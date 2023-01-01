Croct is a website personalization platform with AB testing, perfect for most optimization challenges. It empowers growth teams to quickly and affordably bring ideas and strategies to life as it takes care of everything they need to focus on the strategy, not the tech. We make personalization as simple as using Stripe for payments or Mailchimp for email marketing: Our headless CMS empowers you to test your hypotheses and implementing dynamic content in just a few clicks.

웹사이트: croct.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Croct에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.