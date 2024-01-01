대안 - Contentful
Contentstack
contentstack.com
어디서나 원하는 디지털 경험 업계 1위 헤드리스 CMS를 기반으로 하는 완전 자동화된 Composable DXP를 통해 비즈니스를 더 많은 곳으로 확장하세요.
Slip.Stream
slip.stream
The largest royalty-free music library with 70,000 songs and 65,000 sound effects curated by mood, genre, artist, content type, and AI tools to help you find the perfect tracks for your content fast.
Viar360
viar360.com
Viar360 is the most intuitive authoring and publishing platform that reduces the time, effort and knowledge required to create highly engaging immersive training and learning experiences from 360° videos and photos. Viar360 lets you create immersive learning scenarios that your learners can experien...
EZ360 Cloud
ez-360.com
With EZ360 Cloud you can distribute 360-degree video content to VR devices via the cloud. Upload and manage your videos in the online content management system (CMS). Easily push videos to VR devices. VR headsets automatically download new videos when they start the app. No more sideloading or trans...
Headjack
headjack.io
Headjack is an app creation and content management platform for 360 video producers. Inspired by Wordpress, Headjack allows non-technical users to easily create and manage standalone VR apps which run on all the currently available VR headsets, while also giving developers the ability to tweak the s...
ManageXR
managexr.com
ManageXR is an enterprise device management platform designed for VR and AR devices. As more enterprises use XR to train employees, doctors use XR to treat patients, and schools use XR to teach students, organizations face significant hurdles expanding their operations from early-stage pilots to org...
ArborXR
arborxr.com
ArborXR is an AR & VR device management platform. More than 2000 companies in 90 countries are already using ArborXR to manage their VR & AR fleets. With ArborXR you can manage your devices, deploy content and updates remotely, and control what users can see and do in the headset. ArborXR is built w...
echo3D
echo3d.com
echo3D(www.echo3D.com)는 개발자와 회사가 조직 전체와 그 이상으로 3D 콘텐츠를 실시간으로 저장, 보호 및 공유할 수 있는 3D 자산 관리 플랫폼입니다. 우리는 3D 우선 콘텐츠 관리 시스템(CMS)과 전송 네트워크(CDN), 자산 압축 및 변환 도구, 그리고 개발자와 조직이 실시간으로 3D 콘텐츠를 관리, 처리 및 스트리밍할 수 있도록 확장 가능한 BaaS 인프라를 제공합니다. 장치. 우리는 플랫폼을 사용하여 실시간 3D 경험(의료, 엔터테인먼트, 소매, 게임, 마케팅, 교육 등)을 만들고 대화형 콘텐츠를 관리하...
SynergyXR
synergyxr.com
SynergyXR: XR 솔루션으로 미래를 혁신하다 회사 개요 덴마크 오르후스의 활기 넘치는 도시에 자리잡은 SynergyXR은 확장 현실(XR) 환경에서 혁신의 등대 역할을 하고 있습니다. 제조 및 에너지 분야에 대한 깊은 이해를 바탕으로 탄생한 당사는 비즈니스 기술의 최전선에 증강 및 가상 현실 도구를 제공하는 데 특화된 강력한 기업으로 성장했습니다. 우리의 전문 지식은 단지 미래 지향적인 솔루션을 만드는 데만 국한되지 않습니다. 오늘날의 역동적인 비즈니스 요구에 맞게 접근 가능하고 실용적으로 만드는 것이 중요합니다. 최첨단 기...
Trimble Connect
connect.trimble.com
HoloLens용 Trimble Connect는 작업 현장에서 홀로그램 데이터의 정확한 정렬을 제공함으로써 프로젝트 조정을 위해 혼합 현실을 활용하므로 작업자는 물리적 환경의 맥락에서 오버레이된 모델을 검토할 수 있습니다.