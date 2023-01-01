Convirza is the first enterprise call tracking and call optimization platform. To address the growing demand for intelligence from phone interactions we combine traditional call tracking with the powerful analysis of phone calls. Convirza uses speech recognition technology and sophisticated algorithms to gauge lead quality, measure conversions and take action with fully-baked marketing automation. We help sophisticated marketers make better decisions, improve close rates and customer experience while increasing revenue. We serve leading national and international brands in automotive, healthcare, hospitality, home and financial services. Designed for businesses of all sizes, media/publishing agencies, call centers, and more, we provide call recording and data solutions which helps you to track and analyze calls to understand caller intent and behavior. The company recently released a ground-breaking call marketing optimization platform from its headquarters in Silicon Slopes, Utah.

웹사이트: convirza.com

면책 조항: WebCatalog는 Convirza에 의해 제휴, 연관, 승인, 보증된 것이 아니며, 어떤 방식으로도 공식적으로 연결되어 있지 않습니다. 모든 제품 이름, 로고, 브랜드는 각 소유자의 자산입니다.