하지 않습니다.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai는 구조화되지 않은 이미지, 비디오, 텍스트 및 오디오 데이터를 모델링하기 위한 선도적인 풀 스택 AI, LLM 및 컴퓨터 비전 제작 플랫폼입니다.
V7
v7labs.com
라벨링, 워크플로, 데이터 세트 및 루프 내 인력을 포괄하는 엔터프라이즈 교육 데이터를 위한 전체 인프라입니다.
Qlik
qlik.com
Qlik®은 데이터를 사용하여 문제를 해결하고, 새로운 목표를 달성하고, 중요한 비즈니스 요구 사항을 해결하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 모든 것이 여기서 시작됩니다. AI 전략을 지원하는 데이터 통합 및 분석 솔루션 분야의 업계 리더와 함께하세요.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
데이터 과학자들의 사랑을 받고 IT가 관리합니다. 클라우드의 데이터 과학 및 ML 개발, 배포, 데이터 파이프라인을 위한 올인원 솔루션입니다.
Pecan
pecan.ai
Pecan의 예측 분석 소프트웨어는 영향력을 발휘하도록 설계되었습니다. 며칠 내에 정확하고 실행 가능한 예측을 얻고 AutoML의 성능을 활용해 보세요.
Gurobi
gurobi.com
Gurobi produces the world’s fastest and most powerful mathematical optimization solver – the Gurobi Optimizer – which is used by leading global companies across more than 40 different industries to rapidly solve their complex, real-world problems and make automated decisions that optimize their effi...
Graphext
graphext.com
Graphext is an advanced analytics solution to help businesses make better decisions based on data. We capture their data, enrich it and provide a powerful visual interface to find actionable insights about their customers, market and products.
C3.ai Developer
developer.c3.ai
C3.ai is a leading enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. The C3 AI Academy offers learning experiences that enable developers and data scientists to be successful, whatever their level of expertise. The courses expose students to core C3 AI Application Platform co...
Artivatic.ai
artivatic.ai
Artivatic, a key part of the D2C Consulting Group, stands at the forefront of digital innovation in insurtech and healthcare. Our platform revolutionizes the industry by automating and digitizing the entire lifecycle of operations, including sales, onboarding, quoting, underwriting, claims processin...
Kortical
kortical.com
Kortical - end to end ML platform - editable in code, built for data scientists to assist with preparing data, building ML models, deploying scalable models with a few clicks and managing them with ML Ops functionality. Kortical is different as it is built with transparency and control, where the c...
Trendskout
trendskout.com
Unleash the power of AI and Automated Machine Learning Trendskout eliminates the costly and time-consuming project approach of typical AI implementations. Our AI software is ready to improve your business right out of the box and offers an intuitive user interface that makes the complex underlying ...
Civis Analytics
civisanalytics.com
Civis Analytics helps organizations use data to gain a competitive advantage in how they identify, attract, and engage their audiences. With a powerful combination of best-in-class data, cutting-edge software solutions, and an interdisciplinary team of data scientists, developers, and survey science...
Peak
peak.ai
Peak is an AI company that provides the platform, applications and services to help businesses harness the potential of AI to grow revenues, increase profits and increase efficiency. Peak’s cloud AI platform provides a broad feature set that enables technical and commercial teams to build, deploy a...
Datagran
datagran.io
A simple tool that integrates the entire company through data, including experts and non experts. To create complex models and analysis, and to share and take action, based on them.
DataCanvas
datacanvas.com
Beijing ZetYun Technology Co., Ltd. (DataCanvas) was founded in 2013, focusing on the continuous development and construction of automatic data science platform, focusing on providing a complete set of development platform for data scientists and AI practitioners, and providing comprehensive support...
Deep Cognition
deepcognition.ai
Deep Cognition specializes in using advanced AI to automate complex data entry. PaperEntry AI, our boundaryless AI technology, streamlines complex documents in customs and beyond, including commercial invoices, packing lists, PGAs, and more. PaperEntry AI features sophisticated, trainable AI Engine...
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai is the leading open source Generative AI and Machine Learning platform provider on a mission to democratize AI. It distills the technical prowess of 30 Kaggle Masters into straightforward AI cloud products for Generative AI and machine learning that solve powerful problems. Customers, communi...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry is a Cloud-native PaaS for Machine learning teams to build, deploy and ship ML/LLM Applications on their own cloud/on-prem Infra in a faster, scalable, cost efficient way with the right governance controls, allowing them to achieve 90% faster time to value than other teams. TrueFoundry...
KNIME
knime.com
KNIME helps individuals and organizations make sense of data. KNIME Software bridges the worlds of dashboards and advanced analytics through an intuitive interface, appropriate for anybody working with data. It empowers more business experts to be self-sufficient and more data experts to push the b...
Explorium
explorium.ai
Explorium is a leading data company that uses GenAI technology to build the world’s largest and highest quality collection of premium external data, empowering businesses to make accurate go-to-market decisions. With our profound expertise in data science and years of building enterprise-grade exter...
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j is a data science and machine learning engine that uses the relationships in your data to improve predictions. It plugs into enterprise data ecosystems so you can get more data science projects into production quickly. Using a catalog of over 65 pretuned graph algorithms, data scientists can e...
BigML
bigml.com
BigML offers a highly scalable, cloud-based Machine Learning service that is easy to use, seamless to integrate, and instantly actionable. Now everyone can implement data-driven decision making in their applications. BigML works with small and big data. Machine Learning can be used to analyze and p...
Red Hat
redhat.com
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, edge, and Kubernetes technologies.
