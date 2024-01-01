CVEDIA

CVEDIA

WebCatalog Desktop가 설치되어 있지 않나요? WebCatalog Desktop를 다운로드하세요.

웹 앱 사용

웹사이트: cvedia.com

Mac, Windows, Linux용 WebCatalog Desktop에서 CVEDIA의 데스크톱 앱으로 보다 개선된 환경을 이용하세요.

다양한 개선 기능을 제공하는 방해 없는 창에서 앱을 실행할 수 있습니다.

브라우저를 전환하지 않고도 여러 계정과 앱을 쉽게 관리하고 전환할 수 있습니다.

CVEDIA accelerates the development of autonomous applications. Pushing the boundaries of computer vision, we are committed to solving our clients'​ most challenging issues with simulation and sensor modelling, big data management, system integration, and neural network training.
카테고리:
Business
Synthetic Data Software

웹사이트: cvedia.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 CVEDIA에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.

대안

IBM

IBM

ibm.com

GenRocket

GenRocket

genrocket.com

Gretel.ai

Gretel.ai

gretel.ai

Syntheticus

Syntheticus

syntheticus.ai

Informatica

Informatica

informatica.com

syntheticAIdata

syntheticAIdata

syntheticaidata.com

KopiKat

KopiKat

kopikat.co

K2View

K2View

k2view.com

Securiti

Securiti

securiti.ai

YData

YData

ydata.ai

Broadcom

Broadcom

broadcom.com

Tonic.ai

Tonic.ai

tonic.ai

관련 추천 사항

TinEye

TinEye

tineye.com

Forsight

Forsight

forsight.ai

Irida Labs

Irida Labs

iridalabs.com

Labellerr

Labellerr

labellerr.com

MobileEngine

MobileEngine

services.tineye.com

Blavity

Blavity

blavity.com

Landing AI

Landing AI

landing.ai

EventLink

EventLink

eventlink.com

Supervisely

Supervisely

supervisely.com

Faceplusplus

Faceplusplus

faceplusplus.com

syntheticAIdata

syntheticAIdata

syntheticaidata.com

iMerit

iMerit

imerit.net

탐색

Desktop

지원

회사

법률 정보

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.