RapidCanvas
rapidcanvas.ai
RapidCanvas is the AI platform for business users. With RapidCanvas, organizations can develop bespoke high-performance, production-grade AI solutions 10x faster, all without the need for specialized data science knowledge or coding expertise, or any investments in professional services. Leveraging...
TensorFlow
tensorflow.org
TensorFlow is a free and open-source software library for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It can be used across a range of tasks but has a particular focus on training and inference of deep neural networks. It was developed by the Google Brain team for Google's internal use in research...
SAS
sas.com
Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.
Anaconda
anaconda.com
With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...
Labellerr
labellerr.com
Labellerr is only training data platform with Smart Feedback Loop. Our technology helps AI-first organizations developing computer vision AI to bring automation in their data pipeline. Our saas platform solves challenges for ML scientists who need faster, convenient and iterative access to training ...
Neural Designer
neuraldesigner.com
Neural Designer는 기계 학습 모델을 개발하고 배포하기 위한 강력한 소프트웨어 도구입니다. 이는 사용자가 광범위한 프로그래밍 지식 없이도 신경망을 구축, 훈련 및 평가할 수 있는 사용자 친화적인 인터페이스를 제공합니다. 다양한 기능과 알고리즘을 갖춘 Neural Designer는 데이터 전처리부터 모델 최적화까지 전체 기계 학습 워크플로를 단순화합니다. 또한 숫자형, 범주형, 텍스트 등 다양한 데이터 유형을 지원하므로 도메인에 다용도로 사용할 수 있습니다. 또한 Neural Designer는 자동 모델 선택 및 하이퍼파라...
Pyramid Analytics
pyramidanalytics.com
Pyramid는 단일 사용자 셀프 서비스 분석부터 수천 명의 사용자 중앙 집중식 배포까지 확장하여 간단하지만 효과적인 데이터 시각화부터 고급 기계 학습 기능까지 포괄하는 1계층 엔터프라이즈급 분석 운영 체제입니다. 불가지론적인 Analytics OS는 모든 장치 및 OS에 대한 범용 클라이언트를 제공합니다. 온프레미스나 클라우드 등 대부분의 플랫폼에 설치할 수 있으며 가장 널리 사용되는 데이터 스택에 대해 작동할 수 있습니다. Pyramid를 사용하면 사용자와 조직이 셀프 서비스 생산성과 거버넌스의 균형을 맞출 수 있습니다. 콘텐츠...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL은 DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico와 같은 레거시 SQL 편집기의 진화입니다. 우리는 시간을 절약하고, 데이터 정확성을 향상하고, 신입 사원을 더 빠르게 온보딩하고, 비즈니스에 통찰력을 빠르게 제공하려는 데이터 중심 팀을 위해 아름답고 현대적인 SQL 편집기를 제공합니다. PopSQL을 사용하면 사용자는 쉽게 데이터 모델을 이해하고, 버전 제어 SQL을 작성하고, 실시간 상태로 협업하고, 차트 및 대시보드에서 데이터를 시각화하고, 보고서 일정을 계획하고, 결과를 공유하고, 검색 및 발견을 위한 기본 쿼리를...
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta의 개방형 데이터 제공 플랫폼은 여러 복잡한 엔터프라이즈 시스템의 데이터에 대한 액세스를 단순화하여 조직 데이터의 전체 가치를 활용하고 쉽게 분석할 수 있도록 합니다. GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures 및 Sorenson Capital의 지원을 받는 Incorta는 중견 시장의 혁신가부터 Broadcom, Comcast, 그리고 셔터플라이. 자세한 내용은 www.incorta.com을 참조하세요.
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics는 데이터 기반 의사결정을 더욱 스마트하고, 빠르고, 확신 있게 할 수 있도록 하는 것을 목표로 신뢰할 수 있는 비즈니스 부조종사 역할을 합니다. IBM Cognos Analytics는 데이터 과학자, 비즈니스 분석가, 비IT 전문가 등 모든 사용자에게 조직 목표에 부합하는 방식으로 관련 분석을 수행할 수 있는 더 많은 기능을 제공합니다. 이는 단순한 분석에서 정교한 분석으로 각 사용자의 여정을 단축하여 데이터를 활용하여 미지의 세계를 탐색하고, 새로운 관계를 식별하고, 결과를 더 깊이 이해하고,...
Encord
encord.com
더 나은 모델을 더 빠르게 구축하는 데 필요한 모든 도구 Encord는 고급 컴퓨터 비전 팀을 위한 선도적인 데이터 플랫폼입니다. 라벨링 및 RLHF 워크플로를 간소화하고, 모델을 관찰 및 평가하며, 데이터를 관리 및 선별하여 프로덕션 AI에 더 빠르게 도달합니다.
JADBio
jadbio.com
바이오마커 발견을 자동화하고 연구 요구 사항에 따라 역할을 해석하는 노코드 기계 학습
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
마지막으로 기업용 솔루션 Mark AI의 포괄적인 브랜드 가이드와 AI 사용자 정의 기능을 통해 비즈니스 요구 사항에 맞게 AI의 아이덴티티와 메시지를 형성할 수 있는 엔터프라이즈급 솔루션을 제공합니다.
DataRobot
datarobot.com
열려 있는. 유연한. 팀의 AI 요구 사항에 맞게 제작되었습니다. DataRobot은 모든 생성 및 예측 워크플로우를 하나의 강력한 플랫폼으로 통합합니다. 비즈니스에 필요한 AI를 신속하게 제공하고, 모든 자산을 관리하고, 세계적 수준의 AI 전문가를 활용하세요.
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™은 시뮬레이션 및 데이터 분석 기술과 확장 가능한 HPC 및 클라우드 리소스에 대한 동적 협업 액세스를 모두 한 곳에서 제공합니다